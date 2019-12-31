ده نکته پیرامون «9 دی» در سخنان رهبر معظم انقلاب

پیشنهاد لاریجانی برای اجرای افزایش حقوق

مسئولیت زیان عملکرد خود را بپذیرید

بازدید 844

Ukrainian Security Service encouraged militants to torture prisoners, former detainee says

The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) cooperated with militants from neo-Nazi armed units in order to force detained Donbass residents to plead guilty, former detainees handed over to the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) during the December 29 prisoner swap told the Donetsk News Agency.
کد خبر: ۹۴۸۰۰۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۰ دی ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۳:۲۴ 31 December 2019

The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) cooperated with militants from neo-Nazi armed units in order to force detained Donbass residents to plead guilty, former detainees handed over to the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) during the December 29 prisoner swap told the Donetsk News Agency.

"The SBU and radicals are on the same team, as far as I am concerned," said Mariupol resident Viktor Sripnik. "SBU officers are part of the country’s law enforcement agencies so they cannot afford to do all the dirty work. They use radial groups for that purpose," he added.

Skripnik also told the agency about the activities of the Azov battalion, formed mostly from far-right radicals, whose members accomplish the SBU’s most inhuman tasks, particularly torturing prisoners.

"Radicals are the hands of law enforcement agencies. The Security Service acts on behalf of the government and if it takes an inappropriate step, it will tarnish the country’s image on the political stage, while radicals are not intelligence officials," said another released detainee Alexander Stelnikovich.

According to Skripnik and Stelnikovich, they faced torture during a six-month investigation of their case, and then five years of trials followed, which led to nothing because there was no evidence to prove them guilty.

"When the United Nations and the Red Cross took us under their wing and lawyers started working on the case, it became impossible for them [radical nationalists] to kill us and get away with it. We began to fight for the truth, reaching out to various organizations, reporting torture and illegal interrogation methods. We could not prove anything but the case started to collapse because initially, we were expected to plead guilty and receive prison sentences. However, we found the courage to fight," Skripnik pointed out.

The recent prisoner swap took place in Donbass on December 29. A total of 76 people were handed over to Kiev by the self-proclaimed Donbass republics (25 from the Lugansk People’s Republic, LPR, and 51 from the DPR, while Kiev returned 61 detainees to the DPR and another 63 to the LPR.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
ukraine neo-nazi torture prisoner
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
انتخابات مجلس یازدهم رمز پویا گابریل کالدرون حماسه 9 دی علی باقری کنی احمد خرم حشد الشعبی غلامرضا شریعتی مهدی تاج جشنواره فیلم فجر38
kilid search

فیروزجا «سوپر استاد بزرگ شطرنج ایران » درخواست تغییر تابعیت داد / وعده وزیر به نابغه شانزده ساله چه شد؟  (۲۲۱ نظر)

سید احمد خاتمی: نظامی که با آتش زدن چند بانک و پمپ بنزین از بین برود، اصلا اسلامی نیست / ادعای وزیر اطلاعات احمدی نژاد علیه آیت الله منتظری / واکنش آشنا به شایعه سفر روحانی و اعضای دولت به شمال / الیاس حضرتی: می‌خواهند در سکوت، چند جوان عقده‌ای را وارد مجلس کنند  (۲۰۶ نظر)

اولین شنبه پس از استعفای حسن روحانی از ریاست جمهوری!  (۱۹۴ نظر)

چرا پنجم دی اعتراضات عمومی و تجمعات سراسری در ایران برگزار نشد؟  (۱۷۹ نظر)

تا رئیس جمهور را پشت میله‌های زندان نبینیم، از پا نمی‌نشینیم!  (۱۷۵ نظر)

توصیه انتخاباتیِ سردار کوثری به مردم / علت نامزد نشدن عارف از زبان کرباسچی / رفیق‌دوست: من از اول انقلاب حقوق نگرفتم! / حمله تند الیاس نادران به دولت  (۱۴۵ نظر)

حوادث آبان ۹۸ را خودتان برای مردم توضیح دهید!  (۱۴۳ نظر)

شانزده سوال و جواب در مورد «آینده ایران»!  (۱۴۰ نظر)

صفایی فراهانی: آقای جنتی از کوزه همان تراود که در اوست / هشدار یک فرمانده سپاه به کاندیدا‌های انتخابات / مهاجری: رئیسی کاندیدای ۱۴۰۰ است/ماجرای پیغام خصوصی رهبر انقلاب به میرحسین موسوی بعد از انتخابات ۸۸  (۱۳۷ نظر)

همزمانی «شکایت» در فیفا با «استعفا» در ایران؛ سنگینی درخواست غرامت ۱۰۰میلیاردی «ویلموتسِ بامعرفت» روی قلب تاج  (۱۳۱ نظر)

تکذیب جلسه ۲۶ آبان آیت الله خامنه‌ای توسط یک منبع نزدیک به بیت/علم‌الهدی: در فتنه تاکنون برخورد انفعالی داشته‌ایم؛ باید برخورد ابتکاری داشته باشیم/عماد افروغ: رادیکالیسم فعلی به متلاشی شدن کشور منجر می‌شود/نارضایتی از اصلاح‌طلبان به معنای افزایش رأی اصولگرایان نیست  (۱۲۶ نظر)

آرزوی ترامپ رسیدن قیمت دلار به ۵۰ هزار تومان است/بازگشت آمریکا به برجام، محور مذاکره محرمانه روحانی وآبه بود  (۱۲۰ نظر)

ایران یا آمریکا؛ کدام یک در موضع ضعف قرار دارد؟!  (۱۱۶ نظر)

آیا رئیس‌جمهور مجلس را تهدید به استعفا و خانه‌نشینی کرده است؟  (۱۰۹ نظر)

هزینه ۱۲ میلیارد تومانی برای رسیدن به صندلی مجلس! / پاسخ رئیس ستاد انتخابات به انتقاد‌ها درباره ردصلاحیت‌ها / بازار سیاه سیگار‌های لاکچری بچه پولدار‌های تهران / مافیا از ربات برای ثبت‌نام خودرو استفاده می‌کند!  (۱۰۵ نظر)

tabnak.ir/003ycL
tabnak.ir/003ycL