ده نکته پیرامون «9 دی» در سخنان رهبر معظم انقلاب

پیشنهاد لاریجانی برای اجرای افزایش حقوق

مسئولیت زیان عملکرد خود را بپذیرید

Lavrov: US acts against all int'l principles

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the US measures with regard to Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), are against all international principles and criteria.
کد خبر: ۹۴۷۷۶۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۹ دی ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۶:۱۴ 30 December 2019

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the US measures with regard to Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), are against all international principles and criteria.

Speaking in a joint press conference with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Lavrov said the US forces other countries not to implement their commitments in the framework of the nuclear deal.

This is while the US insists that Iran should fully implement its voluntary commitments under the JCPOA, he added.

He urged Western partners to accept the realities of the JCPOA.

Lavrov said that due to the US acts and discontinuous measures taken by the European Union, the JCPOA is about to collapse.

Thanks to Washington's unconstructive policies, important achievements of international diplomacy are in danger, he reiterated.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Lavrov described as ideal the US implementation of its commitments and Iran's returning to its commitments.

In the meantime, international commitments, including IAEA safeguards and the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, will remain valid, he said.

Russia supported French President Emmanuel Macron's suggestion on Iran deal and hails Japan's initiative for preserving the JCPOA.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
russia iran united states sanctions
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
انتخابات مجلس یازدهم رمز پویا گابریل کالدرون حماسه 9 دی علی باقری کنی احمد خرم مهدی تاج حشد الشعبی رزمایش دریایی ایران چین روسیه

فیروزجا «سوپر استاد بزرگ شطرنج ایران » درخواست تغییر تابعیت داد / وعده وزیر به نابغه شانزده ساله چه شد؟  (۲۲۱ نظر)

سید احمد خاتمی: نظامی که با آتش زدن چند بانک و پمپ بنزین از بین برود، اصلا اسلامی نیست / ادعای وزیر اطلاعات احمدی نژاد علیه آیت الله منتظری / واکنش آشنا به شایعه سفر روحانی و اعضای دولت به شمال / الیاس حضرتی: می‌خواهند در سکوت، چند جوان عقده‌ای را وارد مجلس کنند  (۲۰۶ نظر)

اولین شنبه پس از استعفای حسن روحانی از ریاست جمهوری!  (۱۹۴ نظر)

چرا پنجم دی اعتراضات عمومی و تجمعات سراسری در ایران برگزار نشد؟  (۱۷۹ نظر)

توصیه انتخاباتیِ سردار کوثری به مردم / علت نامزد نشدن عارف از زبان کرباسچی / رفیق‌دوست: من از اول انقلاب حقوق نگرفتم! / حمله تند الیاس نادران به دولت  (۱۴۵ نظر)

حوادث آبان ۹۸ را خودتان برای مردم توضیح دهید!  (۱۴۳ نظر)

شانزده سوال و جواب در مورد «آینده ایران»!  (۱۴۰ نظر)

صفایی فراهانی: آقای جنتی از کوزه همان تراود که در اوست / هشدار یک فرمانده سپاه به کاندیدا‌های انتخابات / مهاجری: رئیسی کاندیدای ۱۴۰۰ است/ماجرای پیغام خصوصی رهبر انقلاب به میرحسین موسوی بعد از انتخابات ۸۸  (۱۳۷ نظر)

تکذیب جلسه ۲۶ آبان آیت الله خامنه‌ای توسط یک منبع نزدیک به بیت/علم‌الهدی: در فتنه تاکنون برخورد انفعالی داشته‌ایم؛ باید برخورد ابتکاری داشته باشیم/عماد افروغ: رادیکالیسم فعلی به متلاشی شدن کشور منجر می‌شود/نارضایتی از اصلاح‌طلبان به معنای افزایش رأی اصولگرایان نیست  (۱۲۶ نظر)

همزمانی «شکایت» در فیفا با «استعفا» در ایران؛ سنگینی درخواست غرامت ۱۰۰میلیاردی «ویلموتسِ بامعرفت» روی قلب تاج  (۱۲۶ نظر)

نظر رهبر انقلاب در مورد وزارت زنان به روایت کدخدایی / جوادی‌حصار: عبور از خاتمی را نیز عباس عبدی کلید زد / واکنش مهاجرانی به شایعه بازگشتش به ایران / انتقاد وزیر بهداشت از ائمه جمعه / غرضی: دولت روحانی هم چوب را خورد و هم پیاز را  (۱۲۲ نظر)

آرزوی ترامپ رسیدن قیمت دلار به ۵۰ هزار تومان است/بازگشت آمریکا به برجام، محور مذاکره محرمانه روحانی وآبه بود  (۱۲۰ نظر)

ایران یا آمریکا؛ کدام یک در موضع ضعف قرار دارد؟!  (۱۱۶ نظر)

آیا رئیس‌جمهور مجلس را تهدید به استعفا و خانه‌نشینی کرده است؟  (۱۰۹ نظر)

هزینه ۱۲ میلیارد تومانی برای رسیدن به صندلی مجلس! / پاسخ رئیس ستاد انتخابات به انتقاد‌ها درباره ردصلاحیت‌ها / بازار سیاه سیگار‌های لاکچری بچه پولدار‌های تهران / مافیا از ربات برای ثبت‌نام خودرو استفاده می‌کند!  (۱۰۵ نظر)

tabnak.ir/003yYU
tabnak.ir/003yYU