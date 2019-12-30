ده نکته پیرامون «9 دی» در سخنان رهبر معظم انقلاب

پیشنهاد لاریجانی برای اجرای افزایش حقوق

مسئولیت زیان عملکرد خود را بپذیرید

بازدید 438

Uzbekistan, Tajikistan to open new border post

In the near future, a new checkpoint will be opened on the Tajik-Uzbek border, Trend reports citing Uzbekistan’s Foreign Ministry.
کد خبر: ۹۴۷۷۵۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۹ دی ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۵:۲۱ 30 December 2019

In the near future, a new checkpoint will be opened on the Tajik-Uzbek border, Trend reports citing Uzbekistan’s Foreign Ministry.

It is known that the construction of a new border post has almost been completed. It will be designed to pass both people and vehicles.

According to Uzbekistan’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ilkhom Nematov, three years ago the border between the two countries was almost completely closed, but now 17 checkpoints connect the countries.

The checkpoint under construction will be the 18th in a row.

The checkpoint is planned to be opened in the city of Balandchakir, the administrative center of the Yangiabad district of Uzbekistan’s Jizzakh region.

The state border of the two countries exceeds 1,330 kilometers. After the collapse of the USSR, about 20 percent of the Tajik-Uzbek state border line have remained undivided.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
tajikistan uzbekistan border post
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
انتخابات مجلس یازدهم رمز پویا گابریل کالدرون حماسه 9 دی علی باقری کنی احمد خرم مهدی تاج حشد الشعبی رزمایش دریایی ایران چین روسیه

فیروزجا «سوپر استاد بزرگ شطرنج ایران » درخواست تغییر تابعیت داد / وعده وزیر به نابغه شانزده ساله چه شد؟  (۲۲۱ نظر)

سید احمد خاتمی: نظامی که با آتش زدن چند بانک و پمپ بنزین از بین برود، اصلا اسلامی نیست / ادعای وزیر اطلاعات احمدی نژاد علیه آیت الله منتظری / واکنش آشنا به شایعه سفر روحانی و اعضای دولت به شمال / الیاس حضرتی: می‌خواهند در سکوت، چند جوان عقده‌ای را وارد مجلس کنند  (۲۰۶ نظر)

اولین شنبه پس از استعفای حسن روحانی از ریاست جمهوری!  (۱۹۴ نظر)

چرا پنجم دی اعتراضات عمومی و تجمعات سراسری در ایران برگزار نشد؟  (۱۷۹ نظر)

توصیه انتخاباتیِ سردار کوثری به مردم / علت نامزد نشدن عارف از زبان کرباسچی / رفیق‌دوست: من از اول انقلاب حقوق نگرفتم! / حمله تند الیاس نادران به دولت  (۱۴۵ نظر)

حوادث آبان ۹۸ را خودتان برای مردم توضیح دهید!  (۱۴۳ نظر)

شانزده سوال و جواب در مورد «آینده ایران»!  (۱۴۰ نظر)

صفایی فراهانی: آقای جنتی از کوزه همان تراود که در اوست / هشدار یک فرمانده سپاه به کاندیدا‌های انتخابات / مهاجری: رئیسی کاندیدای ۱۴۰۰ است/ماجرای پیغام خصوصی رهبر انقلاب به میرحسین موسوی بعد از انتخابات ۸۸  (۱۳۷ نظر)

تکذیب جلسه ۲۶ آبان آیت الله خامنه‌ای توسط یک منبع نزدیک به بیت/علم‌الهدی: در فتنه تاکنون برخورد انفعالی داشته‌ایم؛ باید برخورد ابتکاری داشته باشیم/عماد افروغ: رادیکالیسم فعلی به متلاشی شدن کشور منجر می‌شود/نارضایتی از اصلاح‌طلبان به معنای افزایش رأی اصولگرایان نیست  (۱۲۶ نظر)

همزمانی «شکایت» در فیفا با «استعفا» در ایران؛ سنگینی درخواست غرامت ۱۰۰میلیاردی «ویلموتسِ بامعرفت» روی قلب تاج  (۱۲۶ نظر)

نظر رهبر انقلاب در مورد وزارت زنان به روایت کدخدایی / جوادی‌حصار: عبور از خاتمی را نیز عباس عبدی کلید زد / واکنش مهاجرانی به شایعه بازگشتش به ایران / انتقاد وزیر بهداشت از ائمه جمعه / غرضی: دولت روحانی هم چوب را خورد و هم پیاز را  (۱۲۲ نظر)

آرزوی ترامپ رسیدن قیمت دلار به ۵۰ هزار تومان است/بازگشت آمریکا به برجام، محور مذاکره محرمانه روحانی وآبه بود  (۱۲۰ نظر)

ایران یا آمریکا؛ کدام یک در موضع ضعف قرار دارد؟!  (۱۱۶ نظر)

آیا رئیس‌جمهور مجلس را تهدید به استعفا و خانه‌نشینی کرده است؟  (۱۰۹ نظر)

هزینه ۱۲ میلیارد تومانی برای رسیدن به صندلی مجلس! / پاسخ رئیس ستاد انتخابات به انتقاد‌ها درباره ردصلاحیت‌ها / بازار سیاه سیگار‌های لاکچری بچه پولدار‌های تهران / مافیا از ربات برای ثبت‌نام خودرو استفاده می‌کند!  (۱۰۵ نظر)

tabnak.ir/003yYI
tabnak.ir/003yYI