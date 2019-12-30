ده نکته پیرامون «9 دی» در سخنان رهبر معظم انقلاب

پیشنهاد لاریجانی برای اجرای افزایش حقوق

مسئولیت زیان عملکرد خود را بپذیرید

بازدید 826

Saudi Arabia arrests hundreds after 'modernization' festival

Saudi Arabia has arrested over 200 people for violating "public decency", casting doubt on Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's so-called plan to "modernize" the ultra-conservative Arab kingdom.
کد خبر: ۹۴۷۷۴۵
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۹ دی ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۴:۳۳ 30 December 2019

Saudi Arabia has arrested over 200 people for violating "public decency", casting doubt on Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's so-called plan to "modernize" the ultra-conservative Arab kingdom.

Riyadh police said about 120 men and women have been arrested over the past week for offending public morals, including wearing "inappropriate clothes", and unspecified penalties imposed on the violators.

Another 88 people were arrested in several harassment cases, the police said in a string of statements posted on Twitter.

The arrests were made after a number of women complained on social media that they were harassed at the biggest electronic music festival MDL Beast in Riyadh earlier this month.

No further details were given, including the duration of the detentions.

Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler bin Salman has allegedly eased social restrictions in the ultra-conservative kingdom, lifting decades-long bans on cinemas and women drivers.

The so-called reforms, however, are widely believed to be fake, particularly after the arrest of several prominent female activists, which followed a much-hyped decision by bin Salman to lift a ban on women’s driving. Among those detained were some of the proponents of the ban’s removal.

Riyadh said in September that it would penalize violations of "public decency", including wearing immodest clothing.

However, the public decency guidelines are widely perceived to be vague and loose, which have sparked fears that they would be open to interpretation.

Despite the relaxation of restrictions on entertainment and fun in Saudi Arabia, the kingdom’s human rights record has not improved as thousands of dissidents are languishing behind bars, many of them suffering torture.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
saudi arabia bin salman festival social media
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
انتخابات مجلس یازدهم رمز پویا گابریل کالدرون حماسه 9 دی علی باقری کنی احمد خرم مهدی تاج حشد الشعبی رزمایش دریایی ایران چین روسیه

فیروزجا «سوپر استاد بزرگ شطرنج ایران » درخواست تغییر تابعیت داد / وعده وزیر به نابغه شانزده ساله چه شد؟  (۲۲۱ نظر)

سید احمد خاتمی: نظامی که با آتش زدن چند بانک و پمپ بنزین از بین برود، اصلا اسلامی نیست / ادعای وزیر اطلاعات احمدی نژاد علیه آیت الله منتظری / واکنش آشنا به شایعه سفر روحانی و اعضای دولت به شمال / الیاس حضرتی: می‌خواهند در سکوت، چند جوان عقده‌ای را وارد مجلس کنند  (۲۰۶ نظر)

اولین شنبه پس از استعفای حسن روحانی از ریاست جمهوری!  (۱۹۴ نظر)

چرا پنجم دی اعتراضات عمومی و تجمعات سراسری در ایران برگزار نشد؟  (۱۷۹ نظر)

توصیه انتخاباتیِ سردار کوثری به مردم / علت نامزد نشدن عارف از زبان کرباسچی / رفیق‌دوست: من از اول انقلاب حقوق نگرفتم! / حمله تند الیاس نادران به دولت  (۱۴۵ نظر)

حوادث آبان ۹۸ را خودتان برای مردم توضیح دهید!  (۱۴۳ نظر)

شانزده سوال و جواب در مورد «آینده ایران»!  (۱۴۰ نظر)

صفایی فراهانی: آقای جنتی از کوزه همان تراود که در اوست / هشدار یک فرمانده سپاه به کاندیدا‌های انتخابات / مهاجری: رئیسی کاندیدای ۱۴۰۰ است/ماجرای پیغام خصوصی رهبر انقلاب به میرحسین موسوی بعد از انتخابات ۸۸  (۱۳۷ نظر)

تکذیب جلسه ۲۶ آبان آیت الله خامنه‌ای توسط یک منبع نزدیک به بیت/علم‌الهدی: در فتنه تاکنون برخورد انفعالی داشته‌ایم؛ باید برخورد ابتکاری داشته باشیم/عماد افروغ: رادیکالیسم فعلی به متلاشی شدن کشور منجر می‌شود/نارضایتی از اصلاح‌طلبان به معنای افزایش رأی اصولگرایان نیست  (۱۲۶ نظر)

همزمانی «شکایت» در فیفا با «استعفا» در ایران؛ سنگینی درخواست غرامت ۱۰۰میلیاردی «ویلموتسِ بامعرفت» روی قلب تاج  (۱۲۶ نظر)

نظر رهبر انقلاب در مورد وزارت زنان به روایت کدخدایی / جوادی‌حصار: عبور از خاتمی را نیز عباس عبدی کلید زد / واکنش مهاجرانی به شایعه بازگشتش به ایران / انتقاد وزیر بهداشت از ائمه جمعه / غرضی: دولت روحانی هم چوب را خورد و هم پیاز را  (۱۲۲ نظر)

آرزوی ترامپ رسیدن قیمت دلار به ۵۰ هزار تومان است/بازگشت آمریکا به برجام، محور مذاکره محرمانه روحانی وآبه بود  (۱۲۰ نظر)

ایران یا آمریکا؛ کدام یک در موضع ضعف قرار دارد؟!  (۱۱۶ نظر)

آیا رئیس‌جمهور مجلس را تهدید به استعفا و خانه‌نشینی کرده است؟  (۱۰۹ نظر)

هزینه ۱۲ میلیارد تومانی برای رسیدن به صندلی مجلس! / پاسخ رئیس ستاد انتخابات به انتقاد‌ها درباره ردصلاحیت‌ها / بازار سیاه سیگار‌های لاکچری بچه پولدار‌های تهران / مافیا از ربات برای ثبت‌نام خودرو استفاده می‌کند!  (۱۰۵ نظر)

tabnak.ir/003yYD
tabnak.ir/003yYD