مسئولیت زیان عملکرد خود را بپذیرید

بگذارید هواداران استقلال تجمع کرده و شدیدا اعتراض کنند!

انتقال تجربیات دولتمردان ایرانی به دولتمردان جهانی

Merkel, Erdogan, Putin discuss diplomatic solution for Libya - government spokesman

German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed efforts to reach a diplomatic solution for the Libyan conflict in two separate phone calls with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin, a government spokesman said on Monday.
کد خبر: ۹۴۷۷۴۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۹ دی ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۴:۲۹ 30 December 2019

German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed efforts to reach a diplomatic solution for the Libyan conflict in two separate phone calls with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin, a government spokesman said on Monday.

“A further exchange was agreed to strengthen diplomatic efforts,” the government spokesman said, adding that Merkel also discussed the developments in Syria with Erdogan and Putin during the phone calls which took place on Sunday.

Turkey’s foreign minister has warned that the Libyan conflict risks sliding into chaos and becoming the next Syria, as he sought to speed up legislation to allow Ankara to send troops to the North African country.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
merkel putin erdogan libya
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
انتخابات مجلس یازدهم رمز پویا گابریل کالدرون حماسه 9 دی علی باقری کنی احمد خرم مهدی تاج حشد الشعبی رزمایش دریایی ایران چین روسیه

فیروزجا «سوپر استاد بزرگ شطرنج ایران » درخواست تغییر تابعیت داد / وعده وزیر به نابغه شانزده ساله چه شد؟  (۲۲۰ نظر)

سید احمد خاتمی: نظامی که با آتش زدن چند بانک و پمپ بنزین از بین برود، اصلا اسلامی نیست / ادعای وزیر اطلاعات احمدی نژاد علیه آیت الله منتظری / واکنش آشنا به شایعه سفر روحانی و اعضای دولت به شمال / الیاس حضرتی: می‌خواهند در سکوت، چند جوان عقده‌ای را وارد مجلس کنند  (۲۰۶ نظر)

اولین شنبه پس از استعفای حسن روحانی از ریاست جمهوری!  (۱۹۴ نظر)

چرا پنجم دی اعتراضات عمومی و تجمعات سراسری در ایران برگزار نشد؟  (۱۷۹ نظر)

توصیه انتخاباتیِ سردار کوثری به مردم / علت نامزد نشدن عارف از زبان کرباسچی / رفیق‌دوست: من از اول انقلاب حقوق نگرفتم! / حمله تند الیاس نادران به دولت  (۱۴۵ نظر)

حوادث آبان ۹۸ را خودتان برای مردم توضیح دهید!  (۱۴۳ نظر)

شانزده سوال و جواب در مورد «آینده ایران»!  (۱۴۰ نظر)

صفایی فراهانی: آقای جنتی از کوزه همان تراود که در اوست / هشدار یک فرمانده سپاه به کاندیدا‌های انتخابات / مهاجری: رئیسی کاندیدای ۱۴۰۰ است/ماجرای پیغام خصوصی رهبر انقلاب به میرحسین موسوی بعد از انتخابات ۸۸  (۱۳۷ نظر)

تکذیب جلسه ۲۶ آبان آیت الله خامنه‌ای توسط یک منبع نزدیک به بیت/علم‌الهدی: در فتنه تاکنون برخورد انفعالی داشته‌ایم؛ باید برخورد ابتکاری داشته باشیم/عماد افروغ: رادیکالیسم فعلی به متلاشی شدن کشور منجر می‌شود/نارضایتی از اصلاح‌طلبان به معنای افزایش رأی اصولگرایان نیست  (۱۲۶ نظر)

همزمانی «شکایت» در فیفا با «استعفا» در ایران؛ سنگینی درخواست غرامت ۱۰۰میلیاردی «ویلموتسِ بامعرفت» روی قلب تاج  (۱۲۶ نظر)

نظر رهبر انقلاب در مورد وزارت زنان به روایت کدخدایی / جوادی‌حصار: عبور از خاتمی را نیز عباس عبدی کلید زد / واکنش مهاجرانی به شایعه بازگشتش به ایران / انتقاد وزیر بهداشت از ائمه جمعه / غرضی: دولت روحانی هم چوب را خورد و هم پیاز را  (۱۲۲ نظر)

آرزوی ترامپ رسیدن قیمت دلار به ۵۰ هزار تومان است/بازگشت آمریکا به برجام، محور مذاکره محرمانه روحانی وآبه بود  (۱۲۰ نظر)

ایران یا آمریکا؛ کدام یک در موضع ضعف قرار دارد؟!  (۱۱۶ نظر)

آیا رئیس‌جمهور مجلس را تهدید به استعفا و خانه‌نشینی کرده است؟  (۱۰۹ نظر)

هزینه ۱۲ میلیارد تومانی برای رسیدن به صندلی مجلس! / پاسخ رئیس ستاد انتخابات به انتقاد‌ها درباره ردصلاحیت‌ها / بازار سیاه سیگار‌های لاکچری بچه پولدار‌های تهران / مافیا از ربات برای ثبت‌نام خودرو استفاده می‌کند!  (۱۰۵ نظر)

tabnak.ir/003yY9
tabnak.ir/003yY9