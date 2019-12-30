مسئولیت زیان عملکرد خود را بپذیرید

بگذارید هواداران استقلال تجمع کرده و شدیدا اعتراض کنند!

انتقال تجربیات دولتمردان ایرانی به دولتمردان جهانی

Pakistan, Iran agree for cooperation in pharmaceutical sector

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan and Iranian Food and Drug Administration have decided to collaborate for cooperation and support in matters of mutual interest, especially the provision of lifesaving drugs.
کد خبر: ۹۴۷۶۳۵
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۹ دی ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۳۵ 30 December 2019

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan and Iranian Food and Drug Administration have decided to collaborate for cooperation and support in matters of mutual interest, especially the provision of lifesaving drugs.

The agreement came as an Iranian delegation of the government officials visited DRAP headquarters here to explore opportunities for mutual cooperation in the field of pharmaceutical manufacturing, availability of lifesaving drugs and vaccines, growth of medical devices industry, and provision of surgical items. Chief Executive Officer of DRAP Asim Rauf briefed the delegation about the potential and needs of Pakistan’s therapeutic goods industry.

The Iranian side showed confidence in starting a negotiation on the possible avenues of cooperation and to draw a road map for attaining the maximum benefit from the available products and drugs in both countries.

Both sides explored the possibilities of capacity enhancement through regulatory assessments, training and cooperation in getting international accreditation-Iran being a member of Pharmaceutical Inspection Cooperation/Scheme. Deliberations were also made that due to availability of certain pharmaceutical raw materials in very few countries like India and keeping in view the requirement of medicine in Pakistan and Iran, a joint mechanism is needed to be developed for self-sufficiency in manufacturing of medicines and vaccines.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
pakistan iran pharmaceutical cooperation
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
انتخابات مجلس یازدهم رمز پویا گابریل کالدرون باشگاه استقلال خودروی ملی ترکیه احمد خرم مهدی تاج اف ای تی اف رزمایش دریایی ایران چین روسیه

فیروزجا «سوپر استاد بزرگ شطرنج ایران » درخواست تغییر تابعیت داد / وعده وزیر به نابغه شانزده ساله چه شد؟  (۲۲۰ نظر)

سید احمد خاتمی: نظامی که با آتش زدن چند بانک و پمپ بنزین از بین برود، اصلا اسلامی نیست / ادعای وزیر اطلاعات احمدی نژاد علیه آیت الله منتظری / واکنش آشنا به شایعه سفر روحانی و اعضای دولت به شمال / الیاس حضرتی: می‌خواهند در سکوت، چند جوان عقده‌ای را وارد مجلس کنند  (۲۰۶ نظر)

اولین شنبه پس از استعفای حسن روحانی از ریاست جمهوری!  (۱۹۴ نظر)

چرا پنجم دی اعتراضات عمومی و تجمعات سراسری در ایران برگزار نشد؟  (۱۷۹ نظر)

توصیه انتخاباتیِ سردار کوثری به مردم / علت نامزد نشدن عارف از زبان کرباسچی / رفیق‌دوست: من از اول انقلاب حقوق نگرفتم! / حمله تند الیاس نادران به دولت  (۱۴۵ نظر)

حوادث آبان ۹۸ را خودتان برای مردم توضیح دهید!  (۱۴۳ نظر)

شانزده سوال و جواب در مورد «آینده ایران»!  (۱۴۰ نظر)

صفایی فراهانی: آقای جنتی از کوزه همان تراود که در اوست/هشدار یک فرمانده سپاه به کاندیدا‌های انتخابات/مهاجری: رئیسی کاندیدای ۱۴۰۰ است/ماجرای پیغام خصوصی رهبر انقلاب به میرحسین موسوی بعد از انتخابات ۸۸  (۱۳۷ نظر)

تکذیب جلسه ۲۶ آبان آیت الله خامنه‌ای توسط یک منبع نزدیک به بیت/علم‌الهدی: در فتنه تاکنون برخورد انفعالی داشته‌ایم؛ باید برخورد ابتکاری داشته باشیم/عماد افروغ: رادیکالیسم فعلی به متلاشی شدن کشور منجر می‌شود/نارضایتی از اصلاح‌طلبان به معنای افزایش رأی اصولگرایان نیست  (۱۲۶ نظر)

نظر رهبر انقلاب در مورد وزارت زنان به روایت کدخدایی / جوادی‌حصار: عبور از خاتمی را نیز عباس عبدی کلید زد / واکنش مهاجرانی به شایعه بازگشتش به ایران / انتقاد وزیر بهداشت از ائمه جمعه / غرضی: دولت روحانی هم چوب را خورد و هم پیاز را  (۱۲۲ نظر)

آرزوی ترامپ رسیدن قیمت دلار به ۵۰ هزار تومان است/بازگشت آمریکا به برجام، محور مذاکره محرمانه روحانی وآبه بود  (۱۲۰ نظر)

ایران یا آمریکا؛ کدام یک در موضع ضعف قرار دارد؟!  (۱۱۶ نظر)

آیا رئیس‌جمهور مجلس را تهدید به استعفا و خانه‌نشینی کرده است؟  (۱۰۹ نظر)

هزینه ۱۲ میلیارد تومانی برای رسیدن به صندلی مجلس! / پاسخ رئیس ستاد انتخابات به انتقاد‌ها درباره ردصلاحیت‌ها / بازار سیاه سیگار‌های لاکچری بچه پولدار‌های تهران / مافیا از ربات برای ثبت‌نام خودرو استفاده می‌کند!  (۱۰۵ نظر)

ادعای ضرب و شتم یک زندانی؛ آقای رئیسی می‌تواند ابهامات را روشن کند!  (۱۰۵ نظر)

tabnak.ir/003yWR
tabnak.ir/003yWR