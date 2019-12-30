مسئولیت زیان عملکرد خود را بپذیرید

Hong Kong to mark the new year with multiple protests

Hong Kong will end 2019 with multiple protests planned for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day aimed at disrupting festivities and shopping in the Asian financial hub, which has seen a rise in clashes between police and protesters since Christmas.
Events dubbed "Suck the Eve" and "Shop with you" are scheduled for New Year's Eve on Tuesday around the city, including in the party district of Lan Kwai Fong, Hong Kong's picturesque Victoria Harbour, and popular shopping malls, according to notices circulated on social media.

A New Year's Day march has been given police permission and will start from a large park in bustling Causeway Bay and end in the central business district, say its organisers, the Civil Human Rights Front.

A man is detained by riot police during a demonstration in a shopping mall at Sheung Shui district on December 28. Protesters have been targeting commercial centres during the Christmas period.

The front previously organised the peaceful million-plus marches in June and held the latest mass march in December when they said about 800,000 people attended.

The latest protests come after a pick up in clashes since Christmas Eve when riot police fired rounds of tear gas at thousands of protesters, many wearing masks and reindeer antlers, after scuffles in shopping malls and in a prime tourist district.

While the protests - now in their seventh month - have lessened in intensity and size in recent weeks, their frequency has held up, with marches or rallies occurring almost daily in the former British colony.

A rally is planned in the central business district on Monday night where protesters will gather to remember those who have died or have been injured in the protests.

More than 2000 protesters have been injured since June according to the Hospital Authority. While there is no official count of deaths during the protests, student Chow Tsz-lok died after a high fall during a pro-democracy rally in November. There have also been multiple suicides linked to the movement.

Over the weekend police arrested about a dozen protesters and used pepper spray to break up a gathering aimed at disrupting retail business near the border with mainland China. More than 6000 protesters have been arrested in total.

On Sunday more than 1000 people rallied in the rain in Hong Kong's financial district, chanting slogans for democracy as they huddled under a sea of umbrellas.

Protests have evolved into a broader pro-democracy movement since they erupted in June in response to a now-withdrawn bill that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China, where courts are controlled by the Communist Party.

The bill was seen as the latest example of meddling by Beijing in the freedoms that were promised to the special administrative region when Britain returned it China in 1997.

China denies the claims and says it is committed to the "one country, two systems" formula put in place at that time, and blames foreign countries including Britain and the US for inciting unrest.

Hong Kong police have arrested about a dozen protesters and used pepper spray to break up a protest in a shopping centre aimed at disrupting retail businesses near the border with mainland China.

Demonstrators have been targeting malls across Hong Kong since earlier this week and more than a hundred protesters, many dressed in black with face masks, marched through a mall in Sheung Shui on Saturday, chanting "go back to China".

Hong Kong's popular New Year's Eve fireworks were cancelled this year for the first time in a decade due to security concerns, the Hong Kong Tourism Board confirmed last week.

The fireworks usually draw thousands of locals and tourists to the picturesque Victoria Harbour and the countdown is broadcast worldwide.

