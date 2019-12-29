Commandos rescue ships from assaults, fire during ‘Marine Security Belt’ drill

مسئولیت زیان عملکرد خود را بپذیرید

The Iranian commandos successfully launched the rescue missions on ships from attacks and fire on the third day of the joint maritime maneuvers, involving the Russian, Chinese and Iranian Navies.
29 December 2019

During the exercise, two Iranian commercial vessels on the route from the Persian Gulf to international waters were rescued from pirates by the commandos of the Iranian Army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.

Receiving signals in Chabahar MRCC center, the Iranian Navy immediately dispatched its SH-3 helicopter for reconnaissance; then, Alborz destroyer took on the command, dividing the Iranian, Chinese and Russian destroyers in the region into two divisions to carry out the rescue mission.

The commandos also extinguished a vessel on ablaze amid the rescue mission.

The naval drills, the first of their kind, were launched on Friday with the aim of promoting the security of international trade in the strategic regions, as well as sharing experience among participants against piracy and marine terrorism.

The three countries sent some of their most advanced vessels to take part in the four-day exercises.

Rear Admiral Gholamreza Tahani, Iranian flotilla chief, said the maneuvers cover 17,000 square kilometers and consist of "various tactical exercises," including target practice and rescuing ships from assaults and fires.

