مسئولیت زیان عملکرد خود را بپذیرید

بگذارید هواداران استقلال تجمع کرده و شدیدا اعتراض کنند!

انتقال تجربیات دولتمردان ایرانی به دولتمردان جهانی

بازدید 760

45 mass killings leave 211 dead as United States hits horror high mark in 2019

The United States has seen more mass killings in 2019 than any year since the 1970s as the nation again fell victim to a large number of gun-related fatalities.
کد خبر: ۹۴۷۳۵۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۸ دی ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۲۹ 29 December 2019

The United States has seen more mass killings in 2019 than any year since the 1970s as the nation again fell victim to a large number of gun-related fatalities.

Thirty-three of the 41 mass killings — listed in a database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University, which considers 'mass killings' to be where four or more people have been killed, excluding the perpetrator — were mass shootings.

The second-most mass killings in a year prior to 2019 was 38 in 2006.

The 211 people killed in this year's cases is still eclipsed by the 224 victims in 2017, when the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history took place in Las Vegas.

The mass shootings this year included three in August — one at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, another at Dayton, Ohio and a workplace shooting in Virginia Beach, Virginia, where 12 were killed.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
usa mass killing 2019
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
انتخابات مجلس یازدهم رمز پویا هانی کرده خودروی ملی ترکیه احمد خرم محمدرضا رحمانی اف ای تی اف برهم صالح رزمایش دریایی ایران چین روسیه
آخرین اخبار

فتح الفتوح فرهنگی دولت، هنرمندان بازنشسته را از صنوف بیرون می‌اندازد؟

هنگام اتصال به وای فای انجام این کارها ممنوع!

جلوگیری از کلاهبرداری‌ با احراز هویت دارندگان سیم‌کارت

بازتاب گسترده رزمایش ایران، روسیه و چین در رسانه‌های عربی/وحشت نظامیان آمریکایی از حمله قریب الوقوع به پایگاه عین الاسد/ احضار کاردار کویت در تهران به وزارت امور خارجه/ نگرانی فزاینده مصر از افزایش نفوذ ترکیه در لیبی

وقتی خانم هلندی گیر گزارشگر صداوسیما می‌افتد

دروازه بان پرسپولیس دچار فراموشی موقت شد

انفجار بخاری گازی در روستای بوران مازندران

تغییر قانون تجارت نه تنها راه حل نیست، بلکه موجد مشکلات پیچیده تری خواهد شد

تکذیب ادعای ارسال پیام روحانی به مجمع

هشدار وزارت بهداشت درباره گاز «رادون»

اروپایی‌ها زباله‌های وحشی انسان نما را بازگردانند

۲ کشته و ۷ زخمی درپی تیراندازی در تگزاس آمریکا

اذعان ترامپ به اوضاع نابسامان سانفرانسیسکو و نیویورک

تلفات سنگین ارتش سوریه به تروریست‌ها در ادلب

حماس هرگونه سازش با رژیم صهیونیستی را رد کرد

قیمت دلار و یورو امروز شنبه 7 دی 98
آیا مدارس تهران فردا یکشنبه ۸ دی تعطیل است؟
واکنش وزیر به تعطیلی پی در پی مدارس
نوشته پشت در اتاق «هانی کرده» در بیمارستان
جزئیات سهمیه بنزین برای سفر‌های نوروزی
پاسخ ابر رایانه به سوال مسی بهتراست یا رونالدو؟!
سید احمد خاتمی: نظامی که با آتش زدن چند بانک و پمپ بنزین از بین برود، اصلا اسلامی نیست / ادعای وزیر اطلاعات احمدی نژاد علیه آیت الله منتظری / واکنش آشنا به شایعه سفر روحانی و اعضای دولت به شمال / الیاس حضرتی: می‌خواهند در سکوت، چند جوان عقده‌ای را وارد مجلس کنند
هفته‌ای آلوده‌تر و بدون تعطیلی پیش روی میلیون‌ها تهرانی +جدول
دروازه بان اسبق سپاهان درگذشت
چرا پنجم دی اعتراضات عمومی و تجمعات سراسری در ایران برگزار نشد؟
آرزوی ترامپ رسیدن قیمت دلار به ۵۰ هزار تومان است/بازگشت آمریکا به برجام، محور مذاکره محرمانه روحانی وآبه بود
فتح الفتوح فرهنگی دولت، هنرمندان بازنشسته را از صنوف بیرون می‌اندازد؟
حداقل درآمد خانواده‌ها برای دریافت یارانه معیشتی
نامزد قدیمی، مراسم عروسی را جنجالی کرد
اسامی لیست ورودی و خروجی مجیدی در استقلال

چرا ما در ایران این همه معضل و مساله داریم!  (۲۷۱ نظر)

فیروزجا «سوپر استاد بزرگ شطرنج ایران » درخواست تغییر تابعیت داد / وعده وزیر به نابغه شانزده ساله چه شد؟  (۲۲۰ نظر)

سید احمد خاتمی: نظامی که با آتش زدن چند بانک و پمپ بنزین از بین برود، اصلا اسلامی نیست / ادعای وزیر اطلاعات احمدی نژاد علیه آیت الله منتظری / واکنش آشنا به شایعه سفر روحانی و اعضای دولت به شمال / الیاس حضرتی: می‌خواهند در سکوت، چند جوان عقده‌ای را وارد مجلس کنند  (۲۰۶ نظر)

اولین شنبه پس از استعفای حسن روحانی از ریاست جمهوری!  (۱۹۴ نظر)

حمله کیهان به رشیدپور به خاطر آوردن نام عادل فردوسی پور / پاسخ قاطع روحانی به پیشنهاد رقص با ترامپ! / ماجرای عجیب ممنوع کردن چلوکباب برگ در خراسان / خواسته نماینده مجلس درباره پشت‌پرده مذاکرات روحانی و آبه/مهاجرانی به ایران بازگشت؟  (۱۹۳ نظر)

چرا پنجم دی اعتراضات عمومی و تجمعات سراسری در ایران برگزار نشد؟  (۱۷۹ نظر)

توصیه انتخاباتیِ سردار کوثری به مردم / علت نامزد نشدن عارف از زبان کرباسچی / رفیق‌دوست: من از اول انقلاب حقوق نگرفتم! / حمله تند الیاس نادران به دولت  (۱۴۵ نظر)

حوادث آبان ۹۸ را خودتان برای مردم توضیح دهید!  (۱۴۳ نظر)

تکذیب جلسه ۲۶ آبان آیت الله خامنه‌ای توسط یک منبع نزدیک به بیت/علم‌الهدی: در فتنه تاکنون برخورد انفعالی داشته‌ایم؛ باید برخورد ابتکاری داشته باشیم/عماد افروغ: رادیکالیسم فعلی به متلاشی شدن کشور منجر می‌شود/نارضایتی از اصلاح‌طلبان به معنای افزایش رأی اصولگرایان نیست  (۱۲۶ نظر)

نظر رهبر انقلاب در مورد وزارت زنان به روایت کدخدایی / جوادی‌حصار: عبور از خاتمی را نیز عباس عبدی کلید زد / واکنش مهاجرانی به شایعه بازگشتش به ایران / انتقاد وزیر بهداشت از ائمه جمعه / غرضی: دولت روحانی هم چوب را خورد و هم پیاز را  (۱۲۲ نظر)

آرزوی ترامپ رسیدن قیمت دلار به ۵۰ هزار تومان است/بازگشت آمریکا به برجام، محور مذاکره محرمانه روحانی وآبه بود  (۱۲۰ نظر)

نه تیر نه بهمن؛ فرهاد و آزاد را قانون کشت!  (۱۱۲ نظر)

اخراج ۱۳۴ دانشجوی آقازاده از دانشگاه‌های پزشکی  (۱۰۴ نظر)

«دورهمی» مهران مدیری، شبی نیم میلیارد تومان با اسانس مردم‌داری!  (۹۲ نظر)

خرازی: چه می‌کردم که اثبات کنم اصلاح‌طلب هستم؟ / ادعای روزنامه کویتی درباره مذاکره ایران و عربستان / توصیه استاد اخلاق احمدی‌نژاد به اصولگرایان / آمار جان‌باختگان حوادث آبان چه زمانی اعلام می‌شود؟  (۸۶ نظر)

tabnak.ir/003yRq
tabnak.ir/003yRq