مسئولیت زیان عملکرد خود را بپذیرید

بگذارید هواداران استقلال تجمع کرده و شدیدا اعتراض کنند!

انتقال تجربیات دولتمردان ایرانی به دولتمردان جهانی

بازدید 789

Biden says he would testify at impeachment trial if subpoenaed

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden clarified his position on a suggestion he wouldn’t comply with a potential subpoena to testify at President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate.
کد خبر: ۹۴۷۳۴۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۸ دی ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۲۳ 29 December 2019

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden clarified his position on a suggestion he wouldn’t comply with a potential subpoena to testify at President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate.

“I have always complied with a lawful order and in my eight years as VP, my office — unlike Donald Trump and Mike Pence — cooperated with legitimate congressional oversight requests,” Biden said in a Facebook post on Saturday, which was also issued as a series of tweets.

There is no legal basis for Republican subpoenas that would compel his testimony at the impeachment trial, said the 2020 presidential hopeful, who is campaigning in Iowa.

On Friday, Biden said in an interview with the Des Moines Register editorial board that any testimony he could provide would just distract from the charges that Trump abused the power of the presidency by pressuring Ukraine to smear him.

“That is the point I was making yesterday and I reiterate: this impeachment is about Trump’s conduct, not mine,” he said on Facebook. “The subpoenas should go to witnesses with testimony to offer to Trump’s shaking down the Ukraine government — they should go to the White House.”

Biden’s campaign late Friday released the names of more than 250 individuals who have raised at least $25,000 for his campaign, including trial lawyers, real estate developers and financial industry figures.

He follows Pete Buttigieg, who released a list of his “bundlers” — people who tap their professional and personal networks to donate to a campaign — on Dec. 13, in response to criticism from Elizabeth Warren, who raises the bulk of her funds from small-dollar donors. Bernie Sanders, the top fundraiser among Democrats, also relies on grassroots donors.

Trial lawyers, long a pillar in Democratic fundraising, were the backbone of Biden’s fundraising operation, with 32 partners in firms specializing in personal injury, product liability and other plaintiff suits backing the Democratic front-runner.

The financial industry was also a source of support.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
biden testify impeachment
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
انتخابات مجلس یازدهم رمز پویا هانی کرده خودروی ملی ترکیه احمد خرم محمدرضا رحمانی اف ای تی اف برهم صالح رزمایش دریایی ایران چین روسیه
آخرین اخبار

فتح الفتوح فرهنگی دولت، هنرمندان بازنشسته را از صنوف بیرون می‌اندازد؟

هنگام اتصال به وای فای انجام این کارها ممنوع!

جلوگیری از کلاهبرداری‌ با احراز هویت دارندگان سیم‌کارت

بازتاب گسترده رزمایش ایران، روسیه و چین در رسانه‌های عربی/وحشت نظامیان آمریکایی از حمله قریب الوقوع به پایگاه عین الاسد/ احضار کاردار کویت در تهران به وزارت امور خارجه/ نگرانی فزاینده مصر از افزایش نفوذ ترکیه در لیبی

وقتی خانم هلندی گیر گزارشگر صداوسیما می‌افتد

دروازه بان پرسپولیس دچار فراموشی موقت شد

انفجار بخاری گازی در روستای بوران مازندران

تغییر قانون تجارت نه تنها راه حل نیست، بلکه موجد مشکلات پیچیده تری خواهد شد

تکذیب ادعای ارسال پیام روحانی به مجمع

هشدار وزارت بهداشت درباره گاز «رادون»

اروپایی‌ها زباله‌های وحشی انسان نما را بازگردانند

۲ کشته و ۷ زخمی درپی تیراندازی در تگزاس آمریکا

اذعان ترامپ به اوضاع نابسامان سانفرانسیسکو و نیویورک

تلفات سنگین ارتش سوریه به تروریست‌ها در ادلب

حماس هرگونه سازش با رژیم صهیونیستی را رد کرد

قیمت دلار و یورو امروز شنبه 7 دی 98
آیا مدارس تهران فردا یکشنبه ۸ دی تعطیل است؟
واکنش وزیر به تعطیلی پی در پی مدارس
نوشته پشت در اتاق «هانی کرده» در بیمارستان
جزئیات سهمیه بنزین برای سفر‌های نوروزی
پاسخ ابر رایانه به سوال مسی بهتراست یا رونالدو؟!
سید احمد خاتمی: نظامی که با آتش زدن چند بانک و پمپ بنزین از بین برود، اصلا اسلامی نیست / ادعای وزیر اطلاعات احمدی نژاد علیه آیت الله منتظری / واکنش آشنا به شایعه سفر روحانی و اعضای دولت به شمال / الیاس حضرتی: می‌خواهند در سکوت، چند جوان عقده‌ای را وارد مجلس کنند
هفته‌ای آلوده‌تر و بدون تعطیلی پیش روی میلیون‌ها تهرانی +جدول
دروازه بان اسبق سپاهان درگذشت
چرا پنجم دی اعتراضات عمومی و تجمعات سراسری در ایران برگزار نشد؟
آرزوی ترامپ رسیدن قیمت دلار به ۵۰ هزار تومان است/بازگشت آمریکا به برجام، محور مذاکره محرمانه روحانی وآبه بود
فتح الفتوح فرهنگی دولت، هنرمندان بازنشسته را از صنوف بیرون می‌اندازد؟
حداقل درآمد خانواده‌ها برای دریافت یارانه معیشتی
نامزد قدیمی، مراسم عروسی را جنجالی کرد
اسامی لیست ورودی و خروجی مجیدی در استقلال

چرا ما در ایران این همه معضل و مساله داریم!  (۲۷۱ نظر)

فیروزجا «سوپر استاد بزرگ شطرنج ایران » درخواست تغییر تابعیت داد / وعده وزیر به نابغه شانزده ساله چه شد؟  (۲۲۰ نظر)

سید احمد خاتمی: نظامی که با آتش زدن چند بانک و پمپ بنزین از بین برود، اصلا اسلامی نیست / ادعای وزیر اطلاعات احمدی نژاد علیه آیت الله منتظری / واکنش آشنا به شایعه سفر روحانی و اعضای دولت به شمال / الیاس حضرتی: می‌خواهند در سکوت، چند جوان عقده‌ای را وارد مجلس کنند  (۲۰۶ نظر)

اولین شنبه پس از استعفای حسن روحانی از ریاست جمهوری!  (۱۹۴ نظر)

حمله کیهان به رشیدپور به خاطر آوردن نام عادل فردوسی پور / پاسخ قاطع روحانی به پیشنهاد رقص با ترامپ! / ماجرای عجیب ممنوع کردن چلوکباب برگ در خراسان / خواسته نماینده مجلس درباره پشت‌پرده مذاکرات روحانی و آبه/مهاجرانی به ایران بازگشت؟  (۱۹۳ نظر)

چرا پنجم دی اعتراضات عمومی و تجمعات سراسری در ایران برگزار نشد؟  (۱۷۹ نظر)

توصیه انتخاباتیِ سردار کوثری به مردم / علت نامزد نشدن عارف از زبان کرباسچی / رفیق‌دوست: من از اول انقلاب حقوق نگرفتم! / حمله تند الیاس نادران به دولت  (۱۴۵ نظر)

حوادث آبان ۹۸ را خودتان برای مردم توضیح دهید!  (۱۴۳ نظر)

تکذیب جلسه ۲۶ آبان آیت الله خامنه‌ای توسط یک منبع نزدیک به بیت/علم‌الهدی: در فتنه تاکنون برخورد انفعالی داشته‌ایم؛ باید برخورد ابتکاری داشته باشیم/عماد افروغ: رادیکالیسم فعلی به متلاشی شدن کشور منجر می‌شود/نارضایتی از اصلاح‌طلبان به معنای افزایش رأی اصولگرایان نیست  (۱۲۶ نظر)

نظر رهبر انقلاب در مورد وزارت زنان به روایت کدخدایی / جوادی‌حصار: عبور از خاتمی را نیز عباس عبدی کلید زد / واکنش مهاجرانی به شایعه بازگشتش به ایران / انتقاد وزیر بهداشت از ائمه جمعه / غرضی: دولت روحانی هم چوب را خورد و هم پیاز را  (۱۲۲ نظر)

آرزوی ترامپ رسیدن قیمت دلار به ۵۰ هزار تومان است/بازگشت آمریکا به برجام، محور مذاکره محرمانه روحانی وآبه بود  (۱۲۰ نظر)

نه تیر نه بهمن؛ فرهاد و آزاد را قانون کشت!  (۱۱۲ نظر)

اخراج ۱۳۴ دانشجوی آقازاده از دانشگاه‌های پزشکی  (۱۰۴ نظر)

«دورهمی» مهران مدیری، شبی نیم میلیارد تومان با اسانس مردم‌داری!  (۹۲ نظر)

خرازی: چه می‌کردم که اثبات کنم اصلاح‌طلب هستم؟ / ادعای روزنامه کویتی درباره مذاکره ایران و عربستان / توصیه استاد اخلاق احمدی‌نژاد به اصولگرایان / آمار جان‌باختگان حوادث آبان چه زمانی اعلام می‌شود؟  (۸۶ نظر)

tabnak.ir/003yRm
tabnak.ir/003yRm