Police arrest terrorism suspect in London

A 21-year-old man has been arrested by counter-terrorism police.
28 December 2019

A 21-year-old man has been arrested by counter-terrorism police.

The suspect was being held by the Metropolitan police after his arrest at a residential address in east London on Saturday morning. The property was being searched by officers.

Scotland Yard said the man, who has not been named, was being held on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism. No further details were provided.

