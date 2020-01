Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will make a two-day visit to Iran on Sunday, during which he will attend the 19th Joint Commission Meeting.

Jaishankar is expected to meet with the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hassan Rouhani, according to a brief press release published by the Ministry of External Affairs of India.