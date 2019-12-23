بازاری که تا شب یلدا، بیش از ۹۸ درصد سود داد

کلیه مدارس استان تهران (جز دو شهرستان) تا پایان هفته تعطیل شد/ دانشگاه‌ها تعطیل نیستند

مدارس تهران فردا دوم دی ماه تعطیل است؟

بازدید 360

HK braces for protests over Christmas

Hong Kong is gearing up for demonstrations over Christmas week with protesters planning events in districts across the city, including in prime shopping malls, the latest in more than six months of unrest.
کد خبر: ۹۴۵۹۹۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۲ دی ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۰۱ 23 December 2019

Hong Kong is gearing up for demonstrations over Christmas week with protesters planning events in districts across the city, including in prime shopping malls, the latest in more than six months of unrest.

This week's protests follow a weekend of rallies, including one on Sunday, which ended in chaotic clashes between black-clad, masked demonstrators, who kicked and beat police officers, hurling bricks and glass at them. Police retaliated with bursts of pepper spray and one officer pulled out a gun towards a crowd but did not fire, according to Reuters witnesses and Cable Television.

Protests planned throughout the week include evening demonstrations in five malls on Christmas eve. A countdown rally is also planned near the city's harbour front in the bustling Tsim Sha Tsui shopping district.

Protesters are also planning an event called "Suck the Christmas" on Christmas Day where they are expected to protest in different districts according to notices on social media.

Earlier on Sunday, more than 1000 people rallied calmly in support of China's ethnic Uighurs, who have been detained en masse in camps in China's northwestern Xinjiang region.

The rally had received police permission to be held but police said they took action after protesters "assaulted" officers to help an arrested person escape.

Protesters, some advocating Hong Kong independence, also removed the national flag from its position at the protest site, a move the government said was illegal.

"Advocating Hong Kong independence...is not conducive to the overall and long term interest of Hong Kong society. It is also contrary to the established basic policies of the People's Republic of China regarding Hong Kong," the government said in a statement overnight.

Protests in Hong Kong are now in their seventh month, albeit in a relative lull compared to the scale and intensity of violence since they started in June.

Many residents are angry at what they see as Chinese meddling in the freedoms promised to the former British colony when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

China denies interfering and says it is committed to the "one country, two systems" formula put in place at that time and has blamed foreign forces for fomenting unrest.

Many Hong Kong people are also furious at perceived police brutality, and are demanding an independent investigation into allegations of excessive force. Other demands include the release of all arrested demonstrators and full democracy.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
hong kong protest christmas
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
انتخابات مجلس یازدهم رمز پویا انتخابات افغانستان اشرف غنی احد گودرزیانی نانسی پلوسی شاخص آلودگی هوا شب یلدا آلودگی هوا کولبری اورامان
مدارس تهران شنبه و یکشنبه تعطیل است
با ۶۰ میلیون تومان چه خودرویی می‌توان خرید؟
حمله کیهان به رشیدپور به خاطر آوردن نام عادل فردوسی پور / پاسخ قاطع روحانی به پیشنهاد رقص با ترامپ! / ماجرای عجیب ممنوع کردن چلوکباب برگ در خراسان / خواسته نماینده مجلس درباره پشت‌پرده مذاکرات روحانی و آبه/مهاجرانی به ایران بازگشت؟
دستور رهبر انقلاب برای رفع مشکل اهواز / روایت هاشمی طبا از روزی که مجلسی‌ها به احمدی‌نژاد خندیدند / سرلیستی قالیباف جدی مطرح است / توصیه‌های سردار نقدی به زوج‌های جوان / بزرگترین دغدغه شورای ائتلاف اصولگرایان برای رسیدن به وحدت
آیا مردم برای اصلاح شرایط کشور باید دوباره انقلاب کنند و شهید بدهند؟!
اولین تصویر گوشی تاشوی جدید سامسونگ
درخواست پارلمان اروپا برای تحقیقات فوری درباره ایران/توافقات سه‌گانه قطر و عربستان/ جلسه شورای امنیت درباره اجرای برجام/ آغاز به کار ائتلاف دریایی اروپا از ماه آینده در خلیج فارس
پخت و پز با روغن زیتون ممنوع!
استقرار نظامیان سعودی در اطراف میادین نفتی سوریه/ برگزاری دادگاه محاکمه اردوغان در مصر/هدیه اسرائیل به ایران و حزب‌الله/گفت‌وگوی تلفنی ۷۵ دقیقه‌ای ترامپ و آبه درباره ایران
شباهت عجیب علی دایی و کریس رونالدو
آیا ادارات تهران فردا تعطیل هستند؟
«آزاد و فرهاد خسروی»؛ کولبری، یک تکه نان و روشنفکرانی که سوگواری را دوست می‌دارند!
دو روز بعد از مرگ دو کولبر جوان کُرد، گاز خانه‌شان وصل شد/جهانگیری: مرگ جانگداز دو برادر کُرد، مسئولان را متاثر کرد / رئیس فیفا: به ایران می روم تا مطمئن شوم زنان بازی‌های لیگ را می‌بینند
دادکان: چند سال می‌خواهیم بگوییم آمریکا اجازه نمی‌دهد کار کنیم؟/ تقدیر از مدیریت جهادی «وزیر کشور»
ارزیابی مجید انصاری از سفر روحانی به ژاپن / مازنی: رای بی‌رای، شعار اصلاح‌طلبان نیست / پرده برداری حدادعادل از یک نمایش / "شورای هماهنگی جبهه اصلاحات" مجوز فعالیت ندارد / انتقاد عباس عبدی از تصمیمات هیات اجرایی انتخابات

«زهرا امیر ابراهیمی» همانی است که آبرویش را بردیم و هنوز پشیمان نیستیم!  (۲۶۱ نظر)

چرا ما در ایران این همه معضل و مساله داریم!  (۲۳۱ نظر)

آیا روحانی از ریاست‌جمهوری استعفا می‌کند؟!  (۱۶۳ نظر)

گلایه حسین مظفر از شیخ نور / سخنرانی یک نماینده در مجلس عروسی دردسرساز شد / واکنش ربیعی به بحث استعفای روحانی / کتابی که مورد استناد سخنان جنجالی امام جمعه قرار گرفت  (۱۶۲ نظر)

اکنون زمان مناسبی برای حمله به ایران است!  (۱۵۶ نظر)

دستور رهبر انقلاب برای رفع مشکل اهواز / روایت هاشمی طبا از روزی که مجلسی‌ها به احمدی‌نژاد خندیدند / سرلیستی قالیباف جدی مطرح است / توصیه‌های سردار نقدی به زوج‌های جوان / بزرگترین دغدغه شورای ائتلاف اصولگرایان برای رسیدن به وحدت  (۱۵۰ نظر)

پشت پرده حوادث ماهشهر: روایتی تازه از یک شهر، اعتراض و نیزار!+ویدیو  (۱۴۸ نظر)

روحانی: هر دو روز، سه ایرانی تحصیلکرده به کشور بازمی‌گردد/ جهانگیری: طوری وانمود می‌کنند که ما در اداره کشور بی‌عرضه هستیم / دادگان: تاج گفت از وزارت ورزش فشار آوردند کی‌روش از تیم ملی برود  (۱۴۶ نظر)

هشدار معنا‌دار امیر محبیان درباره اعتراضات / درخواست متفاوت چهره نزدیک به عارف از سه امام جمعه تهران / روایت عجیب یک سرکلانتر از معترضان تهران!  (۱۱۹ نظر)

«آزاد و فرهاد خسروی»؛ کولبری، یک تکه نان و روشنفکرانی که سوگواری را دوست می‌دارند!  (۱۱۶ نظر)

نه تیر نه بهمن؛ فرهاد و آزاد را قانون کشت!  (۱۱۲ نظر)

تذکر انتخاباتیِ میرسلیم به دولت / واکنش سلیمی‌نمین به اظهارات سردار جعفری درباره شورای نگهبان / آمار عجیب و بالای دیوان محاسبات از شرکت‌های زیان‌ده / شوق کواکبیان برای استیضاح وزیر کشور  (۱۰۷ نظر)

جامعه بی سر ایران؛ تبلور شعار اصلاح طلب، اصولگرا دیگه تمومه ماجرا!  (۱۰۵ نظر)

حمله کیهان به رشیدپور به خاطر آوردن نام عادل فردوسی پور / پاسخ قاطع روحانی به پیشنهاد رقص با ترامپ! / ماجرای عجیب ممنوع کردن چلوکباب برگ در خراسان / خواسته نماینده مجلس درباره پشت‌پرده مذاکرات روحانی و آبه/مهاجرانی به ایران بازگشت؟  (۹۹ نظر)

دادکان: چند سال می‌خواهیم بگوییم آمریکا اجازه نمی‌دهد کار کنیم؟/ تقدیر از مدیریت جهادی «وزیر کشور»  (۹۶ نظر)

tabnak.ir/003y62
tabnak.ir/003y62