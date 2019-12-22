فرصت بی‌سابقه و استثنایی برای ورود به بورس تهران

آلوده‌ترین منطقه تهران کجاست؟

قیمت دلار و یورو امروز شنبه 30 آذر 98/ نوسان شاخص ارزی حول‌وحوش کانال 13

بازدید 1160

Australian PM apologises for family holiday amid wildfires

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said if he had his time over he ‘would have made different decisions’.
کد خبر: ۹۴۵۷۲۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۱ دی ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۰۹ 22 December 2019

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said if he had his time over he ‘would have made different decisions’.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has apologised for taking a family holiday in Hawaii as deadly wildfires raged across several states, destroying homes and claiming the lives of two volunteer firefighters.

Mr Morrison cut short a break with his wife and adult children amid public anger at his absence from Australia at a time of national crisis.

He arrived home on Saturday and on Sunday morning spoke to reporters while visiting the headquarters of the Rural Fire Service in Sydney.

“If you had your time over again and you had the benefit of hindsight, we would have made different decisions,” Mr Morrison said.

“I am sure Australians are fair-minded and understand that when you make a promise to your kids you try and keep it. But as prime minister, you have other responsibilities and I accept that and I accept the criticism.”

Mr Morrison said this was not a time for political point-scoring but a “time to be kind to each other”.

He said he is not a trained firefighter, “but I’m comforted by the fact that Australians would like me to be here just simply so I can be here, alongside them, as they are going through this terrible time.”

Morrison also answered critics who say his government has not done enough to fight climate change, which has been cited as a major factor in the spate of fires burning across New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia.

He said there were also “many other factors” responsible for the unprecedented number of fires during a record-breaking heatwave.

“There is no argument … about the links between broader issues of global climate change and weather events around the world,” he said.

“But I’m sure people equally would acknowledge that the direct connection to any single fire event — it’s not a credible suggestion to make that link.”

Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fizsimmons described Saturday as an “awful day” for firefighters as strong southerly winds fanned more than 100 fires in New South Wales alone.

Yesterday an additional 30 Canadian and 9 American personnel touched down in Sydney to assist us with the firefighting effort.

Dozens of homes have been lost since Thursday in massive wildfires, including the Gospers Mountain blaze that covered more than 460,000 hectares (1.1 million acres).

A fire-generated thunderstorm formed over one blaze at Shoalhaven on Saturday, escalating the fire danger.

Thirty firefighters from Canada and nine from the United States were among fresh crews set to join the battle against the fires on Sunday.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
australia prime ministre apology wildfire
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
انتخابات مجلس یازدهم رمز پویا علی فروغی طرح ملی مسکن شهید مفتح شاخص آلودگی هوا شب یلدا کیک های آلوده به قرص آلودگی هوا کولبری اورامان فال حافظ
اکنون زمان مناسبی برای حمله به ایران است!
مدارس تهران شنبه و یکشنبه تعطیل است
ستاره معروف فوتبال به بیماری جنسی مبتلا شده؟
با ۶۰ میلیون تومان چه خودرویی می‌توان خرید؟
زمان تصمیم‌گیری درباره تعطیلی شنبه مدارس
ظریف و عراقچی قدم زنان روی برگ ها؛ نمک پاشیدن بر زخم یا شنیدن صدای اعتراض مردم؟!
پرش خیره کننده رونالدو درصحنه گل دیشب یوونتوس
دستور رهبر انقلاب برای رفع مشکل اهواز / روایت هاشمی طبا از روزی که مجلسی‌ها به احمدی‌نژاد خندیدند / سرلیستی قالیباف جدی مطرح است / توصیه‌های سردار نقدی به زوج‌های جوان / بزرگترین دغدغه شورای ائتلاف اصولگرایان برای رسیدن به وحدت
آیا مردم برای اصلاح شرایط کشور باید دوباره انقلاب کنند و شهید بدهند؟!
درخواست پارلمان اروپا برای تحقیقات فوری درباره ایران/توافقات سه‌گانه قطر و عربستان/ جلسه شورای امنیت درباره اجرای برجام/ آغاز به کار ائتلاف دریایی اروپا از ماه آینده در خلیج فارس
پخت و پز با روغن زیتون ممنوع!
کاریکاتور الکلاسیکوی بدون رونالدو برای مسی
شباهت عجیب علی دایی و کریس رونالدو
اقدام زیبا و انسان دوستانه قلعه‌نویی برای شادکردن پسربچه فقیر؛ یک لیوان آب گوارای اخلاق برای کویر خشک فرهنگ درفوتبال ایران
دادستان کل کشور: در حوادث آبان ماه فریاد زدیم آقای وزیر ارتباطات! این مسیر جهنمی فضای مجازی که دارد، مملکت را به آشوب می‌کشد، ببند/ چرا باید با ۴۸ ساعت تأخیر فضای مجازی بسته شود؟

به دار کشیدن نوجوان ۱۶ ساله عراقی؛ یک عبرت برای سیاستمداران ایرانی!  (۲۹۰ نظر)

«زهرا امیر ابراهیمی» همانی است که آبرویش را بردیم و هنوز پشیمان نیستیم!  (۲۶۰ نظر)

آیا روحانی از ریاست‌جمهوری استعفا می‌کند؟!  (۱۶۳ نظر)

گلایه حسین مظفر از شیخ نور / سخنرانی یک نماینده در مجلس عروسی دردسرساز شد / واکنش ربیعی به بحث استعفای روحانی / کتابی که مورد استناد سخنان جنجالی امام جمعه قرار گرفت  (۱۶۲ نظر)

اکنون زمان مناسبی برای حمله به ایران است!  (۱۵۶ نظر)

دستور رهبر انقلاب برای رفع مشکل اهواز / روایت هاشمی طبا از روزی که مجلسی‌ها به احمدی‌نژاد خندیدند / سرلیستی قالیباف جدی مطرح است / توصیه‌های سردار نقدی به زوج‌های جوان / بزرگترین دغدغه شورای ائتلاف اصولگرایان برای رسیدن به وحدت  (۱۵۰ نظر)

پشت پرده حوادث ماهشهر: روایتی تازه از یک شهر، اعتراض و نیزار!+ویدیو  (۱۴۸ نظر)

روحانی: هر دو روز، سه ایرانی تحصیلکرده به کشور بازمی‌گردد/ جهانگیری: طوری وانمود می‌کنند که ما در اداره کشور بی‌عرضه هستیم / دادگان: تاج گفت از وزارت ورزش فشار آوردند کی‌روش از تیم ملی برود  (۱۴۶ نظر)

پاسخ رهبر انقلاب به نامه یک دختر نوجوان / انتقاد تند صادق خرازی از بیانیه ۷۷ چهره اصلاح‌طلب / وزیر احمدی نژاد: پول استراماچونی، ربطی به fatf ندارد / روحانی در جریان «زمان دقیق» اجرای طرح بنزینی بود!  (۱۲۶ نظر)

هشدار معنا‌دار امیر محبیان درباره اعتراضات / درخواست متفاوت چهره نزدیک به عارف از سه امام جمعه تهران / روایت عجیب یک سرکلانتر از معترضان تهران!  (۱۱۹ نظر)

تذکر انتخاباتیِ میرسلیم به دولت / واکنش سلیمی‌نمین به اظهارات سردار جعفری درباره شورای نگهبان / آمار عجیب و بالای دیوان محاسبات از شرکت‌های زیان‌ده / شوق کواکبیان برای استیضاح وزیر کشور  (۱۰۷ نظر)

جامعه بی سر ایران؛ تبلور شعار اصلاح طلب، اصولگرا دیگه تمومه ماجرا!  (۱۰۵ نظر)

دادکان: چند سال می‌خواهیم بگوییم آمریکا اجازه نمی‌دهد کار کنیم؟/ تقدیر از مدیریت جهادی «وزیر کشور»  (۹۶ نظر)

«آزاد و فرهاد خسروی»؛ کولبری، یک تکه نان و روشنفکرانی که سوگواری را دوست می‌دارند!  (۹۴ نظر)

ظریف و عراقچی قدم زنان روی برگ ها؛ نمک پاشیدن بر زخم یا شنیدن صدای اعتراض مردم؟!  (۸۸ نظر)

tabnak.ir/003y1e
tabnak.ir/003y1e