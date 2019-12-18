Iran welcomes Pakistan’s mediation with Saudi Arabia

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has welcomed the attempt by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to Saudi Arabia started early this week to mediate a decades-long dispute between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

“We have not been informed of anything in this regard, but we welcome the general guidelines announced,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said at his weekly press conference on Monday. He went on: “Iran’s hand of friendship is extended to Islamic countries”.

Mousavi asserted that Iran considers that the tension between Islamic countries is “harmful to the region, the Islamic world and the neighbourhood, adding he believes that foreigners are taking advantage of these conditions”.