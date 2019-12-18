حمله به «دلار لعنتی» در یک صبح پاییزی

حناچی: «تهران باید تخلیه می‌شد»/ معاون حناچی: منظور شهردار این نبود!

سود‌های سهام عدالت واریز می شود

بازدید 816

Iran welcomes Pakistan’s mediation with Saudi Arabia

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has welcomed the attempt by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to Saudi Arabia started early this week to mediate a decades-long dispute between Iran and Saudi Arabia.
کد خبر: ۹۴۴۸۹۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۷ آذر ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۴۵ 18 December 2019

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has welcomed the attempt by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to Saudi Arabia started early this week to mediate a decades-long dispute between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

“We have not been informed of anything in this regard, but we welcome the general guidelines announced,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said at his weekly press conference on Monday. He went on: “Iran’s hand of friendship is extended to Islamic countries”.

Mousavi asserted that Iran considers that the tension between Islamic countries is “harmful to the region, the Islamic world and the neighbourhood, adding he believes that foreigners are taking advantage of these conditions”.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran saudi arabia pakistan mediation
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
انتخابات مجلس یازدهم رمز پویا آلودگی هوا شاخص آلودگی هوا هفته پژوهش عارف عارف کیا مجید بهرامی گاز مرکاپتان وارونگی هوا بوی نامطبوع تهران
مدارس تهران فردا تعطیل است؟
سود‌های سهام عدالت واریز می شود
هشدار فوری سازمان هواشناسی
«زهرا امیر ابراهیمی» همانی است که آبرویش را بردیم و هنوز پشیمان نیستیم!
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز یکشنبه 24 آذر 98/ دلار ارزان تر شد
آیا روحانی از ریاست‌جمهوری استعفا می‌کند؟!
تیپ ایوانکا ترامپ در قطر
آیا مدارس تهران فردا سه شنبه ۲۶ آذر تعطیل است؟
به دار کشیدن نوجوان ۱۶ ساله عراقی؛ یک عبرت برای سیاستمداران ایرانی!
بمب‎هایی که در منوی برخی فست‎ فودها نشسته‌اند!
سوریه به ویتنام ایران تبدیل خواهد شد؟!
روش‌های دریافت رمز دوم پویا از تمام بانک‌ها
پاسخ رهبر انقلاب به نامه یک دختر نوجوان / انتقاد تند صادق خرازی از بیانیه ۷۷ چهره اصلاح‌طلب / وزیر احمدی نژاد: پول استراماچونی، ربطی به fatf ندارد / روحانی در جریان «زمان دقیق» اجرای طرح بنزینی بود!
گلایه حسین مظفر از شیخ نور / سخنرانی یک نماینده در مجلس عروسی دردسرساز شد / واکنش ربیعی به بحث استعفای روحانی / کتابی که مورد استناد سخنان جنجالی امام جمعه قرار گرفت
ویژه‌ برنامه عادل فردوسی‌پور برای ال‌کلاسیکو

به دار کشیدن نوجوان ۱۶ ساله عراقی؛ یک عبرت برای سیاستمداران ایرانی!  (۲۹۰ نظر)

«زهرا امیر ابراهیمی» همانی است که آبرویش را بردیم و هنوز پشیمان نیستیم!  (۲۲۱ نظر)

خط و نشان منتجب نیا برای اصلاح‌طلب نما‌ها / نقل قولی از روحانی درباره گرانی بنزین / احتمال ترک تحصیل هزاران دانش‌آموز به دلیل تحریم! / چه کسانی بعد از انصراف لاریجانی از کاندیداتوری، شیرینی پخش کردند؟  (۱۸۱ نظر)

رونمایی از سورپرایز آقای وزیر؛ انتقال بسته پستی با پهپاد  (۱۶۹ نظر)

آیا روحانی از ریاست‌جمهوری استعفا می‌کند؟!  (۱۶۳ نظر)

گلایه حسین مظفر از شیخ نور / سخنرانی یک نماینده در مجلس عروسی دردسرساز شد / واکنش ربیعی به بحث استعفای روحانی / کتابی که مورد استناد سخنان جنجالی امام جمعه قرار گرفت  (۱۶۲ نظر)

روایتی از بی‌اعتنایی اصلاح‌طلبان به درخواست رئیس دولت اصلاحات / درخواست محاکمه «زنگنه» در نماز جمعه تهران / رونمایی پناهیان از یک دستور کار مهم مجلس یازدهم  (۱۴۴ نظر)

توصیه پناهیان برای رد صلاحیت مطهری / حکم انتصاب خبرساز مشاور وزیر بهداشت برای پسرش / پاسخ به جنجال سازی خبرنگار خارجی درباره بودجه سایت رهبر انقلاب / پاسخ وزیر جوان به ماجرای بازجو بودنش در وزارت اطلاعات  (۱۳۸ نظر)

محموله BMW مدل ۲۰۲۰ در جاده‌های ایران  (۱۳۴ نظر)

پاسخ رهبر انقلاب به نامه یک دختر نوجوان / انتقاد تند صادق خرازی از بیانیه ۷۷ چهره اصلاح‌طلب / وزیر احمدی نژاد: پول استراماچونی، ربطی به fatf ندارد / روحانی در جریان «زمان دقیق» اجرای طرح بنزینی بود!  (۱۲۶ نظر)

کشف ۸۴ اسلحه شکاری در قم با گلوله‌هایی خاص / ضرغامی در جاده یاسوج رابین‌هود شد! / احتمال بیرون آمدن سه لیست از جریان اصولگرا / روایتی از ردصلاحیت متفاوت امام جمعه کن در انتخابات خبرگان  (۱۰۸ نظر)

تذکر انتخاباتیِ میرسلیم به دولت / واکنش سلیمی‌نمین به اظهارات سردار جعفری درباره شورای نگهبان / آمار عجیب و بالای دیوان محاسبات از شرکت‌های زیان‌ده / شوق کواکبیان برای استیضاح وزیر کشور  (۱۰۷ نظر)

باید اصلاحات شجاعانه‌ای در مجلس انجام بشود/ اصلاح‌طلبان در بلاتکلیفی تایید صلاحیت‌ها به سر می‌برند/ عده‌ای نخواستند چوب حراج به اعتبار سیاسی‌شان بزنند/ ادامه مشکلات اقتصادی راه را برای تکرار حوادث اخیر باز می‌گذارد  (۱۰۷ نظر)

جامعه بی سر ایران؛ تبلور شعار اصلاح طلب، اصولگرا دیگه تمومه ماجرا!  (۱۰۵ نظر)

رفع فیلتر «توییتر» یا «تلگرام» یا «اینترانت رایگان» نه؛ «شگفتانه» وزیر چیز دیگری است!  (۹۶ نظر)

tabnak.ir/003xoC
tabnak.ir/003xoC