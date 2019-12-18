حمله به «دلار لعنتی» در یک صبح پاییزی

حناچی: «تهران باید تخلیه می‌شد»/ معاون حناچی: منظور شهردار این نبود!

سود‌های سهام عدالت واریز می شود

بازدید 815

Poland could exit EU over judicial reform clash - top Polish court

Poland could end up leaving the European Union because of plans by the ruling nationalists that would allow judges to be fired if they question the legitimacy of the government’s judicial reforms, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday.
کد خبر: ۹۴۴۸۸۹
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۷ آذر ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۴۲ 18 December 2019

Poland could end up leaving the European Union because of plans by the ruling nationalists that would allow judges to be fired if they question the legitimacy of the government’s judicial reforms, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday.

The court said the plans could contravene European law and exacerbate existing tensions between Brussels and Poland’s ruling Law and Justice party (PiS).

“Contradictions between Polish law and EU law ... will in all likelihood lead to an intervention by the EU institutions regarding an infringement of the EU treaties, and in the longer perspective (will lead to) the need to leave the European Union,” Poland’s Supreme Court said in a statement.

The EU has accused PiS of politicizing the judiciary since the party swept to power in 2015. Pis says its reforms are necessary to make the court system more efficient.

Under draft legislation now before parliament, PiS aims to prevent judges from ruling that that peers, nominated by a panel appointed by the party, are not independent.

“The Commission has a very clear position on protecting the judiciary from political interference,” European Commission spokesman Christian Wigand told Reuters in response to the Supreme Court statement.

“The Commission continues to follow the situation closely. We remain ready and available to discuss with the Polish authorities ways forward to resolving the issues at hand.”

The EU had said on Monday it would investigate whether the draft law undermines judicial independence.

The Supreme Court statement also said the proposed bill was “evidently” designed to allow President Andrzej Duda, an ally of PiS, to pick a new head of the court before a presidential election expected in May.

The current head of the Supreme Court, Malgorzata Gersdorf, is due to stand down in April. She was appointed before PiS came to power and has been openly critical of the party’s reforms.

Gersdorf has called a meeting of all judges for March 17 so they can participate in the process of choosing the next head of the Supreme Court, court spokesman Michal Laskowski told a news conference on Tuesday.

Moves by Hungary and Poland to bring their courts and media under tighter state control have led the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, to begin rule-of-law investigations that could in theory lead to a suspension of their EU voting rights.

Brussels is considering tying adherence to the rule of law and democratic standards with access to EU budget funds.

Poland joined the EU in 2004 and public support for membership remains strong, despite the tussles between Brussels and PiS. Poland is a major beneficiary of EU funds for its farmers and infrastructure projects.

There is no mechanism for the EU to expel a member state. So far only Britain has chosen to leave the bloc, following a referendum in 2016. It is expected to exit the EU next month.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
poland eu exit judicial
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
انتخابات مجلس یازدهم رمز پویا آلودگی هوا شاخص آلودگی هوا هفته پژوهش عارف عارف کیا مجید بهرامی گاز مرکاپتان وارونگی هوا بوی نامطبوع تهران
مدارس تهران فردا تعطیل است؟
سود‌های سهام عدالت واریز می شود
هشدار فوری سازمان هواشناسی
«زهرا امیر ابراهیمی» همانی است که آبرویش را بردیم و هنوز پشیمان نیستیم!
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز یکشنبه 24 آذر 98/ دلار ارزان تر شد
آیا روحانی از ریاست‌جمهوری استعفا می‌کند؟!
تیپ ایوانکا ترامپ در قطر
آیا مدارس تهران فردا سه شنبه ۲۶ آذر تعطیل است؟
به دار کشیدن نوجوان ۱۶ ساله عراقی؛ یک عبرت برای سیاستمداران ایرانی!
بمب‎هایی که در منوی برخی فست‎ فودها نشسته‌اند!
سوریه به ویتنام ایران تبدیل خواهد شد؟!
روش‌های دریافت رمز دوم پویا از تمام بانک‌ها
پاسخ رهبر انقلاب به نامه یک دختر نوجوان / انتقاد تند صادق خرازی از بیانیه ۷۷ چهره اصلاح‌طلب / وزیر احمدی نژاد: پول استراماچونی، ربطی به fatf ندارد / روحانی در جریان «زمان دقیق» اجرای طرح بنزینی بود!
گلایه حسین مظفر از شیخ نور / سخنرانی یک نماینده در مجلس عروسی دردسرساز شد / واکنش ربیعی به بحث استعفای روحانی / کتابی که مورد استناد سخنان جنجالی امام جمعه قرار گرفت
ویژه‌ برنامه عادل فردوسی‌پور برای ال‌کلاسیکو

به دار کشیدن نوجوان ۱۶ ساله عراقی؛ یک عبرت برای سیاستمداران ایرانی!  (۲۹۰ نظر)

«زهرا امیر ابراهیمی» همانی است که آبرویش را بردیم و هنوز پشیمان نیستیم!  (۲۲۱ نظر)

خط و نشان منتجب نیا برای اصلاح‌طلب نما‌ها / نقل قولی از روحانی درباره گرانی بنزین / احتمال ترک تحصیل هزاران دانش‌آموز به دلیل تحریم! / چه کسانی بعد از انصراف لاریجانی از کاندیداتوری، شیرینی پخش کردند؟  (۱۸۱ نظر)

رونمایی از سورپرایز آقای وزیر؛ انتقال بسته پستی با پهپاد  (۱۶۹ نظر)

آیا روحانی از ریاست‌جمهوری استعفا می‌کند؟!  (۱۶۳ نظر)

گلایه حسین مظفر از شیخ نور / سخنرانی یک نماینده در مجلس عروسی دردسرساز شد / واکنش ربیعی به بحث استعفای روحانی / کتابی که مورد استناد سخنان جنجالی امام جمعه قرار گرفت  (۱۶۲ نظر)

روایتی از بی‌اعتنایی اصلاح‌طلبان به درخواست رئیس دولت اصلاحات / درخواست محاکمه «زنگنه» در نماز جمعه تهران / رونمایی پناهیان از یک دستور کار مهم مجلس یازدهم  (۱۴۴ نظر)

توصیه پناهیان برای رد صلاحیت مطهری / حکم انتصاب خبرساز مشاور وزیر بهداشت برای پسرش / پاسخ به جنجال سازی خبرنگار خارجی درباره بودجه سایت رهبر انقلاب / پاسخ وزیر جوان به ماجرای بازجو بودنش در وزارت اطلاعات  (۱۳۸ نظر)

محموله BMW مدل ۲۰۲۰ در جاده‌های ایران  (۱۳۴ نظر)

پاسخ رهبر انقلاب به نامه یک دختر نوجوان / انتقاد تند صادق خرازی از بیانیه ۷۷ چهره اصلاح‌طلب / وزیر احمدی نژاد: پول استراماچونی، ربطی به fatf ندارد / روحانی در جریان «زمان دقیق» اجرای طرح بنزینی بود!  (۱۲۶ نظر)

کشف ۸۴ اسلحه شکاری در قم با گلوله‌هایی خاص / ضرغامی در جاده یاسوج رابین‌هود شد! / احتمال بیرون آمدن سه لیست از جریان اصولگرا / روایتی از ردصلاحیت متفاوت امام جمعه کن در انتخابات خبرگان  (۱۰۸ نظر)

تذکر انتخاباتیِ میرسلیم به دولت / واکنش سلیمی‌نمین به اظهارات سردار جعفری درباره شورای نگهبان / آمار عجیب و بالای دیوان محاسبات از شرکت‌های زیان‌ده / شوق کواکبیان برای استیضاح وزیر کشور  (۱۰۷ نظر)

باید اصلاحات شجاعانه‌ای در مجلس انجام بشود/ اصلاح‌طلبان در بلاتکلیفی تایید صلاحیت‌ها به سر می‌برند/ عده‌ای نخواستند چوب حراج به اعتبار سیاسی‌شان بزنند/ ادامه مشکلات اقتصادی راه را برای تکرار حوادث اخیر باز می‌گذارد  (۱۰۷ نظر)

جامعه بی سر ایران؛ تبلور شعار اصلاح طلب، اصولگرا دیگه تمومه ماجرا!  (۱۰۵ نظر)

رفع فیلتر «توییتر» یا «تلگرام» یا «اینترانت رایگان» نه؛ «شگفتانه» وزیر چیز دیگری است!  (۹۶ نظر)

tabnak.ir/003xo9
tabnak.ir/003xo9