Trump administration rebukes Senate recognition of 1915 Armenian Genocide

The Trump administration rejected on Tuesday the non-binding U.S. Senate resolution recognizing the 1915 Armenian Genocide.
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۷ آذر ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۲۸ 18 December 2019

The upper chamber unanimously passed the measure last week recognizing Turkish massacre that took the lives of 1.5 million Armenians.

“The position of the administration has not changed,” U.S. State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a two-sentence statement. “Our views are reflected in the president’s definitive statement on this issue from last April.”

U.S. President Donald Trump commemorated the genocide—without actually using that word—in an April 24 statement in “the memory of those who suffered in one of the worst mass atrocities of the 20th century.”

The resolution had previously been blocked by Republican senators, reportedly at the request of the Trump administration, has attempted to maintain good relations with Turkey, which slammed the passage.

The House passed its own resolution in October.

