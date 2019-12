Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif has held talks with Iraqi National Security Adviser, Falih Alfayyadh in Doha.

Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif has held talks with Iraqi National Security Adviser, Falih Alfayyadh in Doha.

During the meeting, which was held on the sidelines of the Doha Forum 2019, the two sides discussed the latest internal developments of Iraq.