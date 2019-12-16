کاهش قیمت دلار و رکورد جدید بورس در بازار امروز

Over 9,000 people displaced as floods worsen in Malaysia's Johor

More than 9,000 people have been displaced by floods in Johor on Monday (Dec 16), following days of heavy rain that have hit several states.
16 December 2019

The total number flood victims in Johor reached 9,151 people from 2,475 families as of 8am on Monday (Dec 16) compared to 8,743 people from 2,371 families as of 11pm on Sunday (Dec 15).

In a statement, Johor state Local Government Urban Wellbeing and Environment committee chairman Tan Chen Choon said the number of temporary relief centres in operation has also increased from 84 to 93 at the nine affected districts.

"The highest numbers of victims came from Kluang with 2,666 victims followed by Kota Tinggi with 2,659 victims and Segamat with 1,350 victims," he said.

"The other flooded districts are Mersing with 1,303 victims, Johor Baru (766), Pontian (184), Kulai (124), Batu Pahat (74), and Muar (25), " he said.

Tan also said that the floods had closed three roads in Kota Tinggi and flooded five others with only large vehicles able to pass.

A road closure due to a landslide was also reported in Mersing, with only light vehicles able to pass the area, he said.

Parts of Malaysia, particularly its east coast states, are often hit by flooding during the monsoon seasons, leaving many to evacuate their homes and seek shelter in temporary relief centres.

In addition to Johor, the floods have also affected residents in the states of Melaka, Pahang, Kelantan, Terengganu, Sabah and Sarawak.

