A suicide bomber detonated explosives outside the United States’ main Bagram military base in Afghanistan on Wednesday, Afghan and NATO officials said.

A suicide bomber detonated explosives outside the United States’ main Bagram military base in Afghanistan on Wednesday, Afghan and NATO officials said.

There were no U.S. or coalition casualties, but a medical base being built for locals was badly damaged, Resolute Support, the NATO-led mission in Afghanistan, said in a statement.