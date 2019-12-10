نوری در اندیشه افزایش سرمایه

Nike rolling out swim hijab

The swimwear options from Nike come just a few years after the apparel company first released a performance hijab for female athletes in 2017.
10 December 2019

Nike on Tuesday unveiled a new swimwear collection that includes a swim hijab.

The new line will be available globally starting in February and features a full-coverage suit along with a separate hijab.

"The design of the Nike Victory Swim Collection serves a variety of needs from modesty preferences to sun protection and represents Nike's commitment to inclusive design, providing more women with game-changing innovation to enjoy sport," the company said in a release.

A tunic top and swim leggings are also available in the new swimwear collection.

The swimwear options from Nike come just a few years after the apparel company first released a performance hijab for female athletes in 2017.

Nike said it began developing the hijab after receiving complaints from some Muslim athletes about not having adequate options and having to wear a traditional headscarf during competition.

"I was thrilled and a bit emotional to see Nike prototyping a Hijab," Emirati figure skater Zahra Lari said in a statement, according to CNN. "I've tried so many different hijabs for performance, and ... so few of them actually work for me. But once I put it on and took it for a spin on the ice, I was blown away by the fit and the light weight."

