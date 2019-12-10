خبر رفع فیلتر تلگرام و توییتر در راه است؟

شلیک اشتباهی محافظ شخصی نتانیاهو

تنها یک پنجم جوانان متقاضی «ازدواج» هستند!

بازدید 2892

China Orders All Foreign Computers to Be Removed from State Offices

China has told government offices and state-run institutions to get rid of all foreign computers and software in the next three years.
کد خبر: ۹۴۳۱۱۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۹ آذر ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۶:۲۳ 10 December 2019

China has told government offices and state-run institutions to get rid of all foreign computers and software in the next three years.

The move follows a similar ban in the US, where the Trump administration blocked US companies from business dealings with Chinese technology giant Huawei.

The initiative, first reported by the Financial Times, will further enforce technological divisions between the world’s two largest economies.

US officials have previously cited security concerns for justifying limits on business with Huawei, though claims that secret backdoors built into Huawei products to allow China to spy on users have never been proven.

The latest order from the ruling Communist Party of China came earlier this year, according to sources working for cyber security firms, potentially in retaliation to the Huawei ban.

Up to 30 million pieces of computer hardware will need replacing in China by 2022 as part of the directive, which encompasses any machine built with Intel and Qualcomm chips.

Chinese reliance on foreign software is also significant, with many platforms and applications developed to run on Windows and Android operating systems - built by US tech firms Microsoft and Google.

Computer users in China are already unable to access many US-made platforms from within the country due to the so-called Great Firewall of China.

This means it is impossible to use websites and apps like Facebook, Google search and popular messaging services like WhatsApp.

Earlier this month, Huawei said it would sue the US Federal Communications Commission over what it claims is an “unconstitutional” action against the world’s second largest smartphone maker.

At a press conference last week, Huawei’s chief legal counsel Glen Nager said: “The order fails to give Huawei constitutionally required due process before stigmatizing it as a national security threat, such as an opportunity to confront supposed evidence and witnesses, and a fair and neutral hearing process.”

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
china software united states cyber security
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
انتخابات مجلس یازدهم آنفولانزا استان تهران جنوبی بودجه 99 شهاب منصوری عبدالحمید ریگی استعفای استراماچونی لیلا واثقی پایتخت 6 امیرحسین فتحی
نحوه دریافت فیش حقوق بازنشستگان تامین اجتماعی
محمود احمدی نژاد: چون کشور در شرایط خاصی است، کاندیدا نشدم
کاتز: به همراه عربستان و امارات، صد‌ها موشک به سوی ایران شلیک می‌کنیم
بنزین دونرخی در بودجه ۹۹ حذف می‌شود
فداکاری جالب یک مرد برای همسر باردارش
ناو هواپیمابر آمریکا در محاصره قایق‌های ایرانی
مشاور احمدی‌نژاد از زندان کاندیدای مجلس شد! / حمله کیهان به بازیگرانی که صداوسیما را تحریم کردند / تماس تلفنی رئیس دولت اصلاحات با اصلاح‌طلبان برای کاندیداتوری / پشت پرده افزایش عجیب و غریب قیمت خودرو
پشت پرده مبادله دانشمند ایرانی با دانشجوی آمریکایی
مردم عجیبی که هفتاد سالگی برایشان جوانی است!
وزیر جوان: پنج‌شنبه برای مردم سورپرایز داریم/نوبخت: نیاز به دعا و کمک مردم داریم/ربیعی: دولت برنامه‌ای برای قطع اینترنت ندارد
قالیباف برای کاندیداتوری در انتخابات مجلس ثبت‌نام کرد/ معرفی همه چهره‌هایی که برای انتخابات مجلس یازدهم ثبت‌نام کردند
صاحب تالار عروسی سقز فرار کرد
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز یکشنبه 17 آذر 98/ بازارساز دلار 13 هزار تومانی عرضه کرد
عکسی از استراماچونی داخل هواپیما هنگام ترک ایران
برنامه مزدک در اینترنشنال،پرونده فردوسی‌پور رابازکرد

کاتز: به همراه عربستان و امارات، صد‌ها موشک به سوی ایران شلیک می‌کنیم  (۲۹۱ نظر)

وزیر جوان: پنج‌شنبه برای مردم سورپرایز داریم/نوبخت: نیاز به دعا و کمک مردم داریم/ربیعی: دولت برنامه‌ای برای قطع اینترنت ندارد  (۲۳۶ نظر)

توهین وقیحانه خواننده لس آنجلسی به امام علی (ع) / نهضت ثبت‌نام وزرا و نمایندگان حامی احمدی‌نژاد / نظر مرعشی درباره کناره‌گیری لاریجانی از انتخابات / اظهارات عضو جبهه پایداری درباره حضور جلیلی در انتخابات / بازگشت «دماوند» به وزارت کشور!  (۲۲۷ نظر)

دو پیشنهاد به دولت قبل از افزایش قیمت بنزین / ارقام کلیدی بودجه ۹۹کدامند؟ / پذیرایی از ژنرال آمریکایی با آبمیوه ایرانی / نامه محرمانه وزیر کشور به رئیس جمهور درباره حوادث اخیر / جنجال ممانعت از ورود کرباسچی به صدا وسیما  (۱۸۹ نظر)

نام نویسی نزدیک به ۱۴ هزار تشنه خدمت! / انتقاد آیت الله شبیری زنجانی از رواج مدرک گرایی در حوزه‌های علمیه / درخواست آشنا از اژه‌ای درباره فردوسی‌پور  (۱۸۲ نظر)

محمود احمدی نژاد: چون کشور در شرایط خاصی است، کاندیدا نشدم  (۱۸۱ نظر)

مشاور احمدی‌نژاد از زندان کاندیدای مجلس شد! / حمله کیهان به بازیگرانی که صداوسیما را تحریم کردند / تماس تلفنی رئیس دولت اصلاحات با اصلاح‌طلبان برای کاندیداتوری / پشت پرده افزایش عجیب و غریب قیمت خودرو  (۱۶۱ نظر)

پس از سهمیه‌بندی بنزین، در چه کالا یا خدماتی و به چه میزان با افزایش قیمت مواجه شدید؟  (۱۲۰ نظر)

پزشکیان: برنامه ای برای جانشینی لاریجانی ندارم / روحانی امسال قید روز دانشجو را زد / نماینده نزدیک به لاریجانی اصلاح طلب شد / پیش‌بینی بهزاد نبوی از حضور ناطق نوری در انتخابات / طرح سرا یعنی گریه کردن بر قبر بی جنازه  (۱۱۱ نظر)

چه تعداد پناهنده مجاز در ایران زندگی می‌کنند؟ / هشدار محبیان به اصولگرا‌یان / واکنش ضرغامی به ماجرای ۹۴۷ میلیون دلار توسط سازمان صدا و سیما  (۱۰۹ نظر)

«تهران جنوبی»؛ آش جدیدی که برای پایتخت پخته می‌شود؟!  (۱۰۷ نظر)

از «ثروتمندان، پزشکان، هنرمندان و صاحبان صنایع» هم «مثل حقوق‌بگیران» مالیات بگیرید، مشکلات حل می‌شود!  (۹۸ نظر)

علی مطهری: اگر کسی سال ۵۷ هم پمپ بنزین آتش زد، اشتباه بود/ باید توضیح داده شود که چند تن از کشته شدگان توسط نیروی انتظامی کشته شدند/درست است خیلی بد عمل کردند، ولی حفظ اساس نظام مهمتر است  (۹۷ نظر)

نماینده‌ای که در مجلس چرت می‌زند، صلاحیت تصمیم‌گیری برای ملت را ندارد/ مردم نماینده عاقلی که دزد نباشد، می‌خواهند  (۹۴ نظر)

قالیباف برای کاندیداتوری در انتخابات مجلس ثبت‌نام کرد/ معرفی همه چهره‌هایی که برای انتخابات مجلس یازدهم ثبت‌نام کردند  (۹۲ نظر)

tabnak.ir/003xLS
tabnak.ir/003xLS