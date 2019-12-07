پیش بینی قیمت دلار تا پایان سال

با سودده ترین و زیانده‌ترین‌ نماد بورسی آشنا شوید

اگر کودک به آنفلوآنزا دچار شد چه باید کرد؟

بازدید 392

Fordow modernization project in Iran will be fully implemented — Russian diplomat

Russia will implement the project on the modernization of Iran’s nuclear facility at Fordow, which has been suspended as of now, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.
کد خبر: ۹۴۲۱۰۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۶ آذر ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۲۶ 07 December 2019

Russia will implement the project on the modernization of Iran’s nuclear facility at Fordow, which has been suspended as of now, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.

"We are taking a break now. We don’t abandon the project. It will be fully implemented," he said.

He noted however that Russia will need time to react to the new circumstances, i.e. Iran’s injecting gas to the centrifuges at Fordow and the United States’ imposing new sanctions against this facility from December 15.

"The subject of the Fordow project was raised [at the meeting on the Iran nuclear deal] by Iran’s and China’s representatives. We made two big presentations on this matter with the participation of Rosatom representatives. We stressed that gas injection to the [centrifuges’] cascades, which are located in the same premises where the works on reconfiguration for the production of stable isotopes are to be conducted, has somewhat hampered the original plan of reconfiguration. We will need time to assess the consequences and, probably, elaborate some technological solutions and it will inevitably mean some delays," he noted.

On the other hand, he drew attention to the United States’ notification of the resumption of sanctions against Fordow from December 15. "We need to understand what kind of risks may be linked with further works on this project," Ryabkov added.

On December 5, Russia’s TVEL fuel company (incorporated into the Rosatom state nuclear corporation) informed Teheran that it had suspended work on a project to revamp two chains of gas centrifuges at Iran’s Fordow facility for the production of stable isotopes for medical purposes following Teheran’s steps to further reduce its commitments under the nuclear deal.

After Iran started on November 6 the process of injecting gas into centrifuges at its underground Fordow facility, which de-facto meant the start of the fourth stage of Iran’s reduction of its nuclear commitments, the United States said it would re-impose sanctions against the Fordow facility starting from December 15.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran fordow modernization russia
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
انتخابات مجلس یازدهم قطعنامه 2231 گاز مرکاپتان روز دانشجو افسریه تهران فسخ قرارداد مارک ویلموتس حادثه تالار عروسی سقز سقز
درخواست عجیب خواننده زن آمریکایی از ایران
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز پنجشنبه 14 آذر 98
عاقبت روشن ماندن خودرو حین بنزین زدن
ایران برای حمله به مواضع آمریکا در منطقه آماده می‌شود؟!
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز چهارشنبه 13 آذر 98/ واکنش رئیس کل بانک مرکزی به نوسانات بازار ارز
چند شرور، قهوه‌خانه‌ای در تهران را به رگبار بستند+عکس/ تیراندازی در افسریه با یک کشته و دو زخمی/ حادثه تروریستی نبود/ پلیس: نزاع قهوه‌خانه‌ای منجر به درگیری مسلحانه شد؛ اشرار شناسایی شدند
خودروی خود را با قطار به سفر ببرید!
دو پیشنهاد به دولت قبل از افزایش قیمت بنزین / ارقام کلیدی بودجه ۹۹کدامند؟ / پذیرایی از ژنرال آمریکایی با آبمیوه ایرانی / نامه محرمانه وزیر کشور به رئیس جمهور درباره حوادث اخیر / جنجال ممانعت از ورود کرباسچی به صدا وسیما
انتشار تصاویر برهنه همسر با اهداف انتخاباتی
دست دادن متفاوتِ مکرون با ملانیا
پیام محرمانه رهبر انقلاب به نمایندگان مجلس منتشر شد/ستاد حقوق بشر جمهوری اسلامی ایران: اینترنت هرگز در کشور قطع نشده
قرارداد مارک ویلموتس فسخ شد / به زودی اعلام رسمی خبر سرمربیگری برانکو در تیم ملی / نامه‌ای که تاج و فدراسیون ایران را از غرامت فاجعه بار نجات داد
روش‌های وحشتناک اعدام به سبک فراعنه
تضمین دولت برای واریز یارانه معیشتی در سال‌های آینده چیست؟
اسامی جانباختگان حادثه تالار عروسی سقز

تقاضایی خطرناک از ترامپ: تحریم ویژه دامنه‌های «دات آی آر»  (۲۵۱ نظر)

توهین وقیحانه خواننده لس آنجلسی به امام علی (ع) / نهضت ثبت‌نام وزرا و نمایندگان حامی احمدی‌نژاد / نظر مرعشی درباره کناره‌گیری لاریجانی از انتخابات / اظهارات عضو جبهه پایداری درباره حضور جلیلی در انتخابات / بازگشت «دماوند» به وزارت کشور!  (۲۲۷ نظر)

دو پیشنهاد به دولت قبل از افزایش قیمت بنزین / ارقام کلیدی بودجه ۹۹کدامند؟ / پذیرایی از ژنرال آمریکایی با آبمیوه ایرانی / نامه محرمانه وزیر کشور به رئیس جمهور درباره حوادث اخیر / جنجال ممانعت از ورود کرباسچی به صدا وسیما  (۱۸۹ نظر)

ترکیب لیست اصول‌گرایان برای انتخابات مجلس از زبان چمران/احمدی‌نژاد به آملی لاریجانی نامه نوشت/مردم از تخلفات انتخاباتی در فضای مجازی «اسکرین شات» بگیرند/نظر خباز در مورد طرح سرا  (۱۸۶ نظر)

چه عواملی باعث شد، گروهی از هنرمندان بیانیه تند و بی‌سابقه‌ای منتشر کنند؟  (۱۶۹ نظر)

ماجرای بودجه نجومی و بدون نظارت «خارج از شمول» رئیس مجلس!/روایت یک نماینده از جلسه مجلس پیش از گرانی بنزین/آخرین وضعیت روح‌الله زم در زندان/واکنش اصلاح‌طلبان به کناره‌گیری لاریجانی از کاندیداتوری مجلس  (۱۵۹ نظر)

نگاه «سرسری» به ماجرای انداختن کودک زباله گرد به سطل!  (۱۳۵ نظر)

در انتخابات ۱۴۰۰ (ریاست جمهوری) هم کاندیدا نمی‌شوم/ شورای هماهنگی سران قوا موقتی است و هرگز نمی‌خواهد جایگزین مجلس شود/ معنای تغییرات «لاریجانی صداوسیما» با «لاریجانی مجلس» پیشرفت در امور سیاسی است/ از زمان اجرای سهمیه‌بندی بنزین مطلع بودم/ قانون اساسی وحی منزل نیست و امکان اصلاح دارد  (۱۲۲ نظر)

پس از سهمیه‌بندی بنزین، در چه کالا یا خدماتی و به چه میزان با افزایش قیمت مواجه شدید؟  (۱۲۰ نظر)

کنایه معنادار ظریف به تهدید ماشه‌ای اروپا/پیغام عارف به روحانی پیش از گرانی بنزین/انتقاد حسام‌الدین آشنا از رویکرد صداوسیما در پوشش اعتراضات اخیر/نماد ملی نیوزلند در ستاد انتخابات کشور!  (۱۰۴ نظر)

هشتگ، صدای آبان ۹۸ باشیم!  (۱۰۲ نظر)

علی مطهری: اگر کسی سال ۵۷ هم پمپ بنزین آتش زد، اشتباه بود/ باید توضیح داده شود که چند تن از کشته شدگان توسط نیروی انتظامی کشته شدند/درست است خیلی بد عمل کردند، ولی حفظ اساس نظام مهمتر است  (۹۷ نظر)

نماینده‌ای که در مجلس چرت می‌زند، صلاحیت تصمیم‌گیری برای ملت را ندارد/ مردم نماینده عاقلی که دزد نباشد، می‌خواهند  (۹۴ نظر)

مجلس را به خاطر ماده ۳۹ قانون برنامه ششم، استیضاح کنید!  (۹۴ نظر)

پیام محرمانه رهبر انقلاب به نمایندگان مجلس منتشر شد/ستاد حقوق بشر جمهوری اسلامی ایران: اینترنت هرگز در کشور قطع نشده  (۸۷ نظر)

tabnak.ir/003x5H
tabnak.ir/003x5H