Afghanistan Remembers Murdered Humanitarian Dr Tetsu Nakamura

73-year-old Japanese doctor humanitarian Tetsu Nakamura was killed in Nangarhar province along with five Afghans on the 4th of December.

The 2003 Ramon Magsaysay Award winner, who devoted his life to the country, was known as a ‘water man’ for his untiring work in rebuilding Afghan irrigation and agriculture in villages.

He was also awarded honorary citizenship for his humanitarian work. The Taliban have denied responsibility for the killing. ‘Uncle Murad’ as the locals called him helped build irrigation canals that changed desert like land into wheat fields. The Taliban have denied responsibility.