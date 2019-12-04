6 people, including Japanese doctor, killed by gunmen in Afghanistan

Six people, including a Japanese doctor, have been killed in an attack by armed men in the city of Jalalabad in Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar.

Six people, including a Japanese doctor, have been killed in an attack by armed men in the city of Jalalabad in Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar.

"I saw there were gunmen attacking a Japanese and his security guards," a resident named Auzubillah told AFP on Wednesday, adding, "Then the gunmen left the area through a small street."

He said that he heard shooting at about 8:00 am (0330 GMT).

Photos from the scene showed a white pickup truck with a large cabin. Its side windows appeared to have been shot out.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Tetsu Nakamura, who headed Peace Japan Medical Services, known as Peshawar Kai in Japanese, was well known in Japan for his aid work, which dates back decades. He was involved in rebuilding irrigation and agriculture in Afghanistan.

The Peshawar Kai website states that Nakamura began aid work in Peshawar in northwest Pakistan in 1984, going on to open a clinic in a remote Nangarhar village in 1991.

The organization in 1998 established a hospital in Peshawar to serve as the group's permanent base for medical programs in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Humanitarian groups remain on high alert in Afghanistan.

On November 24, Anil Raj, an American who worked for the UN Development Programme in Afghanistan, was killed when his vehicle was targeted in a bombing in Kabul.

In May, the Taliban targeted Counterpart International, a US-funded non-profit group working with marginalized people. Nine people were killed in the attack that was carried out in the same city.