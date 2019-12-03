EU adopts common security view on 5G, no mention of Huawei

The European Union on Tuesday adopted a common view on the roll out of 5G technology, as the bloc considers how to weigh the security risks from foreign providers such as China's Huawei

The European Union on Tuesday adopted a common view on the roll out of 5G technology, as the bloc considers how to weigh the security risks from foreign providers such as China's Huawei.

Ministers from each of the 28 countries of the bloc met in Brussels to approve a set of recommendations on the next-generation mobile network technology, which they stressed is crucial for social and economic functions, and for the competitiveness of Europe's single market.