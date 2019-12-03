قیمت دلار و یورو امروز دوشنبه 11 آذر 98/ ورود افزایشی بازارساز به معاملات ارزی

نگاه «سرسری» به ماجرای انداختن کودک زباله گرد به سطل!

قیمت دلار و یورو امروز یکشنبه 10 آذر 98/ چسبندگی دلار در میانه کانال 12 هزار

بازدید 196

S. Korea invites N. Korea to compete at ping pong worlds in Busan in 2020

South Korea's table tennis governing body said Tuesday it has invited North Korea to participate at the world championships taking place south of the border next spring
کد خبر: ۹۴۱۴۲۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۲ آذر ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۴:۵۲ 03 December 2019

South Korea's table tennis governing body said Tuesday it has invited North Korea to participate at the world championships taking place south of the border next spring.

The Korea Table Tennis Association (KTTA) said it extended the invitation to the North through the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF). The port city of Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul, will host the World Team Table Tennis Championship from March 22 to 29 next year.
The invitation was signed off by KTTA President Ryu Seung-min, who is also a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the ITTF's executive committee.

The KTTA also proposed forming a joint Korean team should Pyongyang decide to send its athletes to Busan.

In May 2018, Ryu played a pivotal role in combining the women's teams from South Korea and North Korea before they were scheduled to face each other in the quarterfinals of the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Halmstad, Sweden. The joint Korean team ended up winning the bronze medal.

Two months later, North Korea sent 16 players to compete at the Korea Open in Daejeon, 160 kilometers south of Seoul, where the mixed doubles team of Jang Woo-jin (South) and Cha Hyo-sim (North) won the gold medal.

And in December last year, Jang and Cha were reunited as they grabbed the mixed doubles silver at the ITTF World Tour Grand Finals in Incheon, 40 kilometers west of Seoul.

Inter-Korean sporting exchange has stalled since then amid tensions stemming from a series of North Korean provocations. Talks on competing as one Korea at this year's world championships in Hungary in April went nowhere.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
south korea busan north korea
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
آنفولانزا روز جهانی معلولین انتخابات مجلس یازدهم لیلا واثقی شاخص آلودگی هوا کارن همایونفر سعید ملایی توپ طلا لیونل مسی
تقاضایی خطرناک از ترامپ: تحریم ویژه دامنه‌های «دات آی آر»
زمان ثبت‌نام کسانی که یارانه و بسته معیشتی نگرفته‌اند
سقوط مار غول پیکر بعد ۱۰ سال از سقف استخر سونا!
در ماهشهر چه اتفاقی افتاد؟!
محمدرضا پهلوی روی جلد یک هفته‌نامه در کرمان
زنی که وکیل محمد علی نجفی است
زمان طلایی تزریق واکسن آنفولانزا
شرایط کاندیدا‌های انتخابات مجلس چیست؟
ماجرای بودجه نجومی و بدون نظارت «خارج از شمول» رئیس مجلس!/روایت یک نماینده از جلسه مجلس پیش از گرانی بنزین/آخرین وضعیت روح‌الله زم در زندان/واکنش اصلاح‌طلبان به کناره‌گیری لاریجانی از کاندیداتوری مجلس
پرداخت یا حذف یارانه معیشتی افراد اطلاع‌رسانی می‌شود
ترکیب لیست اصول‌گرایان برای انتخابات مجلس از زبان چمران/احمدی‌نژاد به آملی لاریجانی نامه نوشت/مردم از تخلفات انتخاباتی در فضای مجازی «اسکرین شات» بگیرند/نظر خباز در مورد طرح سرا
پذیرایی از ترامپ با سینی پلاستیکی
ثبت شماره حساب یارانه در سایت حمایت
فوت مردی که وزیر بهداشت به او گفت: خودت بمال!
دلیل تکان دهنده شهرت خواننده زن مشهور

دوران سختی را سپری می‌کنیم؛ مردم مقاومت کنند!/ دولت برای نوروز و ایام تعطیل «سهمیه ویژه بنزین» به مردم بدهد/ الان وقت حرف زدن درباره انتخابات مجلس نیست  (۳۰۳ نظر)

چرا باید چهار میلیون کارمند داشته باشیم و این همه حقوق بدهیم؟ / ایرانی‌ها روزی چند ساعت کار می‌کنند؟ / تفاوت سرنوشت روحانی و احمدی نژاد از نگاه یک اصلاح طلب / کنایه معنادار مهاجرانی به ترامپ: پدرخوانده‌ای یا الکاپون؟  (۲۹۹ نظر)

تقاضایی خطرناک از ترامپ: تحریم ویژه دامنه‌های «دات آی آر»  (۲۳۱ نظر)

یک نماینده: می‌خواهیم کابینه را ساقط و روحانی را استیضاح کنیم / هزینه استیضاح سه وزیر روحانی چند میلیارد می‌شود؟ / پناهیان: اگر می‌توانستیم بسیج را وارد سیاست کنیم کَلّاش‌ها وارد سیاست نمی‌شدند  (۲۱۸ نظر)

مطهری: سخنان روحانی عذر بدتر از گناه است/ نماینده ولی فقیه در سپاه: در حوادث اخیر تعداد زخمی‌های ما بیشتر از زخمی‌های اغتشاشگران بود/سرلشکر جعفری: مسببین بی‌تدبیری در اجرای تصمیم بنزینی محاکمه شوند/برخی از نمایندگان به دنبال اسقاط دولت هستند  (۱۹۸ نظر)

ترکیب لیست اصول‌گرایان برای انتخابات مجلس از زبان چمران/احمدی‌نژاد به آملی لاریجانی نامه نوشت/مردم از تخلفات انتخاباتی در فضای مجازی «اسکرین شات» بگیرند/نظر خباز در مورد طرح سرا  (۱۸۶ نظر)

پاسخ سوال ایرانیان درباره «اینترنت» دست کیست؟!  (۱۸۳ نظر)

دولت بعد از پرداخت ۳.۲ میلیون تومان به هر نفر، اجازه دسترسی به حساب بانکی را می‌خواهد!  (۱۷۶ نظر)

واکنش یک حقوقدان به پخش محاکمه افراد متهم در صدا و سیما/بیادی: احمدی‌نژاد خودش نمی‌آید/پرچم ایران، شاهزاده قطری را به دردسر انداخت/ماموریت مهم اصلاح‌طلبان به عارف  (۱۷۰ نظر)

چه عواملی باعث شد، گروهی از هنرمندان بیانیه تند و بی‌سابقه‌ای منتشر کنند؟  (۱۶۸ نظر)

ماجرای بودجه نجومی و بدون نظارت «خارج از شمول» رئیس مجلس!/روایت یک نماینده از جلسه مجلس پیش از گرانی بنزین/آخرین وضعیت روح‌الله زم در زندان/واکنش اصلاح‌طلبان به کناره‌گیری لاریجانی از کاندیداتوری مجلس  (۱۴۷ نظر)

روحانی: خودم هم جمعه فهمیدم بنزین سهمیه‌بندی شده/یک اتفاق عجیب در بهارستان: تردمیل مجلس!/همایون شاهرخی: چرا پول کارگرها را به ویلموتس می‌دهند؟  (۱۴۵ نظر)

آیا دولت، صداوسیما و سایر نهادهای دخیل در «سهمیه‌بندی و افزایش قیمت بنزین» در اقناع افکار عمومی موفق عمل کردند؟  (۱۴۵ نظر)

نگاه «سرسری» به ماجرای انداختن کودک زباله گرد به سطل!  (۱۳۵ نظر)

در انتخابات ۱۴۰۰ (ریاست جمهوری) هم کاندیدا نمی‌شوم/ شورای هماهنگی سران قوا موقتی است و هرگز نمی‌خواهد جایگزین مجلس شود/ معنای تغییرات «لاریجانی صداوسیما» با «لاریجانی مجلس» پیشرفت در امور سیاسی است/ از زمان اجرای سهمیه‌بندی بنزین مطلع بودم/ قانون اساسی وحی منزل نیست و امکان اصلاح دارد  (۱۲۲ نظر)

tabnak.ir/003wuG
tabnak.ir/003wuG