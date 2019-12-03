قیمت دلار و یورو امروز دوشنبه 11 آذر 98/ ورود افزایشی بازارساز به معاملات ارزی

Iran welcomes any initiative to help ease tensions in the region

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday that Iran welcomes any initiative to help ease tensions in the Middle East region, official IRNA news agency reported.
03 December 2019

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday that Iran welcomes any initiative to help ease tensions in the Middle East region, official IRNA news agency reported.

Zarif made the remarks during a meeting with his Omani counterpart Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah in Tehran.

Iran is seeking dialogue with all regional states, he said.

Iran's Hormuz Peace Initiative aims to promote peace, stability and prosperity of Gulf states and to establish friendly relations among them, Zarif added.

The Iranian foreign minister also hailed what he called Oman's "good and constructive role" in regional developments, urging for further development of bilateral cooperation.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani disclosed the initiative at the recent meeting of the 74th UN General Assembly.

Rouhani said that Iran's Hormuz Peace Initiative aims at establishing durable peace in the region.

Iran insists that extra-regional powers cannot bring peace to the region as it could be established through regional states' cooperation.

For his part, the Omani foreign minister called for the dialogue among the regional states as an effective way to resolve misunderstandings.

The Omani foreign minister arrived in Tehran on Monday for talks with the Iranian officials on bilateral ties and regional developments.

