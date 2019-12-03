قیمت دلار و یورو امروز دوشنبه 11 آذر 98/ ورود افزایشی بازارساز به معاملات ارزی

نگاه «سرسری» به ماجرای انداختن کودک زباله گرد به سطل!

قیمت دلار و یورو امروز یکشنبه 10 آذر 98/ چسبندگی دلار در میانه کانال 12 هزار

China actually started blocking US Navy port calls to Hong Kong

China retaliated against the US Monday by suspending US Navy port visits to Hong Kong — but China has actually been rejecting port call requests from the US for months now, US Pacific Fleet told Insider.
کد خبر: ۹۴۱۳۰۹
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۲ آذر ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۴۰ 03 December 2019

China retaliated against the US Monday by suspending US Navy port visits to Hong Kong — but China has actually been rejecting port call requests from the US for months now, US Pacific Fleet told Insider.

In response to Congress passing and President Donald Trump signing a bill supporting human rights in Hong Kong, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced Monday that China has decided to suspend the process of reviewing requests for US military vessels and aircraft to visit Hong Kong.

US officials told Insider that the move has more diplomatic than operational significance. "If we can't make port there, we'll make it somewhere else," one official said.

"We are aware the People's Republic of China has suspended US Navy port visits to Hong Kong," Cdr. J. Myers Vasquez, a Pacific Fleet spokesman, told Insider Monday evening in an emailed statement. He added that the US Navy hopes that it will be able to "conduct future port visits to Hong Kong."

China's decision to suspend US Navy port calls to Hong Kong over what Beijing characterized as "unreasonable" and "serious interference in China's internal affairs" appears to be a largely symbolic gesture of China's dissatisfaction with US behavior rather than a meaningful punishment.

China has been rejecting US Navy port calls left and right over the past few months.

China has, according to Pacific Fleet, rejected seven US Navy port visit requests in the past six months. The USS Green Bay and USS McCampbell were scheduled to make port in August, the USS Lake Erie in September, the USS Patriot and USS Warrior in October, the USS Milius in November, and the USS Gabrielle Giffords in December. The last US Navy port call to Hong Kong was made by the USS Blue Ridge, the 7th Fleet command ship, in April.

The city of Hong Kong has been in turmoil for the better part of the year as pro-democracy protests rage across the city.

After President Donald Trump signed into law the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act last week, Beijing warned that it would "take strong counter-measures in response to the US behavior that interferes in China's internal affairs and undermines China's interests."

In addition to suspending port visits to Hong Kong, China has also decided to sanction various non-governmental organizations the country's government has accused of fueling the unrest in the Chinese city.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
china usa navy hong kong
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
آنفولانزا عباسعلی کدخدایی انتخابات مجلس یازدهم لیلا واثقی شاخص آلودگی هوا کارن همایونفر سعید ملایی
تقاضایی خطرناک از ترامپ: تحریم ویژه دامنه‌های «دات آی آر»
سقوط مار غول پیکر بعد ۱۰ سال از سقف استخر سونا!
زمان ثبت‌نام کسانی که یارانه و بسته معیشتی نگرفته‌اند
در ماهشهر چه اتفاقی افتاد؟!
محمدرضا پهلوی روی جلد یک هفته‌نامه در کرمان
زنی که وکیل محمد علی نجفی است
زمان طلایی تزریق واکسن آنفولانزا
ماجرای بودجه نجومی و بدون نظارت «خارج از شمول» رئیس مجلس!/روایت یک نماینده از جلسه مجلس پیش از گرانی بنزین/آخرین وضعیت روح‌الله زم در زندان/واکنش اصلاح‌طلبان به کناره‌گیری لاریجانی از کاندیداتوری مجلس
شرایط کاندیدا‌های انتخابات مجلس چیست؟
ترکیب لیست اصول‌گرایان برای انتخابات مجلس از زبان چمران/احمدی‌نژاد به آملی لاریجانی نامه نوشت/مردم از تخلفات انتخاباتی در فضای مجازی «اسکرین شات» بگیرند/نظر خباز در مورد طرح سرا
پذیرایی از ترامپ با سینی پلاستیکی
پرداخت یا حذف یارانه معیشتی افراد اطلاع‌رسانی می‌شود
فوت مردی که وزیر بهداشت به او گفت: خودت بمال!
دلیل تکان دهنده شهرت خواننده زن مشهور
جدول لیگ برتر ایران بعداز تساوی سپاهان و استقلال

دوران سختی را سپری می‌کنیم؛ مردم مقاومت کنند!/ دولت برای نوروز و ایام تعطیل «سهمیه ویژه بنزین» به مردم بدهد/ الان وقت حرف زدن درباره انتخابات مجلس نیست  (۳۰۳ نظر)

چرا باید چهار میلیون کارمند داشته باشیم و این همه حقوق بدهیم؟ / ایرانی‌ها روزی چند ساعت کار می‌کنند؟ / تفاوت سرنوشت روحانی و احمدی نژاد از نگاه یک اصلاح طلب / کنایه معنادار مهاجرانی به ترامپ: پدرخوانده‌ای یا الکاپون؟  (۲۹۹ نظر)

تقاضایی خطرناک از ترامپ: تحریم ویژه دامنه‌های «دات آی آر»  (۲۳۱ نظر)

یک نماینده: می‌خواهیم کابینه را ساقط و روحانی را استیضاح کنیم / هزینه استیضاح سه وزیر روحانی چند میلیارد می‌شود؟ / پناهیان: اگر می‌توانستیم بسیج را وارد سیاست کنیم کَلّاش‌ها وارد سیاست نمی‌شدند  (۲۱۸ نظر)

مطهری: سخنان روحانی عذر بدتر از گناه است/ نماینده ولی فقیه در سپاه: در حوادث اخیر تعداد زخمی‌های ما بیشتر از زخمی‌های اغتشاشگران بود/سرلشکر جعفری: مسببین بی‌تدبیری در اجرای تصمیم بنزینی محاکمه شوند/برخی از نمایندگان به دنبال اسقاط دولت هستند  (۱۹۸ نظر)

ترکیب لیست اصول‌گرایان برای انتخابات مجلس از زبان چمران/احمدی‌نژاد به آملی لاریجانی نامه نوشت/مردم از تخلفات انتخاباتی در فضای مجازی «اسکرین شات» بگیرند/نظر خباز در مورد طرح سرا  (۱۸۶ نظر)

پاسخ سوال ایرانیان درباره «اینترنت» دست کیست؟!  (۱۸۳ نظر)

دولت بعد از پرداخت ۳.۲ میلیون تومان به هر نفر، اجازه دسترسی به حساب بانکی را می‌خواهد!  (۱۷۶ نظر)

واکنش یک حقوقدان به پخش محاکمه افراد متهم در صدا و سیما/بیادی: احمدی‌نژاد خودش نمی‌آید/پرچم ایران، شاهزاده قطری را به دردسر انداخت/ماموریت مهم اصلاح‌طلبان به عارف  (۱۷۰ نظر)

ماجرای بودجه نجومی و بدون نظارت «خارج از شمول» رئیس مجلس!/روایت یک نماینده از جلسه مجلس پیش از گرانی بنزین/آخرین وضعیت روح‌الله زم در زندان/واکنش اصلاح‌طلبان به کناره‌گیری لاریجانی از کاندیداتوری مجلس  (۱۴۷ نظر)

روحانی: خودم هم جمعه فهمیدم بنزین سهمیه‌بندی شده/یک اتفاق عجیب در بهارستان: تردمیل مجلس!/همایون شاهرخی: چرا پول کارگرها را به ویلموتس می‌دهند؟  (۱۴۵ نظر)

آیا دولت، صداوسیما و سایر نهادهای دخیل در «سهمیه‌بندی و افزایش قیمت بنزین» در اقناع افکار عمومی موفق عمل کردند؟  (۱۴۵ نظر)

نگاه «سرسری» به ماجرای انداختن کودک زباله گرد به سطل!  (۱۳۵ نظر)

چه عواملی باعث شد، گروهی از هنرمندان بیانیه تند و بی‌سابقه‌ای منتشر کنند؟  (۱۲۷ نظر)

در انتخابات ۱۴۰۰ (ریاست جمهوری) هم کاندیدا نمی‌شوم/ شورای هماهنگی سران قوا موقتی است و هرگز نمی‌خواهد جایگزین مجلس شود/ معنای تغییرات «لاریجانی صداوسیما» با «لاریجانی مجلس» پیشرفت در امور سیاسی است/ از زمان اجرای سهمیه‌بندی بنزین مطلع بودم/ قانون اساسی وحی منزل نیست و امکان اصلاح دارد  (۱۲۲ نظر)

tabnak.ir/003wsP
tabnak.ir/003wsP