Three Russian military police injured in bomb attack on Syrian border - RIA

Three Russian military police officers were hurt in a blast from a home-made bomb on Monday as they carried out a routine patrol in Syria near the border with Turkey, the RIA news agency cited Russia’s Defence Ministry as saying.

The bomb went off near the town of Kobani in Syria’s northern Aleppo province, the ministry was quoted as saying, adding that it did not believe the lives of the injured servicemen were in danger.

Russia and Turkey have been carrying out joint patrols along Syria’s border with Turkey under a deal reached by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan.

Moscow, a staunch Syrian government ally, launched a military air campaign in Syria in 2015 to help Damascus recapture parts of the country from rebels, but has tried to limit the use of its own forces on the ground.