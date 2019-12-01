US carries out airdrops in Syria's Hasakah

The U.S. forces carried out airdrops in Syria's northeastern province of Hasakah on Saturday, killing eight Islamic State (IS) militants, state TV reported.

The U.S. carried out two airdrops in the villages of Hisso and Rajm al-Hajar, where the U.S. forces killed eight IS militants, said the TV, spelling no further details.

The official media outlets have previously reported U.S. airdrops in northern Syria, mainly targeting IS militants.

The IS has largely been defeated in Syria and many of its members and their family members are located in the al-Hol refugee camp, which is run by the Kurdish forces in Hasakah.