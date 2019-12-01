مدارس استان تهران فردا هم تعطیل است

یک ایراد اساسی؛ امروز آسیب ببینید تا فردا تعطیل شوید!

توضیح درباره اعدام یک محیط‌بان در کرمان

بازدید 380

Israeli forces shoot dead Palestinian boy in West Bank

Israeli forces have shot dead an 18-year-old Palestinian boy in the West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Saturday.
کد خبر: ۹۴۰۸۳۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۰ آذر ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۲۱ 01 December 2019

Israeli forces have shot dead an 18-year-old Palestinian boy in the West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Saturday.

According to Al Jazeera, the ministry has identified the boy as Badawi Masalmeh and claimed that his body has been taken away by the Israeli forces.

The Israeli army said that its personnel spotted three people hurling firebombs at Israeli vehicles. While the one was shot dead, the two others were arrested at the scene near the entrance of an illegal Jewish settlement on the outskirts of Hebron.

The incident comes days after thousands of Palestinians demonstrated across the occupied West Bank in response to a recent US announcement that it no longer believes that Israeli settlements in the West Bank violate international law.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
israel palestine shooting
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
عادل عبدالمهدی لایحه بودجه 99 یارانه حمایتی آلودگی هوا آنفولانزا بیماری های تنفسی انتخابات مجلس یازدهم کنسولگری ایران در نجف
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز پنجشنبه 7 آذر 98/ افزایش نرخ دلار در صرافی های بانکی
واکنش رضایی به سخنان دیروز روحانی
مار شاه کبرای غول‌پیکری که قطار را متوقف کرد!
سقوط مار غول پیکر بعد ۱۰ سال از سقف استخر سونا!
چرا باید چهار میلیون کارمند داشته باشیم و این همه حقوق بدهیم؟ / ایرانی‌ها روزی چند ساعت کار می‌کنند؟ / تفاوت سرنوشت روحانی و احمدی نژاد از نگاه یک اصلاح طلب / کنایه معنادار مهاجرانی به ترامپ: پدرخوانده‌ای یا الکاپون؟
تهدید ایران از سوی فرانسه برای فعال کردن مکانیزم ماشه/واکنش دولت عراق به آتش زدن کنسولگری ایران در بغداد /اظهارات موگرینی درباره ارتباط برجام با اعتراضات در ایران/ رد درخواست آمریکا از سوی آلمان برای پیوستن به ائتلاف علیه ایران
صحنه زیبایی که پلیس هنگام جریمه کردن خلق کرد!
مجری جنجالی به تلویزیون بازگشت
توضیح درباره اعدام یک محیط‌بان در کرمان
ماجرای بودجه نجومی و بدون نظارت «خارج از شمول» رئیس مجلس!/روایت یک نماینده از جلسه مجلس پیش از گرانی بنزین/آخرین وضعیت روح‌الله زم در زندان/واکنش اصلاح‌طلبان به کناره‌گیری لاریجانی از کاندیداتوری مجلس
فوت مردی که وزیر بهداشت به او گفت: خودت بمال!
مطهری: سخنان روحانی عذر بدتر از گناه است/ نماینده ولی فقیه در سپاه: در حوادث اخیر تعداد زخمی‌های ما بیشتر از زخمی‌های اغتشاشگران بود/سرلشکر جعفری: مسببین بی‌تدبیری در اجرای تصمیم بنزینی محاکمه شوند/برخی از نمایندگان به دنبال اسقاط دولت هستند
داستان عکسی که دنیا را تکان داد
ماجرای تغییر رنگ پیراهن روحانی
پذیرایی از ترامپ با سینی پلاستیکی

قطع سراسری اینترنت چه تأثیری بر کار و زندگی شما گذاشته است؟  (۵۸۵ نظر)

نماینده تبریز: اظهارات روحانی در حد رئیس کلانتری است/حدادعادل: چه اشکالی دارد که مردم بتوانند حرف خود را بزنند/ضرغامی: اینکه می‌گویند اعطای سهمیه نقدی به خاطر اعتراض‌ها بوده، اشتباه است/مصباح یزدی: گاهی باید مثل شیخ فضل الله نوری تا پای جان مقاومت کنیم  (۳۲۲ نظر)

دوران سختی را سپری می‌کنیم؛ مردم مقاومت کنند!/ دولت برای نوروز و ایام تعطیل «سهمیه ویژه بنزین» به مردم بدهد/ الان وقت حرف زدن درباره انتخابات مجلس نیست  (۳۰۳ نظر)

راه ثبت نام در طرح بسته حمایتی معیشتی دولت  (۲۹۵ نظر)

چرا باید چهار میلیون کارمند داشته باشیم و این همه حقوق بدهیم؟ / ایرانی‌ها روزی چند ساعت کار می‌کنند؟ / تفاوت سرنوشت روحانی و احمدی نژاد از نگاه یک اصلاح طلب / کنایه معنادار مهاجرانی به ترامپ: پدرخوانده‌ای یا الکاپون؟  (۲۹۱ نظر)

جزئیات جدید از بازداشت پسر آخوندی/ ابتکار: دولت هیچ گاه مخالف جریان آزاد اطلاعات نبود/تحلیل زیباکلام از حوادث اخیر/سران قوا مشروح مذاکرات مربوط به افزایش قیمت بنزین را منتشر کنند  (۲۹۰ نظر)

یک نماینده: می‌خواهیم کابینه را ساقط و روحانی را استیضاح کنیم / هزینه استیضاح سه وزیر روحانی چند میلیارد می‌شود؟ / پناهیان: اگر می‌توانستیم بسیج را وارد سیاست کنیم کَلّاش‌ها وارد سیاست نمی‌شدند  (۲۱۸ نظر)

مطهری: سخنان روحانی عذر بدتر از گناه است/ نماینده ولی فقیه در سپاه: در حوادث اخیر تعداد زخمی‌های ما بیشتر از زخمی‌های اغتشاشگران بود/سرلشکر جعفری: مسببین بی‌تدبیری در اجرای تصمیم بنزینی محاکمه شوند/برخی از نمایندگان به دنبال اسقاط دولت هستند  (۱۹۸ نظر)

پاسخ سوال ایرانیان درباره «اینترنت» دست کیست؟!  (۱۸۳ نظر)

علی کریمی از ایران رفتنی شد؛ مقصد کانادا  (۱۸۲ نظر)

سردار فدوی: هدف‌گذاری ما داشتن ۲۵ نوه است / سردار آبنوش: دشمنان به دنبال «نسل کشی ایرانیان» هستند / دریادار شمخانی: حمله برنامه‌ریزی شده دشمن به تأسیسات عسلویه خنثی شد  (۱۷۵ نظر)

دولت بعد از پرداخت ۳.۲ میلیون تومان به هر نفر، اجازه دسترسی به حساب بانکی را می‌خواهد!  (۱۷۲ نظر)

واکنش یک حقوقدان به پخش محاکمه افراد متهم در صدا و سیما/بیادی: احمدی‌نژاد خودش نمی‌آید/پرچم ایران، شاهزاده قطری را به دردسر انداخت/ماموریت مهم اصلاح‌طلبان به عارف  (۱۷۰ نظر)

عمر فعالیت حرفه‌ای مهناز افشار با نشستن کنار ابی رو به پایان است؟  (۱۶۱ نظر)

روحانی: خودم هم جمعه فهمیدم بنزین سهمیه‌بندی شده/یک اتفاق عجیب در بهارستان: تردمیل مجلس!/همایون شاهرخی: چرا پول کارگرها را به ویلموتس می‌دهند؟  (۱۴۵ نظر)

tabnak.ir/003wkn
tabnak.ir/003wkn