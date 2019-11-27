Houthis announce 350 dead and injured, including Saudi and Emirati soldiers

Yemen’s Houthi militia announced on Monday that more than 350 Yemeni government soldiers, along with Saudi, Emirati and Sudanese fighters, have been killed or wounded in attacks on the western city of Mocha on 6 November.

Houthi military spokesman Brigadier Yahya Saree stated during a press conference that Operation “Wa In Odtum Odna” (If you return, we shall return) launched by the Houthi forces targeted the Yemeni government forces, which are affiliated to the Arab Coalition led by Saudi Arabia.

Saree pointed out that the military operation came in response to the escalation of the Arab Coalition, western Yemen, while he did not detail the number of casualties.

The military operations we launched in response to the aggression of the enemy and its affiliates. Here are some figures about the violations:

66 raids on Al-Hudaydah since the cease-fire, including 21 raids launched lately.

He explained that the offensive was carried out using nine ballistic missiles and more than 20 drones, which led to the destruction of five armouries and several armies and armoured vehicles, in addition to disrupting the signals of several radars as well as destroying several Patriot missile batteries

Saree vowed more attacks, saying: “We will not stand passive and we will respond vehemently to the enemy’s aggression and violations in Al-Hudaydah and the western coast.”