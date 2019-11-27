First 16 victims of UK truck tragedy arrive back in Vietnam

The first 16 victims of 39 Vietnamese found dead in a truck in Britain last month arrived in Vietnam early on Wednesday, an airports security official said.
کد خبر: ۹۴۰۱۰۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۶ آذر ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۳۶ 27 November 2019

The first 16 victims of 39 Vietnamese found dead in a truck in Britain last month arrived in Vietnam early on Wednesday, an airports security official said.

The bodies arrived on a commercial Vietnam Airlines flight from London to Hanoi, where ambulances and security personnel waited at the airport.

"The plane landed with 16 bodies on board ... we are waiting to transfer the bodies to local authorities," the source told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.

An official letter seen by AFP confirmed that 16 bodies would arrive in Vietnam on Wednesday. The 16 victims came from three provinces in central Vietnam.

The other bodies are expected to be returned home in the coming days, although officials have not confirmed the date publicly.

Families have been waiting for weeks for their relatives' return, and many have taken out hefty loans from the government to cover the cost of repatriation.

The remains were expected to be delivered later on Wednesday to relatives in three central provinces - Nghe An, Ha Tinh and Quang Binh - so families could hold funerals.

The bodies of 31 men and eight women were discovered in a refrigerated container on a truck in an industrial state east of London on October 23.

Police initially identified the victims as Chinese but families in Vietnam later came forward fearful their relatives were on the truck.

The United Kingdom is a leading destination for migrants from Vietnam.

Many arrange trips through shady brokers who promise them well-paid jobs, and end up working in nail bars or on cannabis farms, deep in debt for their dangerous trips.

'VIP route'

Several families of the 39 victims told AFP news agency they borrowed thousands of dollars to pay for their relatives' trips to Europe.

They are now further in debt having taken loans from the government to bring their relatives home.

Families were given two options for repatriation: $1,774 to bring back ashes, or $2,858 for the cost of a coffin carrying the body.

Though relatives were encouraged by authorities to opt for ashes "to ensure speed, low cost and sanitation safety", many paid more for the bodies to carry out traditional burials.

Cremation is rare among communities in Vietnam's countryside.

Most of the victims came from just a handful of central Vietnam provinces, which are among the poorest in the country and where well-entrenched networks of illegal brokers facilitate risky trips abroad.

Ten of the victims were teenagers, including two 15-year-old boys, and 30 of the group came from Nghe An and Ha Tinh provinces.

They paid thousands of dollars to brokers who promised the truck was the safer option - billed as the "VIP route" - their families told AFP.

On Monday, the Northern Irish driver of the truck, 25-year-old Maurice Robinson, pleaded guilty to conspiring to assist illegal immigration.

He also admitted to acquiring cash that came from criminal conduct but did not plead guilty to 41 other charges levelled against him.

Several other people have been arrested in the UK over the incident while Vietnam has held at least 10 people, though none have been formally charged.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
essex truck vietnam victims
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
فیلم جوکر عباس کشاورز محمود حجتی مارک ویلموتس پگاه آهنگرانی یارانه حمایتی آنفولانزا ایران اینترنشنال کد دستوری طرح معیشتی
راه ثبت نام در طرح بسته حمایتی معیشتی دولت
لحظه بلعیده شدن ناگهانی خودرو وسط خیابان
پشت پرده افشاگری جدید رویترز از جلسات سپاه برای حمله به خاک عربستان
جزئیات جدید از بازداشت پسر آخوندی/ ابتکار: دولت هیچ گاه مخالف جریان آزاد اطلاعات نبود/تحلیل زیباکلام از حوادث اخیر/سران قوا مشروح مذاکرات مربوط به افزایش قیمت بنزین را منتشر کنند
عمر فعالیت حرفه‌ای مهناز افشار با نشستن کنار ابی رو به پایان است؟
یقین دارم «نجفی» قاتل نیست!/ تیرها از اسلحه نجفی شلیک نشده/ «دکمه پیراهن مردانه» در محل جرم متعلق به نجفی نبود/ نجفی یکسری چیزها را پنهان می‌کند!
واکنش یک حقوقدان به پخش محاکمه افراد متهم در صدا و سیما/بیادی: احمدی‌نژاد خودش نمی‌آید/پرچم ایران، شاهزاده قطری را به دردسر انداخت/ماموریت مهم اصلاح‌طلبان به عارف
دولت بعد از پرداخت ۳.۲ میلیون تومان به هر نفر، اجازه دسترسی به حساب بانکی را می‌خواهد!
جدیدترین قیمت دلار و یورو دوشنبه ۴ آذر ۹۸
درگیری صحن مجلس بر سر گرانی بنزین
نماینده تبریز: اظهارات روحانی در حد رئیس کلانتری است/حدادعادل: چه اشکالی دارد که مردم بتوانند حرف خود را بزنند/ضرغامی: اینکه می‌گویند اعطای سهمیه نقدی به خاطر اعتراض‌ها بوده، اشتباه است/مصباح یزدی: گاهی باید مثل شیخ فضل الله نوری تا پای جان مقاومت کنیم
مامور اطلاعاتیِ افسانه‌ایِ شوروی درایران درگذشت
شرط پرداخت یارانه معیشتی از ماه بعد
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز سه شنبه ۵ آذر ۹۸/ تحلیل رئیس کل بانک مرکزی از روند بازار ارز/ افزایش ۳۰۰ تومانی دلار در صرافی بانکی
در صورتجلسه سران قوا درباره تعیین قیمت بنزین چه آمده است؟

ایران چطور موفق به قطع اینترنت سراسری شد؟ / آیا سوییچ قاتل اینترنت فقط مخصوص ایران است؟  (۷۱۴ نظر)

قطع سراسری اینترنت چه تأثیری بر کار و زندگی شما گذاشته است؟  (۵۵۳ نظر)

واکنش پناهیان به گرانی بنزین/وضعیت دانشجویانِ بازداشتی در حوادث اخیر/سردار آبنوش: فقط خدا ما را نجات داد/جوادی حصار: اصلاح‌طلبان در یک دوراهی سخت و خطرناک هستند  (۴۶۵ نظر)

سی نماینده اصلاح طلب تهران، مایه افتخار آن‌هایی که لیست را بستند، نیستند/درگیری لفظی روحانی با یک عضو دیگر شورای عالی انقلاب فرهنگی/انتقاد عباس عبدی از شورای نگهبان/درخواست جالب مایلی‌کهن از فدراسیون فوتبال  (۴۲۳ نظر)

اشکال بزرگ و ادامه‌دار تصمیم بنزینی اخیر  (۴۰۲ نظر)

تلاش برای کسب نام و شهرت در روزگار بنزینی با «آبسوز کردن خودرو‌های بنزینی»!  (۳۸۸ نظر)

نماینده تبریز: اظهارات روحانی در حد رئیس کلانتری است/حدادعادل: چه اشکالی دارد که مردم بتوانند حرف خود را بزنند/ضرغامی: اینکه می‌گویند اعطای سهمیه نقدی به خاطر اعتراض‌ها بوده، اشتباه است/مصباح یزدی: گاهی باید مثل شیخ فضل الله نوری تا پای جان مقاومت کنیم  (۳۲۲ نظر)

سایه سنگین قطعی اینترنت بر کاهش ۱۱۴۶۹ میلیارد ریالی ارزش معاملات خرد بورس تهران/ پالایشی‌ها در وصول مطالبات چابک‌تر می‌شوند  (۳۰۲ نظر)

یک فایده بزرگ قطع ارتباطات ایرانیان به اینترنت در هفته اخیر!  (۳۰۰ نظر)

آغاز اتصال اینترنت به صورت محدود در کشور/ ترافیک داخلی رکورد شکست  (۲۹۳ نظر)

۷ توصیه به مسئولان برای عبور از شرایط بنزینی اخیر  (۲۹۱ نظر)

جزئیات جدید از بازداشت پسر آخوندی/ ابتکار: دولت هیچ گاه مخالف جریان آزاد اطلاعات نبود/تحلیل زیباکلام از حوادث اخیر/سران قوا مشروح مذاکرات مربوط به افزایش قیمت بنزین را منتشر کنند  (۲۹۰ نظر)

واکنش شدید اللحن روسیه به ادعای حمایت آمریکا از مردم ایران/ابراز نگرانی ترامپ از قطع اینترنت در ایران!/ابراز خرسندی دیپلمات ارشد آمریکایی از بروز اغتشاش در ایران/گزارش مدیر کل موقت آژانس درباره ایران به شورای حکام  (۲۴۸ نظر)

پیشنهاد دولت برای برگزاری اعتراضات قانونی چه بود؟/برای «دیرین دیرین» احضار می‌شویم!/هجوم خودروداران برای گازسوز کردن خودروها/کشف جسد نماینده اسبق مجلس در ساختمان نیمه‌کاره  (۲۴۶ نظر)

ویژگی‌های جدید و منحصربفرد ناآرامی‌های اخیر چه بود؟ /آیا عملکرد دستگاه‌های اطلاعاتی و امنیتی در اغتشاشات اخیر قابل قبول بود؟ /وعده برقراری اینترنت کی و چگونه؟  (۲۳۸ نظر)

tabnak.ir/003wYw
tabnak.ir/003wYw