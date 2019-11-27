بازدید 732

Palestinians Protest U.S. Settlement Decision in ‘Day of Rage’

Thousands of Palestinian protesters took part in a “day of rage” across the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, with some groups clashing with Israeli forces to protest the U.S. announcement that it no longer believes Israeli settlements violate international law.
کد خبر: ۹۴۰۱۰۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۶ آذر ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۳۵ 27 November 2019

Thousands of Palestinian protesters took part in a “day of rage” across the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, with some groups clashing with Israeli forces to protest the U.S. announcement that it no longer believes Israeli settlements violate international law.

Around 2,000 people gathered in the West Bank city of Ramallah by midday, where they set ablaze posters of U.S. President Donald Trump as well as Israeli and American flags. Schools, universities and government offices were closed and rallies were being held in other West Bank cities.

“The biased American policy toward Israel, and the American support of the Israeli settlements and the Israeli occupation, leaves us with only one option: To go back to resistance,” Mahmoud Aloul, an official with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah movement, told the crowd in Ramallah.

Demonstrators held signs reading: “Trump to impeachment, (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu to jail, the occupation will go and we will remain on our land.”

At Israeli checkpoints near Ramallah, Bethlehem and Hebron, dozens of protesters threw stones at Israeli forces who responded with tear gas. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Later in the evening, the Israeli military said it identified two rockets fired from the Gaza Strip at southern Israel. One was intercepted by an Iron Dome missile battery. It was the second such attack in as many days by Palestinian militants, and Israeli aircraft retaliated with attacks on several Hamas sites in Gaza. There were no reports of injuries.

The protests came just hours after the death of a Palestinian prisoner in Israeli custody following a battle with cancer. Organizers had said the demonstrations — which were planned before his death — would also call for the release of Sami Abu Diak, 35, to allow him to die at his family’s side. Israeli officials denied the request.

Organized by Fatah, Tuesday’s “day of rage” protested the Trump administration’s announcement on Israeli settlements last week. The decision upended four decades of American policy and embraced a hard-line Israeli view at the expense of the Palestinian quest for statehood.

Israeli leaders welcomed the U.S. decision, while the Palestinians and most of the world say the settlements are illegal and undermine hopes for a two-state solution by gobbling up land sought by the Palestinians.

Israel says the fate of the settlements should be determined in negotiations, even as it steadily expands them.

Israel captured the West Bank and east Jerusalem in the 1967 Mideast war and quickly began settling the newly conquered territory. Today, some 700,000 Israeli settlers live in the two areas, which are both claimed by the Palestinians for their state.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced last week that the U.S. was repudiating the 1978 State Department legal opinion.

Get The Brief. Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now.

You may unsubscribe from email communication at any time. See our Privacy Policy for further details.

That opinion had been the basis for more than 40 years of carefully worded U.S. opposition to settlement construction that had varied in its tone and strength, depending on the president’s position. President Ronald Reagan, for instance, said settlements were not inherently illegal, though he called them unhelpful and provocative. Other administrations had called them “illegitimate” and “obstacles to peace.”

Abu Diak, the Palestinian prisoner, died in an Israeli hospital early Tuesday, according to Israel’s prisons service. In a statement, it said he was serving three life sentences for voluntary manslaughter and kidnapping, among other charges.

He was linked to the armed wing of Fatah and was arrested in the early 2000s, during the second Palestinian intifada, or uprising. He was allegedly involved in the killing of three Palestinians accused of collaborating with Israeli security forces.

The Palestinian Authority had reached out to European countries and the Red Cross to apply pressure on Israel to release him.

Previous deaths of terminally ill Palestinian prisoners have sparked protests and accusations of medical negligence on the part of Israeli authorities.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
palestine protest usa settlement
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
فیلم جوکر عباس کشاورز محمود حجتی مارک ویلموتس پگاه آهنگرانی یارانه حمایتی آنفولانزا ایران اینترنشنال کد دستوری طرح معیشتی
راه ثبت نام در طرح بسته حمایتی معیشتی دولت
لحظه بلعیده شدن ناگهانی خودرو وسط خیابان
پشت پرده افشاگری جدید رویترز از جلسات سپاه برای حمله به خاک عربستان
جزئیات جدید از بازداشت پسر آخوندی/ ابتکار: دولت هیچ گاه مخالف جریان آزاد اطلاعات نبود/تحلیل زیباکلام از حوادث اخیر/سران قوا مشروح مذاکرات مربوط به افزایش قیمت بنزین را منتشر کنند
عمر فعالیت حرفه‌ای مهناز افشار با نشستن کنار ابی رو به پایان است؟
یقین دارم «نجفی» قاتل نیست!/ تیرها از اسلحه نجفی شلیک نشده/ «دکمه پیراهن مردانه» در محل جرم متعلق به نجفی نبود/ نجفی یکسری چیزها را پنهان می‌کند!
واکنش یک حقوقدان به پخش محاکمه افراد متهم در صدا و سیما/بیادی: احمدی‌نژاد خودش نمی‌آید/پرچم ایران، شاهزاده قطری را به دردسر انداخت/ماموریت مهم اصلاح‌طلبان به عارف
دولت بعد از پرداخت ۳.۲ میلیون تومان به هر نفر، اجازه دسترسی به حساب بانکی را می‌خواهد!
جدیدترین قیمت دلار و یورو دوشنبه ۴ آذر ۹۸
درگیری صحن مجلس بر سر گرانی بنزین
نماینده تبریز: اظهارات روحانی در حد رئیس کلانتری است/حدادعادل: چه اشکالی دارد که مردم بتوانند حرف خود را بزنند/ضرغامی: اینکه می‌گویند اعطای سهمیه نقدی به خاطر اعتراض‌ها بوده، اشتباه است/مصباح یزدی: گاهی باید مثل شیخ فضل الله نوری تا پای جان مقاومت کنیم
مامور اطلاعاتیِ افسانه‌ایِ شوروی درایران درگذشت
شرط پرداخت یارانه معیشتی از ماه بعد
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز سه شنبه ۵ آذر ۹۸/ تحلیل رئیس کل بانک مرکزی از روند بازار ارز/ افزایش ۳۰۰ تومانی دلار در صرافی بانکی
در صورتجلسه سران قوا درباره تعیین قیمت بنزین چه آمده است؟

ایران چطور موفق به قطع اینترنت سراسری شد؟ / آیا سوییچ قاتل اینترنت فقط مخصوص ایران است؟  (۷۱۴ نظر)

قطع سراسری اینترنت چه تأثیری بر کار و زندگی شما گذاشته است؟  (۵۵۳ نظر)

واکنش پناهیان به گرانی بنزین/وضعیت دانشجویانِ بازداشتی در حوادث اخیر/سردار آبنوش: فقط خدا ما را نجات داد/جوادی حصار: اصلاح‌طلبان در یک دوراهی سخت و خطرناک هستند  (۴۶۵ نظر)

سی نماینده اصلاح طلب تهران، مایه افتخار آن‌هایی که لیست را بستند، نیستند/درگیری لفظی روحانی با یک عضو دیگر شورای عالی انقلاب فرهنگی/انتقاد عباس عبدی از شورای نگهبان/درخواست جالب مایلی‌کهن از فدراسیون فوتبال  (۴۲۳ نظر)

اشکال بزرگ و ادامه‌دار تصمیم بنزینی اخیر  (۴۰۲ نظر)

تلاش برای کسب نام و شهرت در روزگار بنزینی با «آبسوز کردن خودرو‌های بنزینی»!  (۳۸۸ نظر)

نماینده تبریز: اظهارات روحانی در حد رئیس کلانتری است/حدادعادل: چه اشکالی دارد که مردم بتوانند حرف خود را بزنند/ضرغامی: اینکه می‌گویند اعطای سهمیه نقدی به خاطر اعتراض‌ها بوده، اشتباه است/مصباح یزدی: گاهی باید مثل شیخ فضل الله نوری تا پای جان مقاومت کنیم  (۳۲۲ نظر)

سایه سنگین قطعی اینترنت بر کاهش ۱۱۴۶۹ میلیارد ریالی ارزش معاملات خرد بورس تهران/ پالایشی‌ها در وصول مطالبات چابک‌تر می‌شوند  (۳۰۲ نظر)

یک فایده بزرگ قطع ارتباطات ایرانیان به اینترنت در هفته اخیر!  (۳۰۰ نظر)

آغاز اتصال اینترنت به صورت محدود در کشور/ ترافیک داخلی رکورد شکست  (۲۹۳ نظر)

۷ توصیه به مسئولان برای عبور از شرایط بنزینی اخیر  (۲۹۱ نظر)

جزئیات جدید از بازداشت پسر آخوندی/ ابتکار: دولت هیچ گاه مخالف جریان آزاد اطلاعات نبود/تحلیل زیباکلام از حوادث اخیر/سران قوا مشروح مذاکرات مربوط به افزایش قیمت بنزین را منتشر کنند  (۲۹۰ نظر)

واکنش شدید اللحن روسیه به ادعای حمایت آمریکا از مردم ایران/ابراز نگرانی ترامپ از قطع اینترنت در ایران!/ابراز خرسندی دیپلمات ارشد آمریکایی از بروز اغتشاش در ایران/گزارش مدیر کل موقت آژانس درباره ایران به شورای حکام  (۲۴۸ نظر)

پیشنهاد دولت برای برگزاری اعتراضات قانونی چه بود؟/برای «دیرین دیرین» احضار می‌شویم!/هجوم خودروداران برای گازسوز کردن خودروها/کشف جسد نماینده اسبق مجلس در ساختمان نیمه‌کاره  (۲۴۶ نظر)

ویژگی‌های جدید و منحصربفرد ناآرامی‌های اخیر چه بود؟ /آیا عملکرد دستگاه‌های اطلاعاتی و امنیتی در اغتشاشات اخیر قابل قبول بود؟ /وعده برقراری اینترنت کی و چگونه؟  (۲۳۸ نظر)

tabnak.ir/003wYv
tabnak.ir/003wYv