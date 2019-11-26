تابناک جهان » امنیتی- تسلیحاتی
256بازدید
‍ پ

U.S. Allies Purchase $71 Million in BAE Systems’ Aircraft Survivability Equipment

BAE Systems has received contracts to deliver $71 million in aircraft survivability equipment to several U.S. allies via U.S. Army Foreign Military Sales. Under the contracts, the Netherlands, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United Arab Emirates have agreed to purchase the AN/AAR-57 Common Missile Warning System (CMWS) and associated equipment to protect their aircraft and crews from sophisticated threats.
کد خبر: ۹۳۹۸۳۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۵ آذر ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۴۶ 26 November 2019

BAE Systems has received contracts to deliver $71 million in aircraft survivability equipment to several U.S. allies via U.S. Army Foreign Military Sales. Under the contracts, the Netherlands, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United Arab Emirates have agreed to purchase the AN/AAR-57 Common Missile Warning System (CMWS) and associated equipment to protect their aircraft and crews from sophisticated threats.

For more than 15 years, CMWS has delivered unmatched, combat-proven aircraft survivability to U.S. and allied forces by providing superior threat detection and enhanced situational awareness. CMWS is designed to detect a wide range of infrared-guided missiles and hostile fire threats, providing warnings to pilots and cueing laser-based and expendable countermeasures. The system’s rapid response capabilities improve survivability and reduce the cognitive load on pilots – enabling them to focus on their missions.

“Our customers that fly low and slow in dangerous situations face unobserved threats that can strike without warning in seconds,” said Cheryl Paradis, director of Optical Electronic Warfare Systems at BAE Systems. “We level the playing field for pilots and crews with proven threat detection and countermeasures that quickly and automatically engage and defeat threats and help warfighters return home safely.”

CMWS is designed to be cost-effective, easy to install, and extremely reliable. The versatile system is designed for a wide variety of aircraft, and its line-replaceable units and customizable algorithms allow it to adapt to emerging threats. The third-generation system combines hostile fire indication and data recording with its core missile warning capabilities in a single unit – providing protection from more diverse threats and enabling detailed post-mission analysis.

BAE Systems has more than 40 years of aircraft survivability experience. The company has a strong legacy in threat detection, integrated processing, and advanced countermeasures that protect rotary- and fixed-wing aircraft from advanced threats. CMWS has more than four million combat hours and has saved hundreds of lives. More than 3,000 units have been delivered and installed on 40+ platforms in more than 17 countries around the world.

CMWS is an integral system in BAE Systems’ advanced optical electronic warfare technology portfolio, which also includes the company’s innovative Smart D2 next-generation countermeasure dispenser, Advanced Threat Infrared Countermeasures (ATIRCM) system, and its next-generation missile warning technology.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
bae systems spain ukraine usa uae
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
حسین قدیانی عباس کشاورز محمود حجتی هفته بسیج پگاه آهنگرانی یارانه حمایتی مهناز افشار نازنین نور کد دستوری طرح معیشتی
آخرین اخبار

وب گردی

مناسب‌ترین تورها ویژه فصل پاییز در علی‌بابا

مشاهده قیمت تورهای پاییزی، بسیار اقتصادی‌تر از تابستان

بليط هواپيما

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

ایران چطور موفق به قطع اینترنت سراسری شد؟ / آیا سوییچ قاتل اینترنت فقط مخصوص ایران است؟
راه ثبت نام در طرح بسته حمایتی معیشتی دولت
لحظه بلعیده شدن ناگهانی خودرو وسط خیابان
جزئیات جدید از بازداشت پسر آخوندی/ ابتکار: دولت هیچ گاه مخالف جریان آزاد اطلاعات نبود/تحلیل زیباکلام از حوادث اخیر/سران قوا مشروح مذاکرات مربوط به افزایش قیمت بنزین را منتشر کنند
عمر فعالیت حرفه‌ای مهناز افشار با نشستن کنار ابی رو به پایان است؟
یقین دارم «نجفی» قاتل نیست!/ تیرها از اسلحه نجفی شلیک نشده/ «دکمه پیراهن مردانه» در محل جرم متعلق به نجفی نبود/ نجفی یکسری چیزها را پنهان می‌کند!
مهناز افشار در کنار ابی در برنامه استعدادیابی
جدیدترین قیمت دلار و یورو دوشنبه ۴ آذر ۹۸
رونمایی از مزدک میرزایی در شبکه سعودی
آنچه نحوه برخورد با اعتراضات اخیر در مورد سیاست داخلی ایران می‌گوید
در صورتجلسه سران قوا درباره تعیین قیمت بنزین چه آمده است؟
پورازغدی از شورای عالی انقلاب فرهنگی می‌رود؟/ماجرای سرقت اسناد و اطلاعات از دفتر یک نماینده مجلس چه بود؟/بازداشت پسر یکی از وزرای مستعفی دولت/پیشنهاد بنزینیِ مسیح مهاجری به دولت
تصویری قابل تأمل از لحظه نطق یک وزیر در مجلس!
فراموش نکنیم جرقه دو قطبی کردن افکار عمومی در کجا زده شد!
علی کریمی از ایران رفتنی شد؛ مقصد کانادا

ایران چطور موفق به قطع اینترنت سراسری شد؟ / آیا سوییچ قاتل اینترنت فقط مخصوص ایران است؟  (۷۱۴ نظر)

وزیر ارتباطات: منتظر صدور مجوز وصل اینترنت هستیم/ سخنگوی دستگاه قضا: قطع اینترنت تصمیم شورای عالی امنیت ملی بود و باید زودتر گرفته می‌شد/ سخنگوی دولت: اینترنت استان به استان وصل می‌شود  (۵۹۷ نظر)

قطع سراسری اینترنت چه تأثیری بر کار و زندگی شما گذاشته است؟  (۵۵۳ نظر)

واکنش پناهیان به گرانی بنزین/وضعیت دانشجویانِ بازداشتی در حوادث اخیر/سردار آبنوش: فقط خدا ما را نجات داد/جوادی حصار: اصلاح‌طلبان در یک دوراهی سخت و خطرناک هستند  (۴۶۵ نظر)

سی نماینده اصلاح طلب تهران، مایه افتخار آن‌هایی که لیست را بستند، نیستند/درگیری لفظی روحانی با یک عضو دیگر شورای عالی انقلاب فرهنگی/انتقاد عباس عبدی از شورای نگهبان/درخواست جالب مایلی‌کهن از فدراسیون فوتبال  (۴۲۳ نظر)

اشکال بزرگ و ادامه‌دار تصمیم بنزینی اخیر  (۴۰۲ نظر)

سایه سنگین قطعی اینترنت بر کاهش ۱۱۴۶۹ میلیارد ریالی ارزش معاملات خرد بورس تهران/ پالایشی‌ها در وصول مطالبات چابک‌تر می‌شوند  (۳۰۲ نظر)

یک فایده بزرگ قطع ارتباطات ایرانیان به اینترنت در هفته اخیر!  (۳۰۰ نظر)

آغاز اتصال اینترنت به صورت محدود در کشور/ ترافیک داخلی رکورد شکست  (۲۹۳ نظر)

۷ توصیه به مسئولان برای عبور از شرایط بنزینی اخیر  (۲۹۱ نظر)

جزئیات جدید از بازداشت پسر آخوندی/ ابتکار: دولت هیچ گاه مخالف جریان آزاد اطلاعات نبود/تحلیل زیباکلام از حوادث اخیر/سران قوا مشروح مذاکرات مربوط به افزایش قیمت بنزین را منتشر کنند  (۲۹۰ نظر)

تلاش برای کسب نام و شهرت در روزگار بنزینی با «آبسوز کردن خودرو‌های بنزینی»!  (۲۵۷ نظر)

واکنش شدید اللحن روسیه به ادعای حمایت آمریکا از مردم ایران/ابراز نگرانی ترامپ از قطع اینترنت در ایران!/ابراز خرسندی دیپلمات ارشد آمریکایی از بروز اغتشاش در ایران/گزارش مدیر کل موقت آژانس درباره ایران به شورای حکام  (۲۴۸ نظر)

پیشنهاد دولت برای برگزاری اعتراضات قانونی چه بود؟/برای «دیرین دیرین» احضار می‌شویم!/هجوم خودروداران برای گازسوز کردن خودروها/کشف جسد نماینده اسبق مجلس در ساختمان نیمه‌کاره  (۲۴۶ نظر)

مربع سه ضلعی سرلیستی اصلاح طلبان/کنایه چهره اصولگرا به سهم‌خواهی پایداری‌ها/روایت باهنر از لایحه دولت اصلاحات برای اصلاح قیمت بنزین/تأیید بازداشت یکی از مشاوران احمدی نژاد  (۲۴۵ نظر)