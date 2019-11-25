تابناک جهان » آفریقا
224بازدید
‍ پ

Egypt unveils animal mummies of lion cubs, crocodiles, birds found at famous pyramid

Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities has revealed details on recently discovered animal mummies, saying they include two lion cubs as well as several crocodiles, birds and cats.
کد خبر: ۹۳۹۵۶۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۴ آذر ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۳۷ 25 November 2019

Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities has revealed details on recently discovered animal mummies, saying they include two lion cubs as well as several crocodiles, birds and cats.

Items from the new find were displayed at a makeshift exhibition at the famed Step Pyramid of Djoser in Saqqara, south of Cairo, near where mummies and other artefacts have been found in a vast necropolis.

"We are finding here hundreds of objects," said Antiquities Minister Khaled el-Anany. "All of them are very interesting from the Egyptological point of view to know better this area."

Mostafa Waziri, secretary general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, told reporters that local archaeologists found a cache that includes hundreds of mummified animals, birds and crocodiles.

He said that among the mummified animals were two lion cubs and radar scans were needed on three others to determine that the mummies were also lions.

Archaeologists frequently find mummified cats but the recovery of a lion is rare. In 2004, the first lion skeleton was found in Saqqara, revealing the sacred status of the animal in ancient times.

Archaeologists also found wooden and bronze cat statues representing the ancient goddess Bastet and a rare large stone scarab, which Waziri described as "the largest all over the world."

They also displayed two mummies of ichneumon, or the Egyptian mongoose, wrapped in linen bandages and wooden and tin-glazed statuettes of the goddess Sekhmet, represented as a woman with the head of a lioness.

Scholars say Sekhmet (1390-1252 B.C.) was a goddess of war and the destroyer of the enemies of the sun god Re.

There were also strips of papyrus with depictions of the goddess Taweret depicted as a hippopotamus with the tail of a crocodile.

The Saqqara discovery is the latest in a series of new finds that Egypt has sought to publicise in an effort to revive its key tourism sector, which was badly hit by the turmoil that followed the 2011 uprising that toppled longtime autocrat Hosni Mubarak.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
egypt mummies pyramid
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
قیمت بنزین مزدک میرزایی رده بندی فیفا هفته بسیج هفته روشندلان یارانه حمایتی مهناز افشار کد دستوری طرح معیشتی
آخرین اخبار

ثبت رکورد جدید مشارکت در انتخابات هنگ کنگ

رئیس‌جمهوری پیشین تونس از سیاست کناره‌گیری کرد

افزایش کشته‌ها در کنیا بر اثر باران و رانش زمین

دستگیری باند سارقان مسلح در زاهدان

نیاز فوری به اهدای خون در خوزستان

جدیدترین آمار از تعداد خانه‌های خریداری شده توسط ایرانی‌ها در ترکیه/ روسیه از درخواست ایران برای دریافت وام ۲ میلیارد دلاری از این کشور خبر داد/ بهشت مالیاتی جهان کجاست؟

بیانیه خانه احزاب درباره حوادث اخیر

وب گردی

مناسب‌ترین تورها ویژه فصل پاییز در علی‌بابا

مشاهده قیمت تورهای پاییزی، بسیار اقتصادی‌تر از تابستان

بليط هواپيما

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

ایران چطور موفق به قطع اینترنت سراسری شد؟ / آیا سوییچ قاتل اینترنت فقط مخصوص ایران است؟
واکنش پناهیان به گرانی بنزین/وضعیت دانشجویانِ بازداشتی در حوادث اخیر/سردار آبنوش: فقط خدا ما را نجات داد/جوادی حصار: اصلاح‌طلبان در یک دوراهی سخت و خطرناک هستند
راه ثبت نام در طرح بسته حمایتی معیشتی دولت
عمر فعالیت حرفه‌ای مهناز افشار با نشستن کنار ابی رو به پایان است؟
لحظه بلعیده شدن ناگهانی خودرو وسط خیابان
اشکال بزرگ و ادامه‌دار تصمیم بنزینی اخیر
واکنش شدید اللحن روسیه به ادعای حمایت آمریکا از مردم ایران/ابراز نگرانی ترامپ از قطع اینترنت در ایران!/ابراز خرسندی دیپلمات ارشد آمریکایی از بروز اغتشاش در ایران/گزارش مدیر کل موقت آژانس درباره ایران به شورای حکام
جزئیات جدید از بازداشت پسر آخوندی/ ابتکار: دولت هیچگاه مخالف جریان آزاد اطلاعات نبود/تحلیل زیباکلام از حوادث اخیر/سران قوا مشروح مذاکرات مربوط به افزایش قیمت بنزین را منتشر کنند
مهناز افشار در کنار ابی در برنامه استعدادیابی
یقین دارم «نجفی» قاتل نیست!/ تیرها از اسلحه نجفی شلیک نشده/ «دکمه پیراهن مردانه» در محل جرم متعلق به نجفی نبود/ نجفی یکسری چیزها را پنهان می‌کند!
لحظه بلعیدن گاو توسط مار غول پیکر
رونمایی از مزدک میرزایی در شبکه سعودی
آنچه نحوه برخورد با اعتراضات اخیر در مورد سیاست داخلی ایران می‌گوید
در صورتجلسه سران قوا درباره تعیین قیمت بنزین چه آمده است؟
پورازغدی از شورای عالی انقلاب فرهنگی می‌رود؟/ماجرای سرقت اسناد و اطلاعات از دفتر یک نماینده مجلس چه بود؟/بازداشت پسر یکی از وزرای مستعفی دولت/پیشنهاد بنزینیِ مسیح مهاجری به دولت

چرا اینترنت ایران «بنزینی» شد؟!  (۲۰۱۴ نظر)

ایران چطور موفق به قطع اینترنت سراسری شد؟ / آیا سوییچ قاتل اینترنت فقط مخصوص ایران است؟  (۶۰۸ نظر)

امام جمعه شیراز: شما چه جایگاهی دارید که می‌گویید «آخوند باید برود؟»/وزیر جوان: به خودم در این چند روز اجازه استفاده از اینترنت را ندادم/روحانی: خوشبختانه آنقدر دوربین و سیستم مانیتورینگ داریم که پلاک خودروهایی که اختلال ایجاد می‌کنند را شناسایی کنیم  (۵۰۹ نظر)

واکنش پناهیان به گرانی بنزین/وضعیت دانشجویانِ بازداشتی در حوادث اخیر/سردار آبنوش: فقط خدا ما را نجات داد/جوادی حصار: اصلاح‌طلبان در یک دوراهی سخت و خطرناک هستند  (۴۴۲ نظر)

اشکال بزرگ و ادامه‌دار تصمیم بنزینی اخیر  (۴۰۲ نظر)

قطع سراسری اینترنت چه تأثیری بر کار و زندگی شما گذاشته است؟  (۳۷۸ نظر)

انتقاد نماینده مجلس: چه جوابی برای مردم داریم؟/دلایل حمایت رهبر انقلاب از تصمیم سران قوا از زبان زاکانی/طعنه عباس عبدی به سخنگوی شورای نگهبان/احتمال شکایت برخی نمایندگان از ذوالنور  (۳۷۰ نظر)

وزیر ارتباطات: منتظر صدور مجوز وصل اینترنت هستیم/ سخنگوی دستگاه قضا: قطع اینترنت تصمیم شورای عالی امنیت ملی بود و باید زودتر گرفته می‌شد/ سخنگوی دولت: اینترنت استان به استان وصل می‌شود  (۳۶۰ نظر)

رئیس جمهور: قیمت واقعی بنزین ۵۵۰۰ تا ۶۰۰۰ تومان است/ همتی: مردم سرمایه‌های خود را به باد ندهند/ قاچاق حداقل ۲۰ تن زعفران ایران به افغانستان/ نرخ بنزین تأثیری بر قیمت فولاد ندارد  (۳۵۹ نظر)

نقشه‌های آنلاین و نرم‌افزار‌های مسیریاب چگونه کار می‌کنند؟ / معرفی پنج نرم افزار مسیریاب آفلاین  (۳۳۰ نظر)

سایه سنگین قطعی اینترنت بر کاهش ۱۱۴۶۹ میلیارد ریالی ارزش معاملات خرد بورس تهران/ پالایشی‌ها در وصول مطالبات چابک‌تر می‌شوند  (۳۰۱ نظر)

یک فایده بزرگ قطع ارتباطات ایرانیان به اینترنت در هفته اخیر!  (۳۰۰ نظر)

آغاز اتصال اینترنت به صورت محدود در کشور/ ترافیک داخلی رکورد شکست  (۲۹۳ نظر)

۷ توصیه به مسئولان برای عبور از شرایط بنزینی اخیر  (۲۹۱ نظر)

سی نماینده اصلاح طلب تهران، مایه افتخار آن‌هایی که لیست را بستند، نیستند/درگیری لفظی روحانی با یک عضو دیگر شورای عالی انقلاب فرهنگی/انتقاد عباس عبدی از شورای نگهبان/درخواست جالب مایلی‌کهن از فدراسیون فوتبال  (۲۷۷ نظر)