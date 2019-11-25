تابناک جهان » آسیا
242بازدید
‍ پ

Hong Kong part of China 'no matter what happens' in elections, says Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi

Hong Kong is a part of China "no matter what happens" in the community-level elections that were held in the semi-autonomous city at the weekend, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday (Nov 25).
کد خبر: ۹۳۹۵۶۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۴ آذر ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۳۴ 25 November 2019

Hong Kong is a part of China "no matter what happens" in the community-level elections that were held in the semi-autonomous city at the weekend, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday (Nov 25).

"Any attempt to mess up Hong Kong, or even damage its prosperity and stability, will not succeed," Mr Wang told reporters after he met with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo.

Hong Kong's pro-democracy camp was headed for a thumping victory in district council elections, local media reported on Monday, a vote widely seen as a referendum on the Beijing-backed government's handling of months of violent political unrest.

Counting was still under way following record turnout in Sunday's elections, but results so far indicated that candidates favouring calls for greater democracy were on course to seize a shock majority of the 452 seats contested, media reports said.

District councils - which handle community-level concerns such as bus routes and garbage collection - have long been dominated by the pro-Beijing establishment.

The pro-democracy camp hopes weakening that grip would send a message to China and Hong Kong's unpopular leader Carrie Lam.

Hong Kong has endured months of mass rallies and violent clashes pitting police against protesters who are mobilised by fears that Beijing is whittling away at the semi-autonomous territory's freedoms, which are unique for China.

Their demands include direct popular elections and a probe into alleged police brutality against demonstrators.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
china hong kong election
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
قیمت بنزین مزدک میرزایی رده بندی فیفا هفته بسیج هفته روشندلان یارانه حمایتی مهناز افشار کد دستوری طرح معیشتی
آخرین اخبار

ثبت رکورد جدید مشارکت در انتخابات هنگ کنگ

رئیس‌جمهوری پیشین تونس از سیاست کناره‌گیری کرد

افزایش کشته‌ها در کنیا بر اثر باران و رانش زمین

دستگیری باند سارقان مسلح در زاهدان

نیاز فوری به اهدای خون در خوزستان

جدیدترین آمار از تعداد خانه‌های خریداری شده توسط ایرانی‌ها در ترکیه/ روسیه از درخواست ایران برای دریافت وام ۲ میلیارد دلاری از این کشور خبر داد/ بهشت مالیاتی جهان کجاست؟

بیانیه خانه احزاب درباره حوادث اخیر

وب گردی

مناسب‌ترین تورها ویژه فصل پاییز در علی‌بابا

مشاهده قیمت تورهای پاییزی، بسیار اقتصادی‌تر از تابستان

بليط هواپيما

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

ایران چطور موفق به قطع اینترنت سراسری شد؟ / آیا سوییچ قاتل اینترنت فقط مخصوص ایران است؟
واکنش پناهیان به گرانی بنزین/وضعیت دانشجویانِ بازداشتی در حوادث اخیر/سردار آبنوش: فقط خدا ما را نجات داد/جوادی حصار: اصلاح‌طلبان در یک دوراهی سخت و خطرناک هستند
راه ثبت نام در طرح بسته حمایتی معیشتی دولت
عمر فعالیت حرفه‌ای مهناز افشار با نشستن کنار ابی رو به پایان است؟
لحظه بلعیده شدن ناگهانی خودرو وسط خیابان
اشکال بزرگ و ادامه‌دار تصمیم بنزینی اخیر
واکنش شدید اللحن روسیه به ادعای حمایت آمریکا از مردم ایران/ابراز نگرانی ترامپ از قطع اینترنت در ایران!/ابراز خرسندی دیپلمات ارشد آمریکایی از بروز اغتشاش در ایران/گزارش مدیر کل موقت آژانس درباره ایران به شورای حکام
جزئیات جدید از بازداشت پسر آخوندی/ ابتکار: دولت هیچگاه مخالف جریان آزاد اطلاعات نبود/تحلیل زیباکلام از حوادث اخیر/سران قوا مشروح مذاکرات مربوط به افزایش قیمت بنزین را منتشر کنند
مهناز افشار در کنار ابی در برنامه استعدادیابی
یقین دارم «نجفی» قاتل نیست!/ تیرها از اسلحه نجفی شلیک نشده/ «دکمه پیراهن مردانه» در محل جرم متعلق به نجفی نبود/ نجفی یکسری چیزها را پنهان می‌کند!
لحظه بلعیدن گاو توسط مار غول پیکر
رونمایی از مزدک میرزایی در شبکه سعودی
آنچه نحوه برخورد با اعتراضات اخیر در مورد سیاست داخلی ایران می‌گوید
در صورتجلسه سران قوا درباره تعیین قیمت بنزین چه آمده است؟
پورازغدی از شورای عالی انقلاب فرهنگی می‌رود؟/ماجرای سرقت اسناد و اطلاعات از دفتر یک نماینده مجلس چه بود؟/بازداشت پسر یکی از وزرای مستعفی دولت/پیشنهاد بنزینیِ مسیح مهاجری به دولت

چرا اینترنت ایران «بنزینی» شد؟!  (۲۰۱۴ نظر)

ایران چطور موفق به قطع اینترنت سراسری شد؟ / آیا سوییچ قاتل اینترنت فقط مخصوص ایران است؟  (۶۰۸ نظر)

امام جمعه شیراز: شما چه جایگاهی دارید که می‌گویید «آخوند باید برود؟»/وزیر جوان: به خودم در این چند روز اجازه استفاده از اینترنت را ندادم/روحانی: خوشبختانه آنقدر دوربین و سیستم مانیتورینگ داریم که پلاک خودروهایی که اختلال ایجاد می‌کنند را شناسایی کنیم  (۵۰۹ نظر)

واکنش پناهیان به گرانی بنزین/وضعیت دانشجویانِ بازداشتی در حوادث اخیر/سردار آبنوش: فقط خدا ما را نجات داد/جوادی حصار: اصلاح‌طلبان در یک دوراهی سخت و خطرناک هستند  (۴۴۲ نظر)

اشکال بزرگ و ادامه‌دار تصمیم بنزینی اخیر  (۴۰۲ نظر)

قطع سراسری اینترنت چه تأثیری بر کار و زندگی شما گذاشته است؟  (۳۷۸ نظر)

انتقاد نماینده مجلس: چه جوابی برای مردم داریم؟/دلایل حمایت رهبر انقلاب از تصمیم سران قوا از زبان زاکانی/طعنه عباس عبدی به سخنگوی شورای نگهبان/احتمال شکایت برخی نمایندگان از ذوالنور  (۳۷۰ نظر)

وزیر ارتباطات: منتظر صدور مجوز وصل اینترنت هستیم/ سخنگوی دستگاه قضا: قطع اینترنت تصمیم شورای عالی امنیت ملی بود و باید زودتر گرفته می‌شد/ سخنگوی دولت: اینترنت استان به استان وصل می‌شود  (۳۶۰ نظر)

رئیس جمهور: قیمت واقعی بنزین ۵۵۰۰ تا ۶۰۰۰ تومان است/ همتی: مردم سرمایه‌های خود را به باد ندهند/ قاچاق حداقل ۲۰ تن زعفران ایران به افغانستان/ نرخ بنزین تأثیری بر قیمت فولاد ندارد  (۳۵۹ نظر)

نقشه‌های آنلاین و نرم‌افزار‌های مسیریاب چگونه کار می‌کنند؟ / معرفی پنج نرم افزار مسیریاب آفلاین  (۳۳۰ نظر)

سایه سنگین قطعی اینترنت بر کاهش ۱۱۴۶۹ میلیارد ریالی ارزش معاملات خرد بورس تهران/ پالایشی‌ها در وصول مطالبات چابک‌تر می‌شوند  (۳۰۱ نظر)

یک فایده بزرگ قطع ارتباطات ایرانیان به اینترنت در هفته اخیر!  (۳۰۰ نظر)

آغاز اتصال اینترنت به صورت محدود در کشور/ ترافیک داخلی رکورد شکست  (۲۹۳ نظر)

۷ توصیه به مسئولان برای عبور از شرایط بنزینی اخیر  (۲۹۱ نظر)

سی نماینده اصلاح طلب تهران، مایه افتخار آن‌هایی که لیست را بستند، نیستند/درگیری لفظی روحانی با یک عضو دیگر شورای عالی انقلاب فرهنگی/انتقاد عباس عبدی از شورای نگهبان/درخواست جالب مایلی‌کهن از فدراسیون فوتبال  (۲۷۷ نظر)