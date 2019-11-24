تابناک جهان » سیاست بین الملل
Chinese, Russian FMs pledge to cement coordination, cooperation

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov agreed on Saturday to further strengthen coordination and cooperation within multilateral frameworks between the two countries.
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۳ آذر ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۳۷ 24 November 2019

Meeting on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) Foreign Ministers' Meeting, Wang said that thanks to joint efforts from both sides, pragmatic cooperation between the two countries has witnessed rapid development, with cooperation at local levels being significantly improved, as this year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Russia.

China is ready to work with Russia to plan high-level exchange of visits next year, jointly celebrate the 75th anniversary of the victory of World War II, host a successful China-Russia year of scientific and technological innovation, and further enrich the China-Russia relations in the new era, Wang said.

Faced with increasing unilateralism and uncertainties in the world, China and Russia have reached consensus on upholding multilateralism and maintaining international strategic stability, he said.

The two sides should further strengthen coordination and cooperation within multilateral frameworks such as BRICS, and safeguard multilateralism and multilateral trading system so as to contribute to world peace and stability, Wang added.

Lavrov said Russia and China have conducted effective bilateral coordination as well as within multilateral frameworks such as the G20 and BRICS.

He said Russia is willing to keep close business contacts with China and deepen cooperation in various fields.

Russia advocates upholding the principles of equality, justice and win-win in international relations and opposes certain country undermining universally recognized international rules, Lavrov said.

The two sides also exchanged views on the situation of the Korean Peninsula and other international and regional issues of common concern.

