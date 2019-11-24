تابناک جهان » آمریکای لاتین
78بازدید
‍ پ

Bolivia passes law for new elections without ousted President Evo Morales

Bolivia’s Congress approved a bill Saturday that opens the door to new elections without ex-President Evo Morales as the caretaker government met with protesters to end weeks of unrest.
کد خبر: ۹۳۹۳۵۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۳ آذر ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۳۶ 24 November 2019

Bolivia’s Congress approved a bill Saturday that opens the door to new elections without ex-President Evo Morales as the caretaker government met with protesters to end weeks of unrest.

At least 32 people have been killed in violence that erupted after a disputed election on Oct. 20, with protesters’ blockades causing severe fuel and food shortages in La Paz and other cities.

Both houses voted in favor of the proposal that will be sent to interim President Jeanine Anez, who is expected to sign the bill into law.

Among other things, the bill annuls the results of the October 20 vote and allows for new elections to be held.

Crucially, it bars candidates who served in both of the two previous terms from seeking re-election for the same position. That would prevent Morales from contesting the presidency in the new ballot.

Congress also needs to agree on a new seven-member electoral court, after members of the previous panel were removed for allegedly manipulating results.

New elections are seen as key to ending Bolivia’s worst political upheaval in 16 years, which has deepened divisions between indigenous people loyal to Morales and Bolivia’s mainly city-dwelling middle and upper classes.

Morales’ Movement for Socialism (MAS) party holds a majority in both houses of Congress, but is divided over the left-wing leader and his political future.

Morales, who had been seeking a fourth term, claimed he won last month’s election, but opposition groups said the vote count was rigged.

An audit by the Washington-based Organization of American States found irregularities in the results.

The Congress vote comes a day after the caretaker government filed a criminal complaint accusing Morales — Bolivia’s first indigenous president who served for nearly 14 years — of “sedition and terrorism,” after he allegedly called on supporters to maintain blockades.

If Morales — who fled to Mexico after resigning on November 10 — were charged and convicted, he would face a maximum penalty of 30 years in jail.

His former top minister Juan Ramon Quintana, whose whereabouts are unknown, is also accused of the same crimes.

Morales, who claims to have been a victim of a coup after losing the support of the security forces, tweeted Friday — several hours before Interior Minister Arturo Murillo referred the case to federal prosecutors — that the investigation was based on “planted evidence and manipulated recordings.”

An attempt by MAS senators on Saturday to prohibit “judicial processes” against Morales was rejected outright by Anez, who told reporters that anyone “who has committed crimes, has mocked the law, has committed abuses, will not have any amnesty.”

Two children of Morales — Evaliz Morales Alvarado and Alvaro Morales Peredo — left Bolivia on Saturday and arrived in Argentina after being given the green light by the interim government.

Morales tweeted Saturday that Evaliz had been accused of “illicit enrichment,” which he said was a lie.

Anez, a right-wing senator who declared herself caretaker leader on Nov. 12 after Morales quit, on Friday called on anti-government protesters to “let us govern” and lift the road blocks.

In a potential breakthrough in the crisis, the government announced late Friday that it would meet with various opposition groups at the presidential palace on Saturday.

Meanwhile the situation began to normalize, with fuel supplies reaching some gas stations.

It comes after police on Thursday tear-gassed indigenous protesters who marched on La Paz with the coffins of five of the eight people killed in clashes at a key fuel plant Tuesday.

The United States has suggested that Morales stay out of upcoming elections, which should be “free, fair and transparent.”

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
bolivia election morales
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
قیمت بنزین مزدک میرزایی رده بندی فیفا هفته بسیج هفته روشندلان یارانه حمایتی سلیم موذن زاده اردبیلی پالرمو اخذ الکترونیکی عوارض آزادراهی
آخرین اخبار

چاه‌های آب تهران اوضاع خوبی ندارند

در سهمیه‌بندی بنزین حق مردم باید رعایت شود

ایرادات هیئت نظارت مجمع به مصوبه تشکیل وزارت بازرگانی

تصمیم جدید بانک‌مرکزی برای صادرات به عراق و افغانستان

دستگیری معترضان به انتخابات ریاست جمهوری الجزایر

جریمه غول‌های خودروسازی آلمان برای ایجاد باند فروش فولاد/ ابهام و سردرگمی بر بازار طلا/ نوبخت: صرفه جویی ۶ میلیون لیتر بنزین در روز با سهمیه بندی جدید/ رئیس جمهور با چه شرطی افزایش قیمت بنزین را قبول کرد؟

محمود عباس: ظلم آمریکا پایدار نخواهد بود

مادری که به خاطر مشق شب راهی بیمارستان شد

برخورد مرگبار قطار با خودرو در ایالت فلوریدای آمریکا

وب گردی

مناسب‌ترین تورها ویژه فصل پاییز در علی‌بابا

مشاهده قیمت تورهای پاییزی، بسیار اقتصادی‌تر از تابستان

بليط هواپيما

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

آغاز اتصال اینترنت به صورت محدود در کشور/ ترافیک داخلی رکورد شکست
واکنش پناهیان به گرانی بنزین/وضعیت دانشجویانِ بازداشتی در حوادث اخیر/سردار آبنوش: فقط خدا ما را نجات داد/جوادی حصار: اصلاح‌طلبان در یک دوراهی سخت و خطرناک هستند
ایران چطور موفق به قطع اینترنت سراسری شد؟ / آیا سوییچ قاتل اینترنت فقط مخصوص ایران است؟
یک فایده بزرگ قطع ارتباطات ایرانیان به اینترنت در هفته اخیر!
پیشنهاد دولت برای برگزاری اعتراضات قانونی چه بود؟/برای «دیرین دیرین» احضار می‌شویم!/هجوم خودروداران برای گازسوز کردن خودروها/کشف جسد نماینده اسبق مجلس در ساختمان نیمه‌کاره
انتقاد نخست‌وزیر سابق عراق از ایران/واکنش اتحادیه عرب به اقدام ایران در به رسمیت شناختن سفیر یمن/حمایت فرانسه از حمله اسرائیل به سوریه/ ادعای ملک سلمان درباره استفاده از سلاح‌های ایرانی
اشکال بزرگ و ادامه‌دار تصمیم بنزینی اخیر
واکنش شدید اللحن روسیه به ادعای حمایت آمریکا از مردم ایران/ابراز نگرانی ترامپ از قطع اینترنت در ایران!/ابراز خرسندی دیپلمات ارشد آمریکایی از بروز اغتشاش در ایران/گزارش مدیر کل موقت آژانس درباره ایران به شورای حکام
تلاش‌ افراطیون برای تسلط بر پهنه سیاسی از رئیس‌جمهور تا رئیس‌ کمیسیون امنیت ملی!
مهناز افشار در کنار ابی در برنامه استعدادیابی
ازدواج بی‌سر و صدای رونالدو در مراکش
لحظه بلعیدن گاو توسط مار غول پیکر
سایه سنگین قطعی اینترنت بر کاهش ۱۱۴۶۹ میلیارد ریالی ارزش معاملات خرد بورس تهران/ پالایشی‌ها در وصول مطالبات چابک‌تر می‌شوند
سید احمد خاتمی: با «قطع اینترنت» یعنی لانه زنبور را پیدا کردید/ این کار تا اینجا «بارک‌الله» دارد/اینترنت را دوباره «باز» نکنید/روح‌الله حسینیان: بچه‌مذهبی‌ها نارحتند که چرا شب تولد پیامبر (ص) طرح سهمیه‌بندی و افزایش قیمت بنزین اجرا شد
رونمایی از مزدک میرزایی در شبکه سعودی

چرا اینترنت ایران «بنزینی» شد؟!  (۲۰۱۳ نظر)

بازگشت مرد روسری به سر به ایران/ طرح‌های مجلس برای «لغو گرانی بنزین» از دستور کار خارج شد/ محدودیت دسترسی به اینترنت با تصویب شورای امنیت صورت گرفته/ گرامی مقدم: اعتراضات مردمی به رسمیت شناخته شود  (۶۱۱ نظر)

واکنش پناهیان به گرانی بنزین/وضعیت دانشجویانِ بازداشتی در حوادث اخیر/سردار آبنوش: فقط خدا ما را نجات داد/جوادی حصار: اصلاح‌طلبان در یک دوراهی سخت و خطرناک هستند  (۴۴۲ نظر)

اشکال بزرگ و ادامه‌دار تصمیم بنزینی اخیر  (۴۰۰ نظر)

امام جمعه شیراز: شما چه جایگاهی دارید که می‌گویید «آخوند باید برود؟»/وزیر جوان: به خودم در این چند روز اجازه استفاده از اینترنت را ندادم/روحانی: خوشبختانه آنقدر دوربین و سیستم مانیتورینگ داریم که پلاک خودروهایی که اختلال ایجاد می‌کنند را شناسایی کنیم  (۳۷۵ نظر)

وزیر ارتباطات: منتظر صدور مجوز وصل اینترنت هستیم/ سخنگوی دستگاه قضا: قطع اینترنت تصمیم شورای عالی امنیت ملی بود و باید زودتر گرفته می‌شد/ سخنگوی دولت: اینترنت استان به استان وصل می‌شود  (۳۶۰ نظر)

رئیس جمهور: قیمت واقعی بنزین ۵۵۰۰ تا ۶۰۰۰ تومان است/ همتی: مردم سرمایه‌های خود را به باد ندهند/ قاچاق حداقل ۲۰ تن زعفران ایران به افغانستان/ نرخ بنزین تأثیری بر قیمت فولاد ندارد  (۳۵۹ نظر)

نقشه‌های آنلاین و نرم‌افزار‌های مسیریاب چگونه کار می‌کنند؟ / معرفی پنج نرم افزار مسیریاب آفلاین  (۳۳۰ نظر)

ده توصیه به مردم برای دوران جدید اقتصاد ایران  (۳۲۳ نظر)

ایران چطور موفق به قطع اینترنت سراسری شد؟ / آیا سوییچ قاتل اینترنت فقط مخصوص ایران است؟  (۳۰۲ نظر)

سایه سنگین قطعی اینترنت بر کاهش ۱۱۴۶۹ میلیارد ریالی ارزش معاملات خرد بورس تهران/ پالایشی‌ها در وصول مطالبات چابک‌تر می‌شوند  (۳۰۱ نظر)

یک فایده بزرگ قطع ارتباطات ایرانیان به اینترنت در هفته اخیر!  (۲۹۷ نظر)

انتقاد نماینده مجلس: چه جوابی برای مردم داریم؟/دلایل حمایت رهبر انقلاب از تصمیم سران قوا از زبان زاکانی/طعنه عباس عبدی به سخنگوی شورای نگهبان/احتمال شکایت برخی نمایندگان از ذوالنور  (۲۹۰ نظر)

آغاز اتصال اینترنت به صورت محدود در کشور/ ترافیک داخلی رکورد شکست  (۲۸۳ نظر)

سی نماینده اصلاح طلب تهران، مایه افتخار آن‌هایی که لیست را بستند، نیستند/درگیری لفظی روحانی با یک عضو دیگر شورای عالی انقلاب فرهنگی/انتقاد عباس عبدی از شورای نگهبان/درخواست جالب مایلی‌کهن از فدراسیون فوتبال  (۲۷۷ نظر)