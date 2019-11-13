تابناک جهان » سیاست بین الملل
176بازدید
‍ پ

A $5b bill and Japan tensions in focus as US defence heads visit South Korea

A US$5 billion (S$6.81 billion) demand to meet the cost of hosting American troops, and tensions between Seoul and Tokyo that threaten to undercut regional cooperation are set to top the agenda when senior US defence officials visit South Korea this week.
کد خبر: ۹۳۶۹۸۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۲ آبان ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۲۷ 13 November 2019

A US$5 billion (S$6.81 billion) demand to meet the cost of hosting American troops, and tensions between Seoul and Tokyo that threaten to undercut regional cooperation are set to top the agenda when senior US defence officials visit South Korea this week.

US President Donald Trump's insistence Seoul take on a greater share of the cost of American military presence as deterrence against North Korea has tested South Korea's confidence in the security alliance with Washington.

Mr Trump has floated the idea of pulling US troops from the Korean peninsula, which remains in a technical state of war under a truce that suspended the 1950-53 Korean War.

A South Korean lawmaker said last week that US officials demanded up to US$5 billion a year, more than five times what Seoul agreed to pay this year under a one-year deal, for stationing the 28,500 US troops.

US officials have not publicly confirmed the number, but Mr Trump has previously said the US military presence in and around South Korea was "US$5 billion worth of protection".

General Mark Milley, chairman of the US Joints Chief of Staff, said the American public needed an explanation why "very rich and wealthy" South Korea and Japan cannot defend themselves and why US soldiers were deployed there.

Gen Milley, who was speaking to reporters en route to Tokyo on Sunday, arrives in Seoul on Wednesday for the annual Military Committee Meeting.

Secretary of Defence Mark Esper will visit from Thursday for the Security Consultative Meeting with South Korean Defence Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo.

Mr Randall Schriver, assistant defence secretary and Mr Esper's top Asia policy advisor, said the secretary did not intend to negotiate burden sharing, a job for diplomats, but he would emphasise US interests.

"They have to be willing to pick up a larger share of the burden, as the president has emphasised globally, not just related to South Korea," Mr Schriver told a small group of reporters ahead of the trip.

Mr Trump has similarly accused allies including Japan, Germany and Nato of not shouldering their fair share of defence costs.

Separate negotiations for new defence cost-sharing deals between the United States and all three are set to start next year.

South Korean lawmakers have criticised what they called"unacceptable, disappointing" US demands.

Some progressive groups in South Korea have called for a fundamental shift in the 70-year alliance with the United States, including a withdrawal or drastic reduction of US troops.

A survey by the government-affiliated Korea Institute for National Unification released last week showed 96 per cent of South Koreans were against paying more for the US military presence.

"US demands would get more reasonable as negotiations progress, after raising alarm with extremely high numbers," said Mr Shin Beom-chul, a senior fellow at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies in Seoul.

"But there's real pressure from Trump, and even if it goes down from US$5 billion to US$2 billion, it's still a tremendous burden on the South Korean administration."

Mr Esper and Gen Milley are also expected to step up pressure on South Korea to reverse its decision to end an intelligence-sharing agreement with Japan amid a spiralling diplomatic and trade feud.

The pact, called Gsomia, or the General Security of Military Information Agreement, is set to expire next week after Seoul decided not to renew it following Tokyo's imposition of export controls on South Korea.

Washington has criticised the move, seeing the deal as vital to three-way cooperation in fending off North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.

A spokesman at South Korea's foreign ministry reiterated Seoul is willing to reconsider the decision if Japan withdraws its trade regulations.

Gen Milley said Seoul and Tokyo should "get past some of these friction points" as those only benefit North Korea and China.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
usa japan south korea
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
مستند ایکسونامی بهاء ابوالعطا مهران غفوریان مارک ویلموتس شبکه حقانی شهید تهرانی مقدم آلودگی هوا نیمایوشیج
آخرین اخبار

سالانه ۲۰۰۰ نفر معلول نخاعی می‌شوند

نکات مهم بهداشتی در هوای آلوده

تاثیر کشف میدان نفتی نام‌آوران بر سهام آرامکو عربستان/ عبور دلار از ۱۱۵۰۰ تومان/ عقب‌نشینی ترامپ از تعرفه‌های خودرویی/ سه محصول برای جایگزینی پژو ۴۰۵/ چند درصد از پزشکان دستگاه کارتخوان نصب نکرده‌اند؟

پشت پرده کباب‌های ارزان قیمت

سموم حشره‌کش و دفع آفات در توتون‌های معطر!

بارش‌های شدید سیلابی در کشور بیشتر می‌شود

گام‌های هسته‌ای باید غیرقابل بازگشت باشد

موسویان : آژانس انرژی اتمی از ابتدا سیاسی عمل کرده

اولتیماتوم ایران به روس‌ها

«عنوان جدید» به شکست های نتانیاهو افزوده خواهد شد

معاون سنای بولیوی خود را رئیس‌جمهور موقت اعلام کرد

از "پایان جنگ جهانی اول" تا "احضار 1500 نفر در پرونده های اقتصادی"

باید به فکر تنقیح اساسی در قوانین کیفری باشیم/از ظرفیت های «تعوبق صدور حکم» و «تعلیق مجازات» به خوبی استفاده نمی شود/هنگام طراحی قوانین کیفری به همراهی افکار عمومی هم بیاندیشیم

واکنش رهبر انقلاب به مسئله‌ چندهمسری

با سوناتا ۲۰۲۰ بیشتر آشنا شوید + تصاویر

وب گردی

قیمت امروز بلیط هواپیما تهران شیراز در علی‌بابا

مناسب‌ترین تورها ویژه فصل پاییز در علی‌بابا

مشاهده قیمت تورهای پاییزی، بسیار اقتصادی‌تر از تابستان

بليط هواپيما

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

رزرو هتل

قیمت تورهای پاییزی دبی در علی‌بابا

اجاره سالن عروسی

بهترین آنتی بیوتیک برای درمان عفونت ریه
نمایی هوایی از پارکینگ‌ یکی‌ از‌ شرکت‌های‌ خودروساز
حمله خانواده دانش‌آموز شلاق خورده به معلم
۳ خوراکی ناسالم که اغلب ما روزانه مصرف می‌کنیم
علی مطهری: بشر امروز بیشتر از بشر دیروز به «چندهمسری» نیازمند است/صادق زیباکلام: اجازه شعار علیه رؤسای قوای دیگر را هم بدهید/علم‌الهدی: به بنده گفتند بعد از دستگیری «آمدنیوز»، بیشتر اطلاعات را از شهر مشهد به او می‌دادند
خواستگاری دختر از پسر! چرا و چگونه؟
عجیب ترین تصویر حک شده روی سنگ قبر
علت سخنان تند روحانی در یزد از نگاه وزیر احمدی نژاد/مخالفت جالب نادر قاضی پور با سفیر شدن کاظم جلالی/نظر فائزه هاشمی درباره «سرا» /وقتی روح الله زم دستگیر شد برخی نمایندگان می‌پرسیدند این زم کیست؟! /نعمت احمدی: بد نیست آقای علم‌الهدی دو واحد هم حقوق بخواند
گم‌شدنِ حلقه‌ عروسی منجربه کشف گنج شد
ماجرای «بابک زنجانی» چه شد؟/متولیان برخورد با فساد، از فسادهای میلیارد دلاری برای مردم بگویند/با سروصدا کردن درباره مقابله با فساد مالی، سر مردم کلاه نمی‌رود/در این دولت، یک ریال و یک دلار گم نمی‌شود، آن برای دوران دیگری بود که میلیاردها گم شد و پیدا نکردیم
روش جدید کلاهبرداری از طریق حساب بانکی شما
قیمت دلار و یورو سه شنبه ۲۱ آبان ۹۸/ دلار به مرز مقاومتی رسید/ دلایل رشد قیمت دلار چیست؟
پخش غیرقانونی مستندی با روایت یک پورن استار در حوزه هنری سازمان تبلیغات اسلامی!
ماجرای نقش بازیگر خارج‌نشین در «ستایش ۳»
تغییر عجیب مهران غفوریان در تلویزیون

ماجرای «بابک زنجانی» چه شد؟/متولیان برخورد با فساد، از فسادهای میلیارد دلاری برای مردم بگویند/با سروصدا کردن درباره مقابله با فساد مالی، سر مردم کلاه نمی‌رود/در این دولت، یک ریال و یک دلار گم نمی‌شود، آن برای دوران دیگری بود که میلیاردها گم شد و پیدا نکردیم  (۲۸۰ نظر)

آیا جای خالی برنامه ۹۰  و عادل فردوسی‌پور در تلویزیون پُر شده است؟  (۲۵۹ نظر)

حمله خانواده دانش‌آموز شلاق خورده به معلم  (۲۳۴ نظر)

زلزله ۶ ریشتری شمال غرب کشورمان را لرزاند/ اعزام گروه‌های ارزیاب به مناطق زلزله زده آذربایجان شرقی/ توضیحات معاون عملیات سازمان امدادونجات هلال‌احمر/ ۵ تن جان باختند/ دستورهای ویژه رئیس جمهور و وزیر کشور/ شروع اسکان اضطراری در «ورنکش»  (۲۰۱ نظر)

نقل قولی از سیدحسن نصرالله در دیدارش با احمدی‌نژاد/موضع رئیس دولت اصلاحات درباره طرح «سرا»/انتقاد تند محسن نامجو از شبکه من‌وتو/ آقاتهرانی: فضای مجازی دست شارلاتان‌هاست  (۱۹۰ نظر)

توصیه میرسلیم به لاریجانی برای انتخابات/واکنش نماینده مجلس به توزیع بیانیه علیه روحانی/درگیری دو میهمان شبکه بی‌بی‌سی عربی در پخش زنده/چند درصد پزشکان از قانون مالیات تمکین کردند؟  (۱۷۱ نظر)

علت سخنان تند روحانی در یزد از نگاه وزیر احمدی نژاد/مخالفت جالب نادر قاضی پور با سفیر شدن کاظم جلالی/نظر فائزه هاشمی درباره «سرا» /وقتی روح الله زم دستگیر شد برخی نمایندگان می‌پرسیدند این زم کیست؟! /نعمت احمدی: بد نیست آقای علم‌الهدی دو واحد هم حقوق بخواند  (۱۵۵ نظر)

پشت پرده اظهارات اردوغان در مورد اعتراضات عراق و سرایت آن به ایران!  (۱۵۴ نظر)

حمایت رئیسی از گزارش یک خبرنگار/حزب اصلاح‌طلب سازِ جدایی کوک کرد/پشت پرده فعالیت اصولگرایان در قم/تولیدکنندگانی که با جان مردم بازی می‌کنند/یک سال زندان برای مجری مشهور تلویزیون  (۱۵۱ نظر)

چه کسانی کوه صفه اصفهان را خوردند؟/شوخی سردار جلالی با احمدی‌نژاد/هزینه تجدیدفراش، صرف پسرانی شود که توان مالی ازدواج ندارندکنایه شریعتمداری به روحانی  (۱۵۱ نظر)

قربانی بزرگ ترین رقم کلاهبرداری ارزش افزوده کیست؟/یورش هواداران «تتلو» به برج کوره‌ای شیراز!/جنجال جادوجنبل در اهواز ادامه دارد!/طرح «سرا» زمینه‌ساز فامیل‌بازی خواهد شد  (۱۵۰ نظر)

انتخاب فوری سرمربی جدید تیم ملی در صورت نیامدن ویلموتس/ دایی، یحیی و برانکو سه گزینه اصلی نیمکت ایران مقابل عراق  (۱۳۲ نظر)

خواستگاری دختر از پسر! چرا و چگونه؟  (۱۱۹ نظر)

جمعیت جهان را یارانه ۴۵ هزار و ۵۰۰ تومانی دادیم!  (۱۱۰ نظر)

علی مطهری: بشر امروز بیشتر از بشر دیروز به «چندهمسری» نیازمند است/صادق زیباکلام: اجازه شعار علیه رؤسای قوای دیگر را هم بدهید/علم‌الهدی: به بنده گفتند بعد از دستگیری «آمدنیوز»، بیشتر اطلاعات را از شهر مشهد به او می‌دادند  (۱۰۶ نظر)