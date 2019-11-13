تابناک جهان » آسیا
155بازدید
‍ پ

Hong Kong braces for more protests after clashes at university

Hong Kong is bracing for another day of anti-government protests after a night of pitched battle at a top university.
کد خبر: ۹۳۶۹۸۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۲ آبان ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۲۵ 13 November 2019

Hong Kong is bracing for another day of anti-government protests after a night of pitched battle at a top university.

At the Chinese University of Hong Kong police fired tear gas and rubber bullets as protesters ignited fires and petrol bombs until the early hours.

Considerable student anger over police moving their operation onto campuses was matched by police warning that the rule of law was close to "collapse".

Riot police continue to be deployed across the city.

The police decision to enter campuses signals a shift strategy, correspondents say, as they have largely avoided clearance operations at schools and universities.

Protesters have called for a third day of strikes and disruption to several metro stations has led to another morning of long delays and queues.

This week has seen a marked escalation in violence with intense street battles and flashmob lunchtime protests in the financial heart of Hong Kong.

What happened at the university?

On Tuesday police moved onto the university grounds at the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) with tear gas and water cannon while protesters threw bricks and petrol bombs at them.

There were chaotic scenes of explosions, smoke, and rubber bullet gunfire during which scores were injured.

Protesters chanted: "Fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong!".

Student representatives said on Wednesday they were seeking a court order to stop police from being allowed to enter university campuses.

The spike in clashes this week came after a police officer shot an activist in the torso with a live bullet and a pro-Beijing supporter was set on fire by protesters on Monday.

The protests started in June against a now-withdrawn plan to allow extradition to mainland China, but have since morphed into wider demonstrations, with activists demanding greater democracy and police accountability in Hong Kong.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
hong kong protest university
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
مستند ایکسونامی بهاء ابوالعطا مهران غفوریان مارک ویلموتس شبکه حقانی شهید تهرانی مقدم آلودگی هوا نیمایوشیج
آخرین اخبار

سالانه ۲۰۰۰ نفر معلول نخاعی می‌شوند

نکات مهم بهداشتی در هوای آلوده

تاثیر کشف میدان نفتی نام‌آوران بر سهام آرامکو عربستان/ عبور دلار از ۱۱۵۰۰ تومان/ عقب‌نشینی ترامپ از تعرفه‌های خودرویی/ سه محصول برای جایگزینی پژو ۴۰۵/ چند درصد از پزشکان دستگاه کارتخوان نصب نکرده‌اند؟

پشت پرده کباب‌های ارزان قیمت

سموم حشره‌کش و دفع آفات در توتون‌های معطر!

بارش‌های شدید سیلابی در کشور بیشتر می‌شود

گام‌های هسته‌ای باید غیرقابل بازگشت باشد

موسویان : آژانس انرژی اتمی از ابتدا سیاسی عمل کرده

اولتیماتوم ایران به روس‌ها

«عنوان جدید» به شکست های نتانیاهو افزوده خواهد شد

معاون سنای بولیوی خود را رئیس‌جمهور موقت اعلام کرد

از "پایان جنگ جهانی اول" تا "احضار 1500 نفر در پرونده های اقتصادی"

باید به فکر تنقیح اساسی در قوانین کیفری باشیم/از ظرفیت های «تعوبق صدور حکم» و «تعلیق مجازات» به خوبی استفاده نمی شود/هنگام طراحی قوانین کیفری به همراهی افکار عمومی هم بیاندیشیم

واکنش رهبر انقلاب به مسئله‌ چندهمسری

با سوناتا ۲۰۲۰ بیشتر آشنا شوید + تصاویر

وب گردی

قیمت امروز بلیط هواپیما تهران شیراز در علی‌بابا

مناسب‌ترین تورها ویژه فصل پاییز در علی‌بابا

مشاهده قیمت تورهای پاییزی، بسیار اقتصادی‌تر از تابستان

بليط هواپيما

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

رزرو هتل

قیمت تورهای پاییزی دبی در علی‌بابا

اجاره سالن عروسی

بهترین آنتی بیوتیک برای درمان عفونت ریه
نمایی هوایی از پارکینگ‌ یکی‌ از‌ شرکت‌های‌ خودروساز
حمله خانواده دانش‌آموز شلاق خورده به معلم
۳ خوراکی ناسالم که اغلب ما روزانه مصرف می‌کنیم
علی مطهری: بشر امروز بیشتر از بشر دیروز به «چندهمسری» نیازمند است/صادق زیباکلام: اجازه شعار علیه رؤسای قوای دیگر را هم بدهید/علم‌الهدی: به بنده گفتند بعد از دستگیری «آمدنیوز»، بیشتر اطلاعات را از شهر مشهد به او می‌دادند
خواستگاری دختر از پسر! چرا و چگونه؟
عجیب ترین تصویر حک شده روی سنگ قبر
علت سخنان تند روحانی در یزد از نگاه وزیر احمدی نژاد/مخالفت جالب نادر قاضی پور با سفیر شدن کاظم جلالی/نظر فائزه هاشمی درباره «سرا» /وقتی روح الله زم دستگیر شد برخی نمایندگان می‌پرسیدند این زم کیست؟! /نعمت احمدی: بد نیست آقای علم‌الهدی دو واحد هم حقوق بخواند
گم‌شدنِ حلقه‌ عروسی منجربه کشف گنج شد
ماجرای «بابک زنجانی» چه شد؟/متولیان برخورد با فساد، از فسادهای میلیارد دلاری برای مردم بگویند/با سروصدا کردن درباره مقابله با فساد مالی، سر مردم کلاه نمی‌رود/در این دولت، یک ریال و یک دلار گم نمی‌شود، آن برای دوران دیگری بود که میلیاردها گم شد و پیدا نکردیم
روش جدید کلاهبرداری از طریق حساب بانکی شما
قیمت دلار و یورو سه شنبه ۲۱ آبان ۹۸/ دلار به مرز مقاومتی رسید/ دلایل رشد قیمت دلار چیست؟
پخش غیرقانونی مستندی با روایت یک پورن استار در حوزه هنری سازمان تبلیغات اسلامی!
ماجرای نقش بازیگر خارج‌نشین در «ستایش ۳»
تغییر عجیب مهران غفوریان در تلویزیون

ماجرای «بابک زنجانی» چه شد؟/متولیان برخورد با فساد، از فسادهای میلیارد دلاری برای مردم بگویند/با سروصدا کردن درباره مقابله با فساد مالی، سر مردم کلاه نمی‌رود/در این دولت، یک ریال و یک دلار گم نمی‌شود، آن برای دوران دیگری بود که میلیاردها گم شد و پیدا نکردیم  (۲۸۰ نظر)

آیا جای خالی برنامه ۹۰  و عادل فردوسی‌پور در تلویزیون پُر شده است؟  (۲۵۹ نظر)

حمله خانواده دانش‌آموز شلاق خورده به معلم  (۲۳۴ نظر)

زلزله ۶ ریشتری شمال غرب کشورمان را لرزاند/ اعزام گروه‌های ارزیاب به مناطق زلزله زده آذربایجان شرقی/ توضیحات معاون عملیات سازمان امدادونجات هلال‌احمر/ ۵ تن جان باختند/ دستورهای ویژه رئیس جمهور و وزیر کشور/ شروع اسکان اضطراری در «ورنکش»  (۲۰۱ نظر)

نقل قولی از سیدحسن نصرالله در دیدارش با احمدی‌نژاد/موضع رئیس دولت اصلاحات درباره طرح «سرا»/انتقاد تند محسن نامجو از شبکه من‌وتو/ آقاتهرانی: فضای مجازی دست شارلاتان‌هاست  (۱۹۰ نظر)

توصیه میرسلیم به لاریجانی برای انتخابات/واکنش نماینده مجلس به توزیع بیانیه علیه روحانی/درگیری دو میهمان شبکه بی‌بی‌سی عربی در پخش زنده/چند درصد پزشکان از قانون مالیات تمکین کردند؟  (۱۷۱ نظر)

علت سخنان تند روحانی در یزد از نگاه وزیر احمدی نژاد/مخالفت جالب نادر قاضی پور با سفیر شدن کاظم جلالی/نظر فائزه هاشمی درباره «سرا» /وقتی روح الله زم دستگیر شد برخی نمایندگان می‌پرسیدند این زم کیست؟! /نعمت احمدی: بد نیست آقای علم‌الهدی دو واحد هم حقوق بخواند  (۱۵۵ نظر)

پشت پرده اظهارات اردوغان در مورد اعتراضات عراق و سرایت آن به ایران!  (۱۵۴ نظر)

حمایت رئیسی از گزارش یک خبرنگار/حزب اصلاح‌طلب سازِ جدایی کوک کرد/پشت پرده فعالیت اصولگرایان در قم/تولیدکنندگانی که با جان مردم بازی می‌کنند/یک سال زندان برای مجری مشهور تلویزیون  (۱۵۱ نظر)

چه کسانی کوه صفه اصفهان را خوردند؟/شوخی سردار جلالی با احمدی‌نژاد/هزینه تجدیدفراش، صرف پسرانی شود که توان مالی ازدواج ندارندکنایه شریعتمداری به روحانی  (۱۵۱ نظر)

قربانی بزرگ ترین رقم کلاهبرداری ارزش افزوده کیست؟/یورش هواداران «تتلو» به برج کوره‌ای شیراز!/جنجال جادوجنبل در اهواز ادامه دارد!/طرح «سرا» زمینه‌ساز فامیل‌بازی خواهد شد  (۱۵۰ نظر)

انتخاب فوری سرمربی جدید تیم ملی در صورت نیامدن ویلموتس/ دایی، یحیی و برانکو سه گزینه اصلی نیمکت ایران مقابل عراق  (۱۳۲ نظر)

خواستگاری دختر از پسر! چرا و چگونه؟  (۱۱۹ نظر)

جمعیت جهان را یارانه ۴۵ هزار و ۵۰۰ تومانی دادیم!  (۱۱۰ نظر)

علی مطهری: بشر امروز بیشتر از بشر دیروز به «چندهمسری» نیازمند است/صادق زیباکلام: اجازه شعار علیه رؤسای قوای دیگر را هم بدهید/علم‌الهدی: به بنده گفتند بعد از دستگیری «آمدنیوز»، بیشتر اطلاعات را از شهر مشهد به او می‌دادند  (۱۰۶ نظر)