Iran to keep reducing its nuclear commitments every 60 days

Tehran is set to continue reducing its commitments under the nuclear deal every 60 days unless the remaining parties in the treaty take practical measures to preserve the agreement, Iran’s envoy to the United Nations Ali Nasimfar said.

"Iran alone can not, shall not and will not take all of the burdens anymore to preserve the JCPOA," he told the UN General Assembly session devoted to cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). "Consequently, to bring a balance to the JCPOA, Iran decided to limit the implementation of its commitment in full conformity with the JCPOA’s Paragraph 26 and 36."

"These are the minimal measures that Iran could adopt a year after the US withdrew from the JCPOA," Nasimfar added.

"If timely adequate, serious and practical measures are not taken by other the JCPOA participants, Iran will be forced to exercise its right under the JCPOA Paragraphs 26 and 36 to further limit the implementation of its commitment every 60 days," he said.

The Iranian diplomat reiterated that "all measures taken by Iran are fully reversible, thus providing opportunity for remaining JCPOA participants either to take serious practical steps to preserve the JCPOA, or, along with the US, accept the full responsibility for any possible consequences."