تابناک جهان » اروپا
409بازدید
‍ پ

Spain’s reinvigorated far right makes its presence felt

To understand Spain’s polarized politics, a visitor to the southern farming town of Torre-Pacheco needs only to read the graffiti scrawled near a main square.
کد خبر: ۹۳۶۷۵۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۱ آبان ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۴۸ 12 November 2019

To understand Spain’s polarized politics, a visitor to the southern farming town of Torre-Pacheco needs only to read the graffiti scrawled near a main square.

Next to a bull’s-eye drawn on a wall are the crossed-out words “Go away, Moors” — an old term for Muslims from north Africa. These words are replaced with the phrase, “Go away, racists.” And a third message reads, “Go away, reds.”

The town, which relies heavily on foreign workers, nevertheless voted in droves Sunday for a party that vows to build walls to contain migrants and prioritize Spaniards in its policies.

Vicente García, a 55-year-old retired truck driver, backs the nationalist Vox party as “the only ones saying the truth,” adding that he believes public subsidies and other services should go “first to Spaniards, second to Spaniards, third to Spaniards and, if something is left, then for others.”

Hyping the threat of migration, but mostly playing up Spanish nationalism in response to a fresh bid to make the region of Catalonia independent, Vox emerged from the election as the third political force in a country that long saw itself as being immune to the wave of nationalist populism that has been sweeping Europe recently.

Vox has already joined forces with the other two right-of-center parties to take over many city and regional governments, influencing policy there. The party’s proposals include imprisoning those who advocate for separatism, banning illegal migrants from enjoying free healthcare and cutting off funding for gender reassignment surgery. They also want to restrict abortion and protect both hunting and bullfighting.

In Torre-Pacheco, Vox came out on top with 38% of votes among its 35,000 inhabitants. The province of Murcia, where the town is located, was hit badly by the past decade’s economic crisis. Murcia also turned out to be the first Spanish region where the far-right finished first.

Vox leader Santiago Abascal, who speaks of “reconquering” Spain in terms that echo the medieval wars between Christian and Moorish forces, said Monday that “those suffering the consequences of illegal migration” had delivered their victory in southern Spain.

The win was a rebound from a loss of momentum over the summer, said Andrew Dowling, an expert on Spanish contemporary politics at Cardiff University. He said it was mostly due to protests in the restive Catalonia region that erupted last month, at times with rare instances of violence over the imprisonment of nine separatist politicians.

“Vox was the party best able to capitalize on its strong anti-independence message,” Dowling said.

Garcia, the retiree, offered his own analysis of the results at a social center with newspapers spread on a table nearby.

“The right thing is to take care of the country, of all the country. Not Catalonia, nor Seville, nor Murcia, but all the country,” he said. “Politicians should begin by lowering taxes and giving us a bit of space to breathe.”

Vox won 52, or roughly 15%, of all the seats in Spain’s Congress of Deputies. That was more than double than in the April election, when the party finally broke into the national parliament five years after branching out from the conservative party.

The win of the national-populist party reverberated across Europe, where like-minded politicians Marine Le Pen in France and Matteo Salvini in Italy praised Abascal for the strong showing.

The result also delivered a blow to Spain’s chances to sort out its political deadlock any time soon. Interim Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who had called the election expecting to widen his support, now must find backing in an even more fragmented parliament.

Abascal was quick to say that Vox would vote against a Socialist administration, presenting his party as “a containment dam against separatism and the totalitarian legislation of the progressists who, for the first time in a long time, will have a firm opposition.”

Political analysts also say the Socialists’ traditional opposition, the conservative Popular Party, is likely to be even more reluctant to abstain and allow a Sánchez-led government because, despite rebounding in the election, it now must compete with Vox for the votes furthest to the right in the political spectrum.

Vox won’t be limited to trying to break the political stalemate but rather will make an impact on Spain’s political culture, said José Ignacio Torreblanca, the Madrid office chief of the European Council on Foreign Relations think tank.

Because Vox is “a campaign party rather than an institutional party,” Torreblanca said, its success will hinge on whether Spain returns to a stable path or instead holds another election soon.

“If you don’t stabilize the system and you don’t move back to the normal gear of politics, then they will still be around because they are anti-system, an exceptional party.”

Other analysts urged caution, saying that despite Vox’s strong gains by winning 15% of the vote and a similar share of the parliamentary bench, the party is nowhere near becoming a viable “patriotic alternative,” as Abascal has put it, to any of the traditional parties.

That’s a stark contrast with other populist movements in Europe.

José Luis Ayllón, a former official in a previous conservative administration who now works as a communications consultant, said Vox voters cast their ballots largely as a “punishment for the political class because of the lack of agreement on a government.”

“It has been a vote very much from people’s guts, more than with the head,” Ayllón said.

He added that he hoped in the near future, these voters “will see that there are other alternatives.”

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
spain election right wing
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
مستند ایکسونامی ورنکش ذرت های آلوده مارک ویلموتس هشترود شهید تهرانی مقدم اقساط وام طرح ملی مسکن
آخرین اخبار

رقابت شدید مسی و لواندوفسکی در اواخر ۲۰۱۹

برنج کشت دوم «سمی و سرطان‌زا» است

حمله شدید رییس سابق منشور اخلاقی به امیرعابدینی

ظریف: فقط یک تعهد را نشان بدهید که به آن عمل کرده‌اید

وب گردی

قیمت امروز بلیط هواپیما تهران شیراز در علی‌بابا

مناسب‌ترین تورها ویژه فصل پاییز در علی‌بابا

مشاهده قیمت تورهای پاییزی، بسیار اقتصادی‌تر از تابستان

بليط هواپيما

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

رزرو هتل

قیمت تورهای پاییزی دبی در علی‌بابا

اجاره سالن عروسی

بهترین آنتی بیوتیک برای درمان عفونت ریه
نمایی هوایی از پارکینگ‌ یکی‌ از‌ شرکت‌های‌ خودروساز
پوشش استتاری خنده دار خودروی جدید هوندا
حمله خانواده دانش‌آموز شلاق خورده به معلم
واکنش سنتکام به پهپاد ساقط شده در ایران/ اصابت هفده موشک به اطراف پایگاه استقرار نظامیان آمریکایی در موصل/شرط ایران برای بازگشت آمریکا به برجام/ آغاز گشت‌زنی هوایی روسیه در شمال سوریه
خواستگاری دختر از پسر! چرا و چگونه؟
علی مطهری: بشر امروز بیشتر از بشر دیروز به «چندهمسری» نیازمند است/صادق زیباکلام: اجازه شعار علیه رؤسای قوای دیگر را هم بدهید/علم‌الهدی: به بنده گفتند بعد از دستگیری «آمدنیوز»، بیشتر اطلاعات را از شهر مشهد به او می‌دادند
علت سخنان تند روحانی در یزد از نگاه وزیر احمدی نژاد/مخالفت جالب نادر قاضی پور با سفیر شدن کاظم جلالی/نظر فائزه هاشمی درباره «سرا» /وقتی روح الله زم دستگیر شد برخی نمایندگان می‌پرسیدند این زم کیست؟! /نعمت احمدی: بد نیست آقای علم‌الهدی دو واحد هم حقوق بخواند
دبیرکل جبهه پایداری: در غرب مردم را با «آبمیوه» و «ساندویچ» به خیابان می‌آورند/عراقچی: ممکن است در «دکترین هسته‌ای» خود تجدیدنظر می‌کنیم
پشت پرده اظهارات اردوغان در مورد اعتراضات عراق و سرایت آن به ایران!
نقل قولی از سیدحسن نصرالله در دیدارش با احمدی‌نژاد/موضع رئیس دولت اصلاحات درباره طرح «سرا»/انتقاد تند محسن نامجو از شبکه من‌وتو/ آقاتهرانی: فضای مجازی دست شارلاتان‌هاست
حمله سگ "پیت‌بول" به ۲ نفر در دزاشیب
اقدام عجیب زن سنگاپوری حین دعوای زناشویی
ماجرای «بابک زنجانی» چه شد؟/متولیان برخورد با فساد، از فسادهای میلیارد دلاری برای مردم بگویند/با سروصدا کردن درباره مقابله با فساد مالی، سر مردم کلاه نمی‌رود/در این دولت، یک ریال و یک دلار گم نمی‌شود، آن برای دوران دیگری بود که میلیاردها گم شد و پیدا نکردیم
ماجرای نقش بازیگر خارج‌نشین در «ستایش ۳»

ماجرای «بابک زنجانی» چه شد؟/متولیان برخورد با فساد، از فسادهای میلیارد دلاری برای مردم بگویند/با سروصدا کردن درباره مقابله با فساد مالی، سر مردم کلاه نمی‌رود/در این دولت، یک ریال و یک دلار گم نمی‌شود، آن برای دوران دیگری بود که میلیاردها گم شد و پیدا نکردیم  (۲۸۰ نظر)

آیا جای خالی برنامه ۹۰  و عادل فردوسی‌پور در تلویزیون پُر شده است؟  (۲۵۹ نظر)

حمله خانواده دانش‌آموز شلاق خورده به معلم  (۲۳۴ نظر)

زلزله ۶ ریشتری شمال غرب کشورمان را لرزاند/ اعزام گروه‌های ارزیاب به مناطق زلزله زده آذربایجان شرقی/ توضیحات معاون عملیات سازمان امدادونجات هلال‌احمر/ ۵ تن جان باختند/ دستورهای ویژه رئیس جمهور و وزیر کشور/ شروع اسکان اضطراری در «ورنکش»  (۲۰۱ نظر)

علی مطهری: اگر چند همسری اجرا نشود، فساد و فحشا بیشتر می‌شود/ذوالنوری: دشمنان پوشک بچه را طوری تولید می‌کنند که موجب عقیم‌سازی می‌شود  (۱۹۲ نظر)

نقل قولی از سیدحسن نصرالله در دیدارش با احمدی‌نژاد/موضع رئیس دولت اصلاحات درباره طرح «سرا»/انتقاد تند محسن نامجو از شبکه من‌وتو/ آقاتهرانی: فضای مجازی دست شارلاتان‌هاست  (۱۹۰ نظر)

انتقادات تند کرباسچی از شورای عالی اصلاح طلبان و طرح «سرا»/روایت جامعه شناس اصولگرا درباره پشت پرده های رواج چند همسری/بحث قائم‌مقامی اجرایی رهبری را مطرح می‌کنند تا رأی جمع کنند/رسایی: باید هر سال از دیوار سفارت آمریکا بالا برویم  (۱۷۰ نظر)

ملی پوش طلایی ورزش ایران، با تغییر تابعیت عضو تیم ملی صربستان شد + مدرک  (۱۶۳ نظر)

علت سخنان تند روحانی در یزد از نگاه وزیر احمدی نژاد/مخالفت جالب نادر قاضی پور با سفیر شدن کاظم جلالی/نظر فائزه هاشمی درباره «سرا» /وقتی روح الله زم دستگیر شد برخی نمایندگان می‌پرسیدند این زم کیست؟! /نعمت احمدی: بد نیست آقای علم‌الهدی دو واحد هم حقوق بخواند  (۱۵۵ نظر)

پشت پرده اظهارات اردوغان در مورد اعتراضات عراق و سرایت آن به ایران!  (۱۵۴ نظر)

حمایت رئیسی از گزارش یک خبرنگار/حزب اصلاح‌طلب سازِ جدایی کوک کرد/پشت پرده فعالیت اصولگرایان در قم/تولیدکنندگانی که با جان مردم بازی می‌کنند/یک سال زندان برای مجری مشهور تلویزیون  (۱۵۱ نظر)

چه کسانی کوه صفه اصفهان را خوردند؟/شوخی سردار جلالی با احمدی‌نژاد/هزینه تجدیدفراش، صرف پسرانی شود که توان مالی ازدواج ندارندکنایه شریعتمداری به روحانی  (۱۵۱ نظر)

قربانی بزرگ ترین رقم کلاهبرداری ارزش افزوده کیست؟/یورش هواداران «تتلو» به برج کوره‌ای شیراز!/جنجال جادوجنبل در اهواز ادامه دارد!/طرح «سرا» زمینه‌ساز فامیل‌بازی خواهد شد  (۱۵۰ نظر)

مهم ترین اقدام: گازدهی به سانتریفیوژها در فردو/مذاکرات پشت پرده ادامه دارد/دو ماه برای مذاکره فرصت داریم/طرف مقابل به تعهدات ژانویه دو سال پیش برگردد  (۱۴۹ نظر)

انتخاب فوری سرمربی جدید تیم ملی در صورت نیامدن ویلموتس/ دایی، یحیی و برانکو سه گزینه اصلی نیمکت ایران مقابل عراق  (۱۳۲ نظر)