Bolivia's Evo Morales accepts Mexico's political asylum offer

Evo Morales, who stepped down as Bolivia's president Sunday, departed for Mexico Monday night after tweeting that he had accepted the country's offer of political asylum, Reuters reports.

Evo Morales, who stepped down as Bolivia's president Sunday, departed for Mexico Monday night after tweeting that he had accepted the country's offer of political asylum, Reuters reports.

Morales left on a Mexican government plane from the town of Chimore in central Bolivia, "a stronghold of his supporters where he retreated over the weekend after weeks of protests" over his disputed election victory, Reuters notes.

Supporters of the country's first indigenous leader set fire to barricades to "block some roads leading to the country’s main airport," per AP, which reports that anti-Morales protesters obstructed the majority of streets that lead to the front of the presidential palace and congressional building.

following his resignation and a tearful opposition leader laid out a possible path toward new elections.

What he's saying: "I am leaving for Mexico, grateful for the openness of these brothers who offered us asylum to protect our life," he said in the tweet, translated by AP. "It hurts me to leave the country, for political reasons, but I will always be concerned. I will return soon, with more strength and energy."