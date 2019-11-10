تابناک جهان » سیاست بین الملل
Parliamentary interaction to strengthen bilateral ties between Iran, Pakistan

A Parliamentary delegation consisting the members of Pakistan-Iran Parliamentary Friendship Group led by Syed Naveed Qamar, Convener of the group in the National Assembly of Pakistan is visiting Iran at the invitation of the Head of Iran-Pakistan PFG from November 8.
10 November 2019

A Parliamentary delegation consisting the members of Pakistan-Iran Parliamentary Friendship Group led by Syed Naveed Qamar, Convener of the group in the National Assembly of Pakistan is visiting Iran at the invitation of the Head of Iran-Pakistan PFG from November 8.

The visit is aimed to further strengthen the bilateral Parliamentary relations as well as overall bilateral relations between two brotherly countries.

On the directives of the Speaker National Assembly, Syed Fakhar Imam, Chairman, Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir is also accompanying delegation to present gratitude to the Parliament and government of the Islamic Republic of Iran for their consistent support for cause of Kashmiris, said a press release.

According to a message received from Tehran, on first day of the visit, the delegation had meeting with Members of Iran-Pakistan Friendship Group led by Ahmad Amirabadi as well as Reza Rehmani, Minister of Industry, Mine & Trade of Iran.

Syed Naveed Qamar, Convener of the Pakistan-Iran PFG expressed gratitude to the Iranian side for invitation for visit and conveyed that the delegation is visiting Iran as Ambassadors of the Iran in the Parliament of Pakistan.

He assured that the group will facilitate to further improve relations between two brotherly countries who share long border, common religion and history.

He said that the relations in the field of trade and commerce needs to be increased and impediments to this end may be overcome with mutual consensus. The Parliamentary Friendship Group will try to facilitate in developing strong ties between two brotherly nations. The trade relations between two countries needs to be increased to its true potential.

Despite Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA), the issues of tariff and non tariff barriers were existing. Being neighboring countries both countries have larger opportunities for trade and commerce which would benefit two countries. Pakistani can export rice, fruits, vegetables and meat to Iran.

While availing the opportunity, Syed Fakhar Imam, Chairman, Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir apprised Iranian side regarding ongoing situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir especially 5th August.

On behalf of the Speaker National Assembly as well as Members of National Assembly and Senate of Pakistan, Syed Fakhar Imam presented great gratitude to Iranian side for standing and supporting principles of justice in case of Kashmiris.

Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir also highlighted Indian atrocities in Kashmir.

The head of the Iran Friendship Group expressed his hope that the visit will facilitate to improve relations between two countries. He recalled the excellent hospitality extended by Pakistan’ Parliament during his visit to Pakistan along with delegation in June, 2019. He stressed upon need to explore mechanism for banking relations, improving trade relations, establishing border markets and Iran-Pakistan Gas Pipeline.

The Iranian Minister for Trade hoped that the Friendship Groups in the Parliaments of both countries will further facilitate in overcoming the impediments towards promotion of trade and commerce relations between two countries.

The Pakistan’s Parliamentary Delegation includes Syed Naveed Qamar, Syed Fakhar Imam, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Sajida Begum and Muhammad Aslam Bhootani.

Syed Naveed Qamar and Fakhar Imam had interacted with Tehran base Media Channels and newspapers and highlighted importance of visit and improving bilateral relations between Pakistan and Iran.

