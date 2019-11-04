تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
41بازدید
‍ پ

Israeli official says prisoner swap deal with Hamas ‘progressing’

Israel’s negotiations on a prisoners’ exchange deal with Hamas are “progressing,” Israeli government’s coordinator for prisoners and missing persons, Yaron Blum, announced yesterday.
کد خبر: ۹۳۴۶۹۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۳ آبان ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۳۲ 04 November 2019

Israel’s negotiations on a prisoners’ exchange deal with Hamas are “progressing,” Israeli government’s coordinator for prisoners and missing persons, Yaron Blum, announced yesterday.

“Israeli citizens and Hamas hostages, Avera Mengistu and Hisham Al-Sayed, had crossed the Gaza border and been returned home,” Blum told Reshet Bet.

Blum’s remarks came following comments by the mother of a kidnapped soldier, Hadar Goldin, on Israel’s Channel 12 on Saturday, in which she accused the Israeli government of “neglecting its detained citizens in Gaza.”

Goldin, along with Oron Shaaul, went missing during the Israeli attack on Gaza, which was launched on 8 July 2014 and had lasted until 26 August of the same year. In April 2016, Hamas said it was holding four Israeli soldiers in custody.

In a similar context, the Israeli government announced the loss of two soldiers during the Gaza aggression. Still, the local security ministry later said that they were killed in a fight that involved Palestinian fighters and Israeli soldiers.

In response, Blum noted that he did not intend to confront families. “I understand their pain. The Goldin family received detailed answers. I regret her statements,” he explained.

“This was not the first time for the hostages to cross the border toward Gaza. Hamas then cynically chose to leave them in violation of all international laws,” the Israeli official pointed out.

“We are working on several negotiating channels with Hamas,” he added, stressing that “the gaps are vast between their [Hamas] many demands and for what Israel is willing to give.”

Hamas has repeatedly said it won’t reveal the fate of the Israelis hostages “unless Tel Aviv releases Palestinian prisoners it had re-arrested recently.” The Islamic movement recently pledged to hand over the prisoners in a swap deal for the release of Palestinians.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
israel hamas prisoner exchange
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
سانتریفیوژ IR-6 روز دانش آموز امیرعلی اکبری سیزده آبان توافق نامه آب و هوایی پاریس علی اصغر پیوندی حسن عباسی
آخرین اخبار

آمریکای لاتین کانون استقلال طلبی و بحران مالی

نامه کاندیدای ریاست جمهوری به دبیر درباره لیگ کشتی

مهربانی پیرمرد بلوچ با حیوان در حال انقراض

جزئیات طرح "حذف زندان از مهریه"

تدبیر وزارت علوم برای مقابله با تقلب علمی!

حذف فرصت مطالعاتی اساتید در دانشگاه آزاد

تفسیر حرکات دست‌های ظریف در مجلس

کمبودی در زمینه پانسمان بیماران «ای بی» وجود ندارد

وب گردی

مناسب‌ترین تورها ویژه فصل پاییز در علی‌بابا

مشاهده قیمت تورهای پاییزی، بسیار اقتصادی‌تر از تابستان

بليط هواپيما

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

قانون دریافت مهریه از پدر شوهر

رزرو هتل

قیمت تورهای پاییزی دبی در علی‌بابا

اجاره سالن عروسی

اجاره سالن

تجمع مردم مشهد در حمایت از «مهدی ترابی»/کنایه‎‌های علم‌الهدی به بازرگان/توصیه عطریانفر به قالیباف برای انتخابات/تحلیل فعال اصولگرا از حضور جلیلی در انتخابات/زنی که می‌توانست نخستین رئیس جمهور زن ایران باشد
گوگوش و بهروز وثوقی از سوی سازمان سینمایی به رسمیت شناخته شدند
توصیه‌ای که نماینده مجلس به روحانی و احمدی نژاد کرد/ماجرای نامه‌ای که به دست رئیس دولت اصلاحات نرسید/واکنش شیخ حسین انصاریان به سخنرانانی که با تقلید صدای او منبر می‌روند/اصغرزاده:حاضریم در انتخابات مجلس ببازیم، اما ائتلاف نکنیم
اوج‌گیری پراید پیش از خداحافظی از جاده مخصوص/ ثروتمندترین خانواده‌های جهان/ پیش بینی بازار مسکن در ماه های آتی/ میزان فروش برق ایران به عراق چقدر است؟
بهای اجاره مسکن ۴۰ متری در مناطق مختلف تهران
خاک‌سپاری «ابراهیم آبادی» در جوار استادش
مقبره عجیب یک خلافکار جانی
درخواست خانه سینما برای دیدار با ابراهیم رئیسی/تقدیر سیداحمد خاتمی از اقدام دستگاه قضا در «توقیف خانه پدری»/گل استیلی به آمریکا روی دیوار سفارت سابق آمریکا در تهران/دولت آلمان پناهندگی سعید ملایی را به رسمیت شناخت
تشییع پیکر اعظم طالقانی با حضور پررنگ اصلاح‌طلبان
امام جمعه کرج؛ برخی مسئولان به اسم «کربلا» مرخصی می‌گیرند اما تصاویرشان از «آنتالیا» بیرون می‌آید/باشگاه پرسپولیس: برخی تماشاگران نمی‌دانستند مادر آقای خطیبی والده دو شهید هستند/علی مطهری: برقراری ارتباط با آمریکا به معنای قبول سیاست‌های آمریکا نیست
تصاویر پنتاگون از حمله به مخفیگاه ابوبکر بغدادی
قیمت دلار و یورو یکشنبه ۱۲ آبان ماه ۹۸/ نرخ ۴۷ ارز ثابت ماند/ دلار از کف کانال فاصله گرفت
مردی ۳۴ ساله‌ با چهره‌ی کودک ۹ ساله
آمادگی مشروط کُردها برای الحاق به ارتش سوریه/بیانیه مشترک شش کشور درباره کمیته قانون اساسی سوریه/تصمیم ایتالیا برای تحریم یک شرکت هواپیمایی ایران/ درخواست هادی العامری برای تغییر نظام عراق
تظاهرات کارکنان عتبات مقدسه در کربلا

توصیه‌ای که نماینده مجلس به روحانی و احمدی نژاد کرد/ماجرای نامه‌ای که به دست رئیس دولت اصلاحات نرسید/واکنش شیخ حسین انصاریان به سخنرانانی که با تقلید صدای او منبر می‌روند/اصغرزاده:حاضریم در انتخابات مجلس ببازیم، اما ائتلاف نکنیم  (۲۰۵ نظر)

تجمع مردم مشهد در حمایت از «مهدی ترابی»/کنایه‎‌های علم‌الهدی به بازرگان/توصیه عطریانفر به قالیباف برای انتخابات/تحلیل فعال اصولگرا از حضور جلیلی در انتخابات/زنی که می‌توانست نخستین رئیس جمهور زن ایران باشد  (۲۰۴ نظر)

اظهار نگرانی عضو مؤتلفه مواضع اخیر روحانی/وزیر جهاد کشاورزی استعفا کرد؟/سؤال محمود صادقی درباره متهمان ترور‌های هسته‌ای به کجا رسید؟/خرم: شاید عارف سرلیست نباشد  (۱۹۴ نظر)

تحریم مشترک آمریکا و شش کشور عربی علیه ایران/درگیری سنگین ارتش سوریه با ارتش ترکیه در حومه رأس العین/استقبال آمریکا از اقدام FATF علیه ایران/ درخواست برجامی اتحادیه‌ اروپا از مدیرکل جدید آژانس انرژی اتمی  (۱۷۲ نظر)

درآمد و هزینه‌های یک خانواده دو نفره چقدر است؟/چه کسانی مالیات کافی پرداخت نمی‌کنند؟/ رحیم‌پور ازغدی: الان کدام احمقی با آمریکا مذاکره می‌کند؟/مجمع تشخیص مصلحت درباره FATF برنامه تازه‌ای ندارد  (۱۶۷ نظر)

انتقاد یک مقام دولتی از بی‌اخلاقی‌ها علیه حداد عادل/کرباسچی: اصلاح طلبان باید از مردم عذرخواهی کنند/پاسخ علی مطهری به یک سوال انتخاباتی/اصغرزاده: این دوره قرار نیست بین بد وبدتر انتخاب کنیم  (۱۴۲ نظر)

سریال مرگبار پاسکاری بیماران میان بیمارستان‌ها باز هم قربانی گرفت!  (۱۳۹ نظر)

آخرین آمار فرار مالیاتی در اقتصاد ایران/نمایندگان مجلس پیگیر تغییر ریاست بنیاد شهید شدند/اصغرزاده: اگر مردم سرخورده شوند، به رابین‌هود هم رأی می‌دهند/بعضی‌ها اگر در لیست قرار نمی‌گرفتند، کسبه محلشان هم به آن‌ها رأی نمی‌داد  (۱۱۴ نظر)

تصویب دو قطعنامه ضد ترکیه‌ای در مجلس نمایندگان آمریکا/عقب‌نشینی کامل شبه نظامیان کُرد از شمال سوریه/هشدار ظریف به ترامپ و دعوت از همسایگان ایران/ استعفای سعدالحریری از نخست وزیری لبنان  (۱۰۸ نظر)

گوگوش و بهروز وثوقی از سوی سازمان سینمایی به رسمیت شناخته شدند  (۱۰۴ نظر)

دولت به دنبال اخذ مالیات از سود سپرده بانکی و سود سهام/ احتمال عقبگرد دلار به زیر مرز ۱۱ هزار تومان/ ضرر ۹۰ میلیارد دلاری انگلیس با خروج از اتحادیه اروپا/ وزارت صنعت: کاهش محسوس قیمت گوشت  (۱۰۱ نظر)

گزارش زنده| تراکتور ۲ - استقلال ۴ / دیاباته با هت‌تریک، طلسم خودش و تبریز را شکست - استقلال به چهار امتیازی صدر رسید! - تعویض‌های طلایی دنیزلی برای نجات تراکتور دیر بود  (۹۶ نظر)

آمادگی مشروط کُردها برای الحاق به ارتش سوریه/بیانیه مشترک شش کشور درباره کمیته قانون اساسی سوریه/تصمیم ایتالیا برای تحریم یک شرکت هواپیمایی ایران/ درخواست هادی العامری برای تغییر نظام عراق  (۸۷ نظر)

طلایی: ۸۰ درصد نمایندگان فعلی رأی نمی‌آورند/ماجرای جلسات مخفی دولت برای انتخابات/توصیه حسین شریعتمداری به حشدالشعبی/نگرانی نماینده تهران از تکرار پلاسکویی دیگر  (۸۰ نظر)

واکنش عجیب سازمان حفاظت محیط زیست؛ «شکار کنید، اما پنهانی!»  (۷۶ نظر)