تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
194بازدید
‍ پ

Thousands protest in Lebanon after rally to support president

Thousands of Lebanese protested Sunday to keep up a nationwide street movement that has brought down the government, hours after a mass rally to support the embattled president.
کد خبر: ۹۳۴۶۶۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۳ آبان ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۰۶ 04 November 2019

Thousands of Lebanese protested Sunday to keep up a nationwide street movement that has brought down the government, hours after a mass rally to support the embattled president.

Unprecedented cross-sectarian demonstrations have gripped Lebanon since October 17, demanding a complete overhaul of a political system deemed inefficient and corrupt.

On Sunday evening, thousands of protesters streamed into the main square carrying lebanese flags and a flurry of inventive slogans on cardboard, an AFP correspondent said.

"Revolution," they cried to the rhythm of electronic beats in Martyrs' Square.

"All of them means all of them," they chanted, calling for political leaders from all sectarian stripes to step down.

Abir Murad, 37, had come specially from the northern city of Tripoli to take part.

"We are all united against the leaders... who haven't changed anything in this country," she said.

"We came to say that change is now in the hands of the people."

Draped in white sheets, three demonstrators staged a mock execution of the grievances that pushed them down into the street.

Nooses around their limp necks, they bore signs referring to corruption, sectarianism, and the 1975-1990 civil war.

Protesters in the capital shouted in support of Shiite-majority areas such as Tyre, strongholds of the powerful Hezbollah movement, which has urged its backers not to protest.

"Tyre, Tyre, Tyre. We're rising up for you," they chanted.

Despite Hezbollah's warnings, protests were also staged in the southern city itself, the National News Agency and television showed.

- 'No transparency' -

People also took to the street in Sunni-majority Sidon and the northern city of Tripoli.

Demonstrators' roadblocks were lifted and banks re-opened after the government stepped down on Tuesday.

Protesters have however vowed to keep up the street movement until all their demands are met, including that a new government include independent technocrats.

But a female protester in Tripoli, who gave her name as Najwa, said it was still very unclear if the new cabinet lineup would actually be different.

"There's no transparency," she said. "The possible scenarios we're hearing about through rumours are not very encouraging."

Earlier in the capital, hundreds of men and women took part in a feminist march from the national museum towards the main square.

"Our revolution is feminist," read a banner carried by marchers.

Protesters have called for an end to President Michel Aoun's tenure, as well as drastic change to a political system dominated by the same figures and families since the end of the civil war.

Early afternoon, the president addressed Lebanese in a televised speech as thousands of his supporters thronged the road outside his presidential palace.

"I call on you all to unite," the 84-year-old Maronite Christian president said from his palace in the town of Baabda outside Beirut.

He urged Lebanese to rally behind a roadmap to tackle corruption, redress the economy, and put together a civil government.

"It won't be easy, and we want your efforts," he said.

- 'Sincere man' -

Supporters of Lebanese President Michel Aoun pack the streets around the presidential palace ahead of a counter-demonstration by protesters demanding a complete overhaul of a political system deemed corrupt

A proposed tax on calls via free phone applications such as WhatsApp triggered protests last month.

But they soon morphed into a huge nationwide movement, denouncing a raft of woes including a lack of basic services, a failing economy, and corruption.

Aoun's supporters said they backed the overall demands of anti-graft protesters, but insisted the president was the only man able to bring about reforms.

"General Aoun is a reformist and sincere man -- not corrupt nor a thief," said one supporter who gave her name as Diana.

"He's trying to fight against graft," she said.

Along with its allies including Hezbollah, Aoun's political party holds the majority in parliament.

It is headed by his son-in-law and outgoing foreign minister Gibran Bassil, who has emerged as one of the most reviled figures in the protests.

More than 25 percent of Lebanese citizens live in poverty, the World Bank says.

The country's economic growth has stalled in recent years in the wake of repeated political crises, compounded by an eight-year civil war in neighbouring Syria.

At its height last month, the protest movement drew in hundreds of thousands of people.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
lebanon protest president
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
سانتریفیوژ IR-6 روز دانش آموز امیرعلی اکبری سیزده آبان توافق نامه آب و هوایی پاریس علی اصغر پیوندی حسن عباسی
آخرین اخبار

حمله به کاروان نظامی آمریکا در مسیر سوریه به عراق/استقبال عربستان و بحرین از طرح صلح ایران/پرواز بمب‌افکن راهبردی آمریکا در سوریه /بیانیه عادل عبدالمهدی خطاب به مردم عراق

جنجال های یک پوستر تبلیغاتی برای چندهمسری

بازیکن معروف عربستان سرانجام از فوتبال خداحافظی کرد

بازدید صالحی از نطنز در آستانه گام چهارم

واکنش مطهری به جنجال‌های بازی استقلال - تراکتور

فیلم: روایت تلخ دختر بی کس و کار که مورد تجاوز قرار گرفته

صیادمنش فقط یک دقیقه بازی در لیگ یک ترکیه! /الهیار به استقلال برمی‌گردد؟

این خوردنی‌ها در هوای سرد، بدنتان را گرم نگه می‌دارند

سقوط کشتي از آبشار نياگارا بعداز يک قرن

آمریکایی‌ها چقدر نفت دارند؟

صحبت‌های وزیر صهیونیست درباره حمله نظامی به غزه

اخراج مدیرعامل مک دونالد به علت فساد اخلاقی

هیچ کس نمی‌تواند به بدن این دختر دست بزند! + عکس

وب گردی

مناسب‌ترین تورها ویژه فصل پاییز در علی‌بابا

مشاهده قیمت تورهای پاییزی، بسیار اقتصادی‌تر از تابستان

بليط هواپيما

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

قانون دریافت مهریه از پدر شوهر

رزرو هتل

قیمت تورهای پاییزی دبی در علی‌بابا

اجاره سالن عروسی

اجاره سالن

تجمع مردم مشهد در حمایت از «مهدی ترابی»/کنایه‎‌های علم‌الهدی به بازرگان/توصیه عطریانفر به قالیباف برای انتخابات/تحلیل فعال اصولگرا از حضور جلیلی در انتخابات/زنی که می‌توانست نخستین رئیس جمهور زن ایران باشد
گوگوش و بهروز وثوقی از سوی سازمان سینمایی به رسمیت شناخته شدند
توصیه‌ای که نماینده مجلس به روحانی و احمدی نژاد کرد/ماجرای نامه‌ای که به دست رئیس دولت اصلاحات نرسید/واکنش شیخ حسین انصاریان به سخنرانانی که با تقلید صدای او منبر می‌روند/اصغرزاده:حاضریم در انتخابات مجلس ببازیم، اما ائتلاف نکنیم
اوج‌گیری پراید پیش از خداحافظی از جاده مخصوص/ ثروتمندترین خانواده‌های جهان/ پیش بینی بازار مسکن در ماه های آتی/ میزان فروش برق ایران به عراق چقدر است؟
بهای اجاره مسکن ۴۰ متری در مناطق مختلف تهران
خاک‌سپاری «ابراهیم آبادی» در جوار استادش
مقبره عجیب یک خلافکار جانی
درخواست خانه سینما برای دیدار با ابراهیم رئیسی/تقدیر سیداحمد خاتمی از اقدام دستگاه قضا در «توقیف خانه پدری»/گل استیلی به آمریکا روی دیوار سفارت سابق آمریکا در تهران/دولت آلمان پناهندگی سعید ملایی را به رسمیت شناخت
تشییع پیکر اعظم طالقانی با حضور پررنگ اصلاح‌طلبان
امام جمعه کرج؛ برخی مسئولان به اسم «کربلا» مرخصی می‌گیرند اما تصاویرشان از «آنتالیا» بیرون می‌آید/باشگاه پرسپولیس: برخی تماشاگران نمی‌دانستند مادر آقای خطیبی والده دو شهید هستند/علی مطهری: برقراری ارتباط با آمریکا به معنای قبول سیاست‌های آمریکا نیست
تصاویر پنتاگون از حمله به مخفیگاه ابوبکر بغدادی
قیمت دلار و یورو یکشنبه ۱۲ آبان ماه ۹۸/ نرخ ۴۷ ارز ثابت ماند/ دلار از کف کانال فاصله گرفت
مردی ۳۴ ساله‌ با چهره‌ی کودک ۹ ساله
آمادگی مشروط کُردها برای الحاق به ارتش سوریه/بیانیه مشترک شش کشور درباره کمیته قانون اساسی سوریه/تصمیم ایتالیا برای تحریم یک شرکت هواپیمایی ایران/ درخواست هادی العامری برای تغییر نظام عراق
تظاهرات کارکنان عتبات مقدسه در کربلا

توصیه‌ای که نماینده مجلس به روحانی و احمدی نژاد کرد/ماجرای نامه‌ای که به دست رئیس دولت اصلاحات نرسید/واکنش شیخ حسین انصاریان به سخنرانانی که با تقلید صدای او منبر می‌روند/اصغرزاده:حاضریم در انتخابات مجلس ببازیم، اما ائتلاف نکنیم  (۲۰۵ نظر)

تجمع مردم مشهد در حمایت از «مهدی ترابی»/کنایه‎‌های علم‌الهدی به بازرگان/توصیه عطریانفر به قالیباف برای انتخابات/تحلیل فعال اصولگرا از حضور جلیلی در انتخابات/زنی که می‌توانست نخستین رئیس جمهور زن ایران باشد  (۲۰۴ نظر)

اظهار نگرانی عضو مؤتلفه مواضع اخیر روحانی/وزیر جهاد کشاورزی استعفا کرد؟/سؤال محمود صادقی درباره متهمان ترور‌های هسته‌ای به کجا رسید؟/خرم: شاید عارف سرلیست نباشد  (۱۹۴ نظر)

تحریم مشترک آمریکا و شش کشور عربی علیه ایران/درگیری سنگین ارتش سوریه با ارتش ترکیه در حومه رأس العین/استقبال آمریکا از اقدام FATF علیه ایران/ درخواست برجامی اتحادیه‌ اروپا از مدیرکل جدید آژانس انرژی اتمی  (۱۷۲ نظر)

درآمد و هزینه‌های یک خانواده دو نفره چقدر است؟/چه کسانی مالیات کافی پرداخت نمی‌کنند؟/ رحیم‌پور ازغدی: الان کدام احمقی با آمریکا مذاکره می‌کند؟/مجمع تشخیص مصلحت درباره FATF برنامه تازه‌ای ندارد  (۱۶۷ نظر)

انتقاد یک مقام دولتی از بی‌اخلاقی‌ها علیه حداد عادل/کرباسچی: اصلاح طلبان باید از مردم عذرخواهی کنند/پاسخ علی مطهری به یک سوال انتخاباتی/اصغرزاده: این دوره قرار نیست بین بد وبدتر انتخاب کنیم  (۱۴۲ نظر)

سریال مرگبار پاسکاری بیماران میان بیمارستان‌ها باز هم قربانی گرفت!  (۱۳۹ نظر)

آخرین آمار فرار مالیاتی در اقتصاد ایران/نمایندگان مجلس پیگیر تغییر ریاست بنیاد شهید شدند/اصغرزاده: اگر مردم سرخورده شوند، به رابین‌هود هم رأی می‌دهند/بعضی‌ها اگر در لیست قرار نمی‌گرفتند، کسبه محلشان هم به آن‌ها رأی نمی‌داد  (۱۱۴ نظر)

تصویب دو قطعنامه ضد ترکیه‌ای در مجلس نمایندگان آمریکا/عقب‌نشینی کامل شبه نظامیان کُرد از شمال سوریه/هشدار ظریف به ترامپ و دعوت از همسایگان ایران/ استعفای سعدالحریری از نخست وزیری لبنان  (۱۰۸ نظر)

گوگوش و بهروز وثوقی از سوی سازمان سینمایی به رسمیت شناخته شدند  (۱۰۴ نظر)

دولت به دنبال اخذ مالیات از سود سپرده بانکی و سود سهام/ احتمال عقبگرد دلار به زیر مرز ۱۱ هزار تومان/ ضرر ۹۰ میلیارد دلاری انگلیس با خروج از اتحادیه اروپا/ وزارت صنعت: کاهش محسوس قیمت گوشت  (۱۰۱ نظر)

گزارش زنده| تراکتور ۲ - استقلال ۴ / دیاباته با هت‌تریک، طلسم خودش و تبریز را شکست - استقلال به چهار امتیازی صدر رسید! - تعویض‌های طلایی دنیزلی برای نجات تراکتور دیر بود  (۹۶ نظر)

آمادگی مشروط کُردها برای الحاق به ارتش سوریه/بیانیه مشترک شش کشور درباره کمیته قانون اساسی سوریه/تصمیم ایتالیا برای تحریم یک شرکت هواپیمایی ایران/ درخواست هادی العامری برای تغییر نظام عراق  (۸۷ نظر)

طلایی: ۸۰ درصد نمایندگان فعلی رأی نمی‌آورند/ماجرای جلسات مخفی دولت برای انتخابات/توصیه حسین شریعتمداری به حشدالشعبی/نگرانی نماینده تهران از تکرار پلاسکویی دیگر  (۸۰ نظر)

واکنش عجیب سازمان حفاظت محیط زیست؛ «شکار کنید، اما پنهانی!»  (۷۶ نظر)