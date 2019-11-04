تابناک جهان » آمریکا
226بازدید
‍ پ

Trump refuses to rule out government shutdown if Democrats continue impeachment inquiry

Donald Trump has refused to rule out forcing a government shutdown if Democrats do not stop their impeachment inquiry into him.
کد خبر: ۹۳۴۶۶۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۳ آبان ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۵۷ 04 November 2019

Donald Trump has refused to rule out forcing a government shutdown if Democrats do not stop their impeachment inquiry into him.

"We'll see what happens," the US president said when asked about the possibility of agencies being shuttered.

During the last shutdown in December and January, hundreds of thousands of workers were furloughed or put on unpaid leave, while others in essential services, like hospital care, air traffic control and law enforcement, worked without pay for 35 days. It was the longest ever.

Asked about Democrat concerns that he could shut down the government again if they continue to pursue and impeachment inquiry against him, Mr Trump replied: “I don’t think they believe that at all,”

Speaking on the White House lawn, he added: "I wouldn't commit to anything. It depends on what the negotiations are."

Congress has a deadline of 22 November to reach a funding agreement before triggering a shutdown.

Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer last week, said he was "increasingly worried" that Mr Trump could hold the US government hostage as a result of his anger with the impeachment inquiry which was was launched last month after a whistleblower complaint from the unidentified US intelligence official who was concerned that the president's actions on Ukraine were illegal and jeopardised national security.

It has since heard first-hand accounts from officials including former National Security Council member Alexander Vindman, who described Mr Trump's efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter, as well as accusations he used $391m in US aid as leverage.

A White House summary of a phone call between Mr Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy showed Mr Trump asking his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate his rival.

Mr Schumer suggested Mr Trump could trigger a shutdown because he "always likes to create diversions."

He added: "I hope and pray he won’t want to cause another government shutdown because it might be a diversion away from impeachment.“

Democrats ratcheted up pressure on Mr Trump this past week, with a formal vote to establish ground rules for the impeachment inquiry. The resolution was passed almost entirely along party lines, even though Republicans had complained and demanded a formal vote to establish the rules for the inquiry.

No Republicans voted in favour of establishing the rules, while two Democrats voted against their party. The vote nevertheless set up the circumstances for public hearings.

House speaker Nancy Pelosi has signalled the potential for public hearings as soon as later this month, which would provide an opportunity for officials with knowledge of Trump administration deliberations over Ukraine policy to reiterate some of the most damning testimony we’ve heard so far.

Those officials have indicated a conspiracy in the administration to subvert a longtime US diplomat in Ukraine, and that Mr Trump had sought to explicitly tie military aide to Ukraine to that country’s government launching an investigation into Joe Biden, a potential 2020 rival for the president.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
trump impeachment government shut down
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
سانتریفیوژ IR-6 روز دانش آموز امیرعلی اکبری سیزده آبان توافق نامه آب و هوایی پاریس علی اصغر پیوندی حسن عباسی
آخرین اخبار

واکنش مطهری به جنجال‌های بازی استقلال - تراکتور

فیلم: روایت تلخ دختر بی کس و کار که مورد تجاوز قرار گرفته

صیادمنش فقط یک دقیقه بازی در لیگ یک ترکیه! /الهیار به استقلال برمی‌گردد؟

این خوردنی‌ها در هوای سرد، بدنتان را گرم نگه می‌دارند

سقوط کشتي از آبشار نياگارا بعداز يک قرن

آمریکایی‌ها چقدر نفت دارند؟

صحبت‌های وزیر صهیونیست درباره حمله نظامی به غزه

اخراج مدیرعامل مک دونالد به علت فساد اخلاقی

هیچ کس نمی‌تواند به بدن این دختر دست بزند! + عکس

۱۱ شهر که غیر قابل سکونت خواهند شد

سناریوی جدید برای گران فروختن جایگزین پراید/ فروش سهام بزرگترین شرکت نفتی دنیا کلید خورد/ بیشترین ارزش معاملات بورس در نماد‌های خودرویی/ پشت‌پرده ادغام پژو و فیات/ پرفروش‌ترین آپارتمان‌ها در پایتخت

کشف دلار و طلای قاچاق در فرودگاه امام (ره)

پزشکی قانونی درباره ماجرای لردگان اعلام نظر می‌کند

توضیح وزیر نیرو درباره پروژه انتقال آب خزر

تیم امداد هوایی لرستان جان یک نفر را نجات داد

وب گردی

مناسب‌ترین تورها ویژه فصل پاییز در علی‌بابا

مشاهده قیمت تورهای پاییزی، بسیار اقتصادی‌تر از تابستان

بليط هواپيما

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

قانون دریافت مهریه از پدر شوهر

رزرو هتل

قیمت تورهای پاییزی دبی در علی‌بابا

اجاره سالن عروسی

اجاره سالن

تجمع مردم مشهد در حمایت از «مهدی ترابی»/کنایه‎‌های علم‌الهدی به بازرگان/توصیه عطریانفر به قالیباف برای انتخابات/تحلیل فعال اصولگرا از حضور جلیلی در انتخابات/زنی که می‌توانست نخستین رئیس جمهور زن ایران باشد
گوگوش و بهروز وثوقی از سوی سازمان سینمایی به رسمیت شناخته شدند
توصیه‌ای که نماینده مجلس به روحانی و احمدی نژاد کرد/ماجرای نامه‌ای که به دست رئیس دولت اصلاحات نرسید/واکنش شیخ حسین انصاریان به سخنرانانی که با تقلید صدای او منبر می‌روند/اصغرزاده:حاضریم در انتخابات مجلس ببازیم، اما ائتلاف نکنیم
اوج‌گیری پراید پیش از خداحافظی از جاده مخصوص/ ثروتمندترین خانواده‌های جهان/ پیش بینی بازار مسکن در ماه های آتی/ میزان فروش برق ایران به عراق چقدر است؟
بهای اجاره مسکن ۴۰ متری در مناطق مختلف تهران
خاک‌سپاری «ابراهیم آبادی» در جوار استادش
مقبره عجیب یک خلافکار جانی
درخواست خانه سینما برای دیدار با ابراهیم رئیسی/تقدیر سیداحمد خاتمی از اقدام دستگاه قضا در «توقیف خانه پدری»/گل استیلی به آمریکا روی دیوار سفارت سابق آمریکا در تهران/دولت آلمان پناهندگی سعید ملایی را به رسمیت شناخت
تشییع پیکر اعظم طالقانی با حضور پررنگ اصلاح‌طلبان
امام جمعه کرج؛ برخی مسئولان به اسم «کربلا» مرخصی می‌گیرند اما تصاویرشان از «آنتالیا» بیرون می‌آید/باشگاه پرسپولیس: برخی تماشاگران نمی‌دانستند مادر آقای خطیبی والده دو شهید هستند/علی مطهری: برقراری ارتباط با آمریکا به معنای قبول سیاست‌های آمریکا نیست
تصاویر پنتاگون از حمله به مخفیگاه ابوبکر بغدادی
مردی ۳۴ ساله‌ با چهره‌ی کودک ۹ ساله
قیمت دلار و یورو یکشنبه ۱۲ آبان ماه ۹۸/ نرخ ۴۷ ارز ثابت ماند/ دلار از کف کانال فاصله گرفت
آمادگی مشروط کُردها برای الحاق به ارتش سوریه/بیانیه مشترک شش کشور درباره کمیته قانون اساسی سوریه/تصمیم ایتالیا برای تحریم یک شرکت هواپیمایی ایران/ درخواست هادی العامری برای تغییر نظام عراق
تظاهرات کارکنان عتبات مقدسه در کربلا

توصیه‌ای که نماینده مجلس به روحانی و احمدی نژاد کرد/ماجرای نامه‌ای که به دست رئیس دولت اصلاحات نرسید/واکنش شیخ حسین انصاریان به سخنرانانی که با تقلید صدای او منبر می‌روند/اصغرزاده:حاضریم در انتخابات مجلس ببازیم، اما ائتلاف نکنیم  (۲۰۵ نظر)

تجمع مردم مشهد در حمایت از «مهدی ترابی»/کنایه‎‌های علم‌الهدی به بازرگان/توصیه عطریانفر به قالیباف برای انتخابات/تحلیل فعال اصولگرا از حضور جلیلی در انتخابات/زنی که می‌توانست نخستین رئیس جمهور زن ایران باشد  (۲۰۴ نظر)

اظهار نگرانی عضو مؤتلفه مواضع اخیر روحانی/وزیر جهاد کشاورزی استعفا کرد؟/سؤال محمود صادقی درباره متهمان ترور‌های هسته‌ای به کجا رسید؟/خرم: شاید عارف سرلیست نباشد  (۱۹۴ نظر)

تحریم مشترک آمریکا و شش کشور عربی علیه ایران/درگیری سنگین ارتش سوریه با ارتش ترکیه در حومه رأس العین/استقبال آمریکا از اقدام FATF علیه ایران/ درخواست برجامی اتحادیه‌ اروپا از مدیرکل جدید آژانس انرژی اتمی  (۱۷۲ نظر)

درآمد و هزینه‌های یک خانواده دو نفره چقدر است؟/چه کسانی مالیات کافی پرداخت نمی‌کنند؟/ رحیم‌پور ازغدی: الان کدام احمقی با آمریکا مذاکره می‌کند؟/مجمع تشخیص مصلحت درباره FATF برنامه تازه‌ای ندارد  (۱۶۷ نظر)

انتقاد یک مقام دولتی از بی‌اخلاقی‌ها علیه حداد عادل/کرباسچی: اصلاح طلبان باید از مردم عذرخواهی کنند/پاسخ علی مطهری به یک سوال انتخاباتی/اصغرزاده: این دوره قرار نیست بین بد وبدتر انتخاب کنیم  (۱۴۲ نظر)

سریال مرگبار پاسکاری بیماران میان بیمارستان‌ها باز هم قربانی گرفت!  (۱۳۹ نظر)

آخرین آمار فرار مالیاتی در اقتصاد ایران/نمایندگان مجلس پیگیر تغییر ریاست بنیاد شهید شدند/اصغرزاده: اگر مردم سرخورده شوند، به رابین‌هود هم رأی می‌دهند/بعضی‌ها اگر در لیست قرار نمی‌گرفتند، کسبه محلشان هم به آن‌ها رأی نمی‌داد  (۱۱۴ نظر)

تصویب دو قطعنامه ضد ترکیه‌ای در مجلس نمایندگان آمریکا/عقب‌نشینی کامل شبه نظامیان کُرد از شمال سوریه/هشدار ظریف به ترامپ و دعوت از همسایگان ایران/ استعفای سعدالحریری از نخست وزیری لبنان  (۱۰۸ نظر)

گوگوش و بهروز وثوقی از سوی سازمان سینمایی به رسمیت شناخته شدند  (۱۰۴ نظر)

دولت به دنبال اخذ مالیات از سود سپرده بانکی و سود سهام/ احتمال عقبگرد دلار به زیر مرز ۱۱ هزار تومان/ ضرر ۹۰ میلیارد دلاری انگلیس با خروج از اتحادیه اروپا/ وزارت صنعت: کاهش محسوس قیمت گوشت  (۱۰۱ نظر)

گزارش زنده| تراکتور ۲ - استقلال ۴ / دیاباته با هت‌تریک، طلسم خودش و تبریز را شکست - استقلال به چهار امتیازی صدر رسید! - تعویض‌های طلایی دنیزلی برای نجات تراکتور دیر بود  (۹۶ نظر)

آمادگی مشروط کُردها برای الحاق به ارتش سوریه/بیانیه مشترک شش کشور درباره کمیته قانون اساسی سوریه/تصمیم ایتالیا برای تحریم یک شرکت هواپیمایی ایران/ درخواست هادی العامری برای تغییر نظام عراق  (۸۷ نظر)

طلایی: ۸۰ درصد نمایندگان فعلی رأی نمی‌آورند/ماجرای جلسات مخفی دولت برای انتخابات/توصیه حسین شریعتمداری به حشدالشعبی/نگرانی نماینده تهران از تکرار پلاسکویی دیگر  (۸۰ نظر)

واکنش عجیب سازمان حفاظت محیط زیست؛ «شکار کنید، اما پنهانی!»  (۷۶ نظر)