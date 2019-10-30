تابناک جهان » آمریکا
347بازدید
‍ پ

Anger mounts as utility imposes more blackouts in California

With no electricity for the fourth straight day Tuesday, chef and caterer Jane Sykes realised she would have to throw out $1,000 worth of food, including trays of brownies, cupcakes and puff pastry.
کد خبر: ۹۳۳۵۰۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۸ آبان ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۰۷ 30 October 2019

With no electricity for the fourth straight day Tuesday, chef and caterer Jane Sykes realised she would have to throw out $1,000 worth of food, including trays of brownies, cupcakes and puff pastry.

She also had little hope of getting a good night's sleep — there was no way to run the machine she relies on to counter her apnea.

"I don't think PG&E really thought this through," she lamented.

Frustration and anger mounted across Northern California on Tuesday as the state's biggest utility, Pacific Gas & Electric, began another round of widespread blackouts aimed at preventing its electrical equipment from sparking wildfires in high winds.

Millions of people have been without power for days as fire crews raced to contain two major wind-whipped blazes that have destroyed dozens of homes at both ends of the state: in Sonoma County wine country and in the hills of Los Angeles.

Across Northern California, people worried about charging cellphones and electric vehicles, finding gasoline and cash, staying warm and keeping their food from spoiling. They donned headlamps at home and parked their cars outside inoperable automatic garage doors.

Some ended up at centers set up by PG&E where people could go to power their electronics and get free water, snacks, flashlights and solar lanterns.

"There's a hidden cost," Sykes said. "Absolutely public safety above all else, but there's a big financial loss for my profession, having to throw away a lot of hard work."

PG&E said Tuesday's blackouts — the third round in a week — would affect about 1.5 million people in 29 counties, including 1 million still without power from a shut-off over the weekend. By 5 p.m. about 435,000 customers — or nearly 1.1 million people — were without electricity as restorations were made from Sunday's shut-off and new outages continued from Tuesday's wind event, the utility said.

The outages have made people like Linda Waldron, a mother of two who lives north of San Francisco in San Rafael, realize the things we take for granted.

She discovered she was low on gas and began to panic as she drove around looking for an open gas station. She wound up driving to San Francisco, about 32 kilometres away, before she found one. She also stocked up on cash after realising she had only $1 in her wallet.

"What if we needed to evacuate and I had no gas in the car?" she said as her 5-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son cavorted at a playground. "I didn't even think about gas and cash because I'm too busy with these guys."

In Placer County, Angel Smith relied on baby wipes and blankets to keep her 13-month-old son Liam warm and clean. The family has been without power since Saturday night and cannot draw well water without electricity.

She ran a cord from her neighbors' generator to keep her phone and tablet charged so the two could watch movies. Temperatures were expected to drop below freezing overnight in parts of Northern California.

"The hardest part about this for me has been making sure I keep my son warm as it gets cold here," Smith said.

In Mendocino County, officials say they are struggling to keep the public informed because they can't trust the information they're getting from PG&E.

"The issue isn't even all of the power shutoffs," said Carmel Angelo, the county's chief executive. "It's the lack of communication. It's letting people think they're getting their power back."

After the weekend shut-off, some people were led to believe the power would come back Monday and that the next round of outages would avoid Mendocino's most populous areas. But Angelo said she learned Tuesday that the outage was still in effect because of two damaged transmission lines dozens of miles away in Marin County.

If people knew the lights would be out for a week they could've planned accordingly, she said. It's been especially troublesome for those who need oxygen. Some of the trucks that resupply oxygen have been caught in long delays for gas, and some patients have been admitted to the emergency room as a precaution, she said.

Mendocino residents Suzanne Lemley Schein and her husband, Glenn, lost power on Saturday and have been spending the time since playing backgammon by candlelight and going to bed early.

They haven't been able to rent out a studio on their property, or even offer it to wildfire evacuees, because it has no power or water.

She said she doesn't like "the power that PG&E has over all of us," she said. "This has crippled us in a lot of ways."

Sykes, the caterer, is among some people in well-to-do Marin County, north of San Francisco, who have been without power since Saturday.

She lives in San Rafael but works in San Francisco, so she has "civilization during the day," but she said it is eerie to drive along darkened highways. She hasn't opened her freezer since the outage and is not looking forward to it.

"I'm pretty sure it's not going to be salvageable," she said.

PG&E, which is in bankruptcy after its equipment was blamed for a string of disastrous fires over the past three years, including a blaze that all but destroyed the town of Paradise and killed 85 people, has said its foremost concern is public safety.

But Gov. Gavin Newsom and top utility regulators have accused the company of mismanaging its power system and failing for decades to make the investments needed to ensure it's more durable. He and others have also complained that the utility has botched the outages by not keeping the public adequately informed.

PG&E Corp. President Bill Johnson says he talked to Newsom Tuesday and told him he agreed with his suggestion that the company give credits to customers who've been hit by pre-emptive power shut-offs. Newsom had suggested $100 per household, or $250 per business. Johnson did not confirm a figure, saying only, "We agree with his suggestion. As to how that gets done, the mechanics, we'll settle that when we get through this."

PG&E said Monday its power lines may have started two smaller wildfires over the weekend in a part of the San Francisco Bay Area, where the utility had kept the lights on because it was not designated a high fire risk.

Lafayette resident Vicki McCaslin, 60, was evacuated during one of those fires and wasn't happy to have the power back on Tuesday morning.

"I'm scared to death," she said at a Starbucks in Lafayette, where people have gathered to charge phones over the past few days. "I don't want it on if there's strong winds tonight."

The California Public Utilities Commission plans to open an investigation that could result in fines against PG&E.

The commission said it also plans to review the rules governing blackouts, will look to prevent utilities from charging customers when the power is off and will convene experts to find grid improvements that might lessen shut-offs next fire season.

The state can't continue experiencing such widespread blackouts, "nor should Californians be subject to the poor execution that PG&E in particular has exhibited," PUC President Marybel Batjer said in a statement.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
california wildfire blackout
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
سعد حریری عبدالله قرداش fatf مطرب کیهان کلهر خلیل آقایی ابوعزرائیل وسام العلیاوی خانه پدری
آخرین اخبار

طوفان حاره‌ای کیار باعث قطع اینترنت در پاکستان شد

بساط زمستان در روسیه پهن شد

وب گردی

مناسب‌ترین تورها ویژه فصل پاییز در علی‌بابا

مشاهده قیمت تورهای پاییزی، بسیار اقتصادی‌تر از تابستان

بليط هواپيما

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

رزرو هتل

قیمت تورهای پاییزی دبی در علی‌بابا

اجاره سالن عروسی

اجاره سالن

ابوبکر بغدادی، سرکرده داعش کشته شد/بغدادی در درگیری با نیروهای آمریکایی خود را منفجر کرد!+ فیلم
قتل؛ پایان رابطه پنهانی دو مرد جوان با زن تنها
پشت پرده کشته شدن البغدادی از زبان یک نماینده مجلس/مأموریت بحث برانگیز و خبرساز "لعیا جنیدی"/امیرآبادی: رفتن زنان به ورزشگاه مطالبه ۵۰ درصد جامعه نیست/منظور روحانی از «کسانی که کشور را تعطیل کردند» چه کسانی بود؟
خلیل آقایی کیست و برای چه دستگیر شد؟
ابزاری ساده برای بیرون آوردن خودرو از چاله
لحظه به لحظه عملیات کشتن ابوبکر بغدادی
پایان «حیات ترور» ابوبکر البغدادی و چند فرض!
زنی که البغدادی را به کام مرگ برد
جزئیات مقامات اطلاعاتی عراقی از ردگیری و شکار ابوبکرالبغدادی/درگیری شدید بین ارتش سوریه و نیروهای ترکیه در شرق رأس‌العین/ معرفی جانشین ابوبکر البغدادی از سوی داعش/آمادگی نیروهای دموکراتیک سوریه برای عقب‌نشینی سی کیلومتری از ترکیه
اظهار نگرانی عضو مؤتلفه مواضع اخیر روحانی/وزیر جهاد کشاورزی استعفا کرد؟/سؤال محمود صادقی درباره متهمان ترور‌های هسته‌ای به کجا رسید؟/خرم: شاید عارف سرلیست نباشد
عدم تأیید مرگ بغدادی از سوی سازمان ملل/شلیک سه خمپاره به پایگاه آمریکایی در بغداد/ ادعای جدید نتانیاهو درباره موشک‌های ایران/ دیدار پترسون با وزیران خارجه ایران و روسیه و ترکیه
شمارش معکوس برای انفجار بیت‌کوین
روز اعلام خروج ایران از برجام را نخواهید دید
پراید ۴ میلیون تومان گران شد
روستایی در ایران که مردمانش رومانیایی حرف می‌زنند

پشت پرده کشته شدن البغدادی از زبان یک نماینده مجلس/مأموریت بحث برانگیز و خبرساز "لعیا جنیدی"/امیرآبادی: رفتن زنان به ورزشگاه مطالبه ۵۰ درصد جامعه نیست/منظور روحانی از «کسانی که کشور را تعطیل کردند» چه کسانی بود؟  (۲۰۵ نظر)

اظهار نگرانی عضو مؤتلفه مواضع اخیر روحانی/وزیر جهاد کشاورزی استعفا کرد؟/سؤال محمود صادقی درباره متهمان ترور‌های هسته‌ای به کجا رسید؟/خرم: شاید عارف سرلیست نباشد  (۱۷۹ نظر)

اقدام «جهانگیری» احمد توکلی را متعجب کرد!/درخواست یوسفیان‌ملا درخصوص نجومی‌بگیران/احمدی‌نژاد در شورای وحدت اصولگرایان نماینده دارد؟/پیش‌بینی‌های علی تاجرنیا از انتخابات آینده/مطهری: همه مسئولان رده بالای کشور پاک دست هستند  (۱۷۰ نظر)

جانشینان احتمالی عارف چه کسانی هستند؟/با انتقال آب، دریای خزر خشک می‌شود؟/شوخی عجیب ایرانی‌ها با مدافع بارسلونا/مطهری: خود امام رضا نیز با چنین تعطیلی‌هایی موافق نیستند!  (۱۵۸ نظر)

ادعای کریمی‌قدوسی درباره ارتباط ادمین‎‌های آمدنیوز با واعظی/واعظی: این آقا بر اساس چه مستنداتی این اظهارات را مطرح می‌کند؟/ترقی: قرار نیست دیدگاه جبهه پایداری بر اصولگرایان غالب شود/حمله تند کاپیتان پرسپولیس به مدیرعامل سابق/افشاگری احمد توکلی درباره زدوبند کردن همه خانه‌های یک روستا  (۱۲۶ نظر)

پایان «حیات ترور» ابوبکر البغدادی و چند فرض!  (۱۲۵ نظر)

رشد نفرت از آمریکا در کنار افزایش حمایت از برنامه‌های نظامی  (۱۲۳ نظر)

ابوبکر بغدادی، سرکرده داعش کشته شد/بغدادی در درگیری با نیروهای آمریکایی خود را منفجر کرد!+ فیلم  (۱۲۰ نظر)

روحانی دنبال ایجاد دوقطبی در کشور است/ دولت به دنبال تعامل با دنیاست یا فروش کشور؟/ راه برای مذاکره دوباره باز است؛ اما خود روحانی هم می‌داند این یعنی «دیوانگی»!  (۱۱۶ نظر)

جمهوری اسلامی: چرا آقای علم‌الهدی در قامت سخنگوی امام رضا ـ علیه‌السلام ـ سخن می‌گوید/مصباحی مقدم: اگر حجاب آزاد هم باشد باز ۷۵ درصد مردم باحجاب خواهند ماند  (۱۱۰ نظر)

بین دوراهی مقاومت و مذاکره، راه میانه‌ای هم هست/ مذاکره با آمریکا نه؛ اما باید روابط‌مان با اروپا حفظ شود / قبول دارم که اروپایی ها دنبال تأمین منافع ایران نیستند  (۱۰۹ نظر)

سقوط یک پهپاد ناشناس در بخش شعیبیه شوشتر؟/دیدار دوستانه ایران و عربستان پس از ۲۵۳۶ روز؟/قوه‌ قضائیه: ادعای تصویب FATF در جلسه سران قوا با حضور آیت‌الله رئیسی کذب است/تأیید یک خبر مهم و جنجالی درباره کی‌روش بعد از پنج سال  (۱۰۱ نظر)

شهیدی که پیکرش به دستور صدام دو نیم شد!  (۱۰۰ نظر)

حسن روحانی: شهامت در صلح بالاتر از صبر در جنگ است/تصویر نبود، گزارش بازی با «گزارشگر زن» در رادیو منتفی شد/کلانتری: انتقال آب خزر به کسی ربطی ندارد  (۸۵ نظر)

محمدی گلپایگانی: امسال ۲ میلیون تن در حج شرکت کردند، ۱۸ میلیون در راهپیمایی اربعین/تولیت آستان قدس رضوی: املاک آستان قدس به معنای نقدینگی بالا نیست/روحانی: مردم می‌دانند چه کسی برجام را زمین زد  (۸۳ نظر)